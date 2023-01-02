Read full article on original website
MediCal’s latest expansion to include those incarcerated for up to 90 days before release
For the past six years, the state of California has been working to extend health coverage to more residents. Now it has taken the next step. In 2016 full-range MediCal benefits which cover low- and no-cost health, behavioral health, substance abuse services, and dental services, were extended to children under 19 years of age in a program designed to bring quality health coverage to low income individuals and families. In 2020, this was amended to include all individuals 25 years and younger regardless of immigration status. Coverage was further extended to over 185,000 residents over 50 years regardless of immigration status in May 2022.
New report shows Hispanics face rising scrutiny from police in California
The Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board (RIPA) released its sixth report on issues of police profiling. Whites and Blacks were a shrinking share of those stopped by police while the Hispanic share of stops grew 9% since the 2021 report. Blacks remained the most likely to be searched, detained and handcuffed after a stop by wide margins. Blacks were also the most likely to face use of force by police and the group most likely to face no action at all after a stop.
Prisons across California to close or shrink
Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe , a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025.
California to receive $469.8 million in CVS settlement to address opioid crisis
On Jan. 3, California Attorney General Robert Bonta signed onto a multistate $5 billion settlement with CVS. This follows a similar $3 billion settlement with Walmart announced on Nov. 15 and a $5.7 billion agreement with Walgreens on Dec. 12. The most recent settlement with CVS is expected to provide about $470 million in funding to address the opioid crisis in California.
