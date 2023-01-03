CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Trending cooler into the weekend. Scattered showers possible by Sunday. FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine, closer to normal temperatures. It was a sunny and above-average day, but cooler temperatures are working in for the end of the work week and the upcoming weekend. Clear skies overnight will allow a quick cool down into the 30s for most of the area. Temperatures will likely start in the upper 30s in Charlotte Friday morning, before quickly lifting into the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon hours. Most of the day will feature sunshine, but some mid to high level cloud cover will stream in by the evening hours.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO