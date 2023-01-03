ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Dead badgers found near Bromsgrove housing development

A community action group is calling for answers after two badgers were found dead near a housing development. The animals were discovered two weeks apart on a track in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, next to where land was being prepared for 370 new homes. Sue Harris, from the Whitford Vale Voice group,...
BBC

'Poor behaviour' from some Scarborough walrus visitors - report

A wandering Arctic walrus that came ashore in Scarborough prompted poor behaviour from some of the huge crowds that came to see him, a report says. The arrival on Friday night of the mammal, nicknamed Thor, drew thousands of people to the seaside town. One onlooker broke through a cordon...
BBC

Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins

Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
BBC

Scarborough: Rare walrus sighting draws huge crowds to harbour

An Arctic walrus has been causing an enormous stir in Scarborough after it was discovered in the town's harbour. The giant mammal has drawn huge crowds to the seaside resort since being spotted on New Year's Eve, in what is thought to be the first sighting of a walrus in Yorkshire.
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
New York Post

I was shocked by a creature on the beach — people say it’s a ‘baby Loch Ness monster’

It was like a Mock Ness monster. A baffled British beachcomber experienced vex on the beach after sharing pics of a bizarre beast they found washed ashore — with many viewers comparing it to the legendary Loch Ness monster. The perplexing jetsam was reportedly discovered in November but only recently surfaced on Reddit, where it’s currently making waves as users try to make heads or tails of it. “It looked like a sea monster,” Lindsay Freeman told Pen News of the freaky flotsam, which she found while “walking on the beach” in Poole, Dorset. “It caught my eye because it was so...
Ceebla Cuud

The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World

A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO

A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Vice

Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think

When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
Tyla

Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment

A woman was shocked to discover her car has a ‘secret compartment’ - and it turns out she wasn’t the only person not to realise. While many of us spend our lives in our cars, it’s probably fair to say we don’t necessarily know what every gadget and gizmo does.

