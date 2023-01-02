For the past six years, the state of California has been working to extend health coverage to more residents. Now it has taken the next step. In 2016 full-range MediCal benefits which cover low- and no-cost health, behavioral health, substance abuse services, and dental services, were extended to children under 19 years of age in a program designed to bring quality health coverage to low income individuals and families. In 2020, this was amended to include all individuals 25 years and younger regardless of immigration status. Coverage was further extended to over 185,000 residents over 50 years regardless of immigration status in May 2022.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO