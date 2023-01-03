Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Related
WBTV
Mountain wintry mix possible this weekend as temps drop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cooldown begins today with increased rain chances for the weekend!. First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Showers, mountain wintry mix. As a high pressure system takes over, expect nothing but sunshine for today with high temperatures noticeably cooler in the middle to upper 50s. Overnight, temperatures will drop near 34°.
WBTV
Temps cool off into the weekend before possible Sunday showers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Trending cooler into the weekend. Scattered showers possible by Sunday. FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine, closer to normal temperatures. It was a sunny and above-average day, but cooler temperatures are working in for the end of the work week and the upcoming weekend. Clear skies overnight will allow a quick cool down into the 30s for most of the area. Temperatures will likely start in the upper 30s in Charlotte Friday morning, before quickly lifting into the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon hours. Most of the day will feature sunshine, but some mid to high level cloud cover will stream in by the evening hours.
WBTV
Sunny skies, unseasonably mild after record rainfall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following Wednesday’s record rain, today will bring a lot more sunshine with another unseasonably mild afternoon in the mid to upper 60s. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. We’ll have clear skies and colder temperatures tonight; lows will bottom out in...
WBTV
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, severe weather hitting the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day in advance of a major front headed our way. The heaviest of the rain and any potential severe weather will come during the morning hours, ending by early afternoon. Through Midday: Heavy rain, severe weather threat. This Afternoon: Breezy...
WBTV
FIRST ALERT: Keep your umbrella handy throughout Wednesday afternoon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances stay high through the early afternoon with the severe weather threat diminishing. • First Alert Weather Day TODAY: Heavy rain, lightning, & gusty winds at times. • Thursday: Dry, sunny & mild. • Friday – Weekend: Cooling down, more seasonable. More wet and...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Days declared as severe storms make their way to the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely tonight through Wednesday with severe weather possible. First Alert Weather Day tonight – Wednesday: Rain with thunderstorms, gusty winds. Thursday: Dry, mostly sunny and mild. Friday – weekend: Cooling down, more seasonable. Mostly cloudy for today with high temperatures...
WBTV
Warm temperatures last a couple more days before cold front
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm temperatures last a couple more days. First Alert Weather Days: Periods of rain, storms Tuesday night through Wednesday. After a foggy start to the first Monday of 2023, sunshine returned and warmed temperatures into the mid to upper 60s! Although patchy dense fog is possible once again tonight into the Tuesday morning commute, coverage won’t be as widespread. Temperatures will only dip into the low 50s for most, before rebounding into the upper 60s once again... Even despite the cloud cover!
WBTV
‘Significant’ traffic delays expected after gas line cut in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - ‘Significant’ traffic delays in northeast Charlotte after a large natural gas line was cut, Charlotte Fire Department is reporting. The line was severed in the area of Medical Plaza Drive and West WT Harris Boulevard. “Please use extreme caution around emergency vehicles,” a representative...
Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
WATCH: Lightning strikes in JR Motorsports parking lot
A video camera captured the moment a lightning strike hit the parking lot at JR Motorsports Wednesday as strong storms rolled through the Carolinas.
Steel bridge to be placed along new walkway in Hickory that leads to airport
HICKORY, N.C. — It’s a story that made headlines last year -- a 40-ton arch collapsing along the Hickory City Walk. Surveillance cameras captured the arch falling near downtown Hickory at around midnight on Feb. 18. The arches were part of walkways and pedestrian bridges the city is...
American Airlines flight from Charlotte lands safely after emergency call
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An American Airlines flight made a safe landing after an emergency call came in early Wednesday afternoon to Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. after the pilot of American Airlines flight 5971 reported smelling a burning odor coming from the cockpit. Emergency […]
WBTV
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mess at an apartment complex in west Charlotte is causing a real stink. Many folks have reached out to WBTV about trash piling up at the Arbor Glen apartment complex. All the dumpsters on the property are overflowing with bags of trash and neighbors say...
WBTV
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex resolved after compactor malfunction fixed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After nearly two weeks, the trash pile at Arbor Glen apartments has been cleaned up. WBTV was first made aware of the excessive trash buildup at the apartment complex when a resident called in a tip Wednesday evening. One neighbor who did not want to go...
qcnews.com
Why you may see more people masking up in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Realistically speaking, masks never faded after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Even as pandemic worries and restrictions eased, mask use waned but not totally vanished. But as COVID case numbers are rising and other respiratory illnesses are still quite common, this common face wear...
country1037fm.com
Mooresville Says ‘Not So Fast’ To A Huge Development on Lake Norman
Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says ‘not so fast’ to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what’s the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
I-77N back open after crash involving three tractor-trailers
STATESVILLE, N.C. — An overnight crash involving three tractor-trailers that shut down part of I-77 North at Exit 51, has been cleaned up and reopend. According to NCDOT, the crash happened around midnight and should cleared up around 7:20 a.m. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts,...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Monroe Construction Division to replace section of water main
MONROE – The City of Monroe Construction Division will replace 839 linear feet of existing 2-inch steel water main along Rushing Street and Welsh Ave between McCarten and Jackson streets. The work will enhance water service to customers in this area. Construction activities are scheduled to begin on or...
WBTV
Man arrested in Charlotte homicide on W. 24th Street
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 11 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List
North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
Comments / 0