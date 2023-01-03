Read full article on original website
BBC
Dead badgers found near Bromsgrove housing development
A community action group is calling for answers after two badgers were found dead near a housing development. The animals were discovered two weeks apart on a track in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, next to where land was being prepared for 370 new homes. Sue Harris, from the Whitford Vale Voice group,...
BBC
'Poor behaviour' from some Scarborough walrus visitors - report
A wandering Arctic walrus that came ashore in Scarborough prompted poor behaviour from some of the huge crowds that came to see him, a report says. The arrival on Friday night of the mammal, nicknamed Thor, drew thousands of people to the seaside town. One onlooker broke through a cordon...
BBC
Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins
Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
BBC
Scarborough: Rare walrus sighting draws huge crowds to harbour
An Arctic walrus has been causing an enormous stir in Scarborough after it was discovered in the town's harbour. The giant mammal has drawn huge crowds to the seaside resort since being spotted on New Year's Eve, in what is thought to be the first sighting of a walrus in Yorkshire.
‘This place makes me utterly miserable’: Azealia Banks refuses to tour Australia again
Azealia Banks has vowed she will never return to Australia while on tour in the country, and cancelled her show in Brisbane hours before she was due to go on stage, citing a past concert in the city as “the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life”.
Neighbours fury as wealthy couple given go-ahead to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling cliff
Neighbours have reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness
Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
I was shocked by a creature on the beach — people say it’s a ‘baby Loch Ness monster’
It was like a Mock Ness monster. A baffled British beachcomber experienced vex on the beach after sharing pics of a bizarre beast they found washed ashore — with many viewers comparing it to the legendary Loch Ness monster. The perplexing jetsam was reportedly discovered in November but only recently surfaced on Reddit, where it’s currently making waves as users try to make heads or tails of it. “It looked like a sea monster,” Lindsay Freeman told Pen News of the freaky flotsam, which she found while “walking on the beach” in Poole, Dorset. “It caught my eye because it was so...
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
Man survives almost 24 hours in waters full of sharks and crocodiles by clinging to piece of wood
A man whose boat capsized in stormy seas off Australia's north coast was rescued on Wednesday after he survived for almost 24 hours in shark- and crocodile-infested waters by clinging to a piece of wood. The Queensland man was found floating in the Torres Strait 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from...
Pups From Wolf That Mated With Dog to Be Hunted Down and Shot
German law requires that the hybrids must be shot in order to protect the local wolf population.
The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World
A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO
A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think
When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
Horror as woman told she could lose a thumb after terrible mistake during manicure
A woman in Australia has been told she could lose her thumb after a manicure went horribly wrong. Sue, from Perth, said she ended up contracting a bone-eating bacteria after receiving the treatment at a beauty salon in Perth. Watch her explain her shocking story here:. Sue told 9News that...
Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment
A woman was shocked to discover her car has a ‘secret compartment’ - and it turns out she wasn’t the only person not to realise. While many of us spend our lives in our cars, it’s probably fair to say we don’t necessarily know what every gadget and gizmo does.
Dogs that mauled meter reader, 42, to death have been 'swiftly euthanised'
Kane Minion, 42, was killed when a bandog bullmastiff cross and a Rhodesian ridgeback cross attacked him at a home on Ison Road at Greenbank, Queensland , at 10.45am on Saturday.
Human Babies Were Used as Bait by British Colonists to Lure in Hungry Crocodiles
Today, hunters use different tactics to hunt crocodiles. Some use baited hooks to capture the animals, while others use spears and nets. Regardless of the method, the ultimate goal is to kill the crocodile without injuring the hunter.
Authorities Trap Highly Venomous Eastern Brown Snake Wreaking Havoc in Airport
For many people, catching a flight comes with its own set of anxieties and stress-filled moments. However, some folks have more to worry about when heading to the airport than others. For instance, travelers in one Australian airport were sharing a parking garage with a deadly eastern brown snake. The...
