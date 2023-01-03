Read full article on original website
Pair deny murder of Jesse Nwokejiobi in Cambridge
Two teenagers have denied the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was killed near a city nature reserve. Jesse Nwokejiobi died of a single stab wound to the chest near Logan's Meadow, Cambridge, on 19 November. The 16-year-old boys, who were arrested in south London, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court.
Face-tatted woman from viral mugshots reveals dramatic makeover
An Ohio woman whose mugshots went viral for her spooky skeleton and cobweb face tattoos has unveiled a dramatic transformation after undergoing grueling laser treatments to remove the ink. Alyssa Zebrasky, 31, first made headlines in Dec. 2018 after she was arrested in Ohio on charges of shoplifting and drug possession. Her booking photo showed her forehead covered with a spider web tattoo, along with Day of the Dead-inspired skull design around her eyes, cheeks, nose and lips. In April. 2019, Zebrasky and her macabre ink were back in the news after she was picked by the police again. But now, more than...
Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool
Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
Woman texts dead sister's number and receives cruel text back
A grieving woman was left upset after receiving an 'insensitive' response to a heartfelt message she had sent to her late sister's phone. TikToker Faith Sidman took to the platform to share her experience after losing her sister two years prior, with a post showing how she continued to text her number as her own way of staying in touch with her loved one.
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary
An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row
A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
South African President Responds To Video Of Black Teens Attacked By White Men At Swimming Pool
Free State police are investigating an assault case that took place on Christmas day against black teens at a swimming pool in South Africa. The post South African President Responds To Video Of Black Teens Attacked By White Men At Swimming Pool appeared first on NewsOne.
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
Caroline Crouch killed by Greek husband because of his drug smuggling, father claims
The father of Caroline Crouch, the British woman who was murdered by her Greek helicopter pilot husband as she lay asleep in their Athens home, has claimed his daughter died because her self-confessed killer got involved in drug smuggling. Speaking publicly for the first time, David Crouch, 79, said his...
Photo of woman sitting next to serial killer goes viral
(NewsNation) — Charles Sobhraj, also known as “The Serpent,” became a free man Dec. 24. He’s been accused of killing nearly two dozen tourists around Asia in the 1970s. A recent photo of a woman sitting next to Sobhraj on an airplane headed to France, where he’ll begin his new life, has since gone viral.
Almost 30 sheep killed in one of ‘worst’ livestock attacks seen by Kent police
27 pregnant sheep have died after “possibly the worst livestock attack we have ever had”, Kent Police said.The ewes, some of which were pregnant with twins or triplets, were attacked between Christmas Eve and 1pm on Boxing Day.It happened in a field near Deerton Street in Teynham, near Sittingbourne, Kent, and barking was heard in the area between 4 and 5pm on Christmas Day.A police spokesman said they believe the attack was carried out by one dog but “cannot rule out” that more dogs may have been involved.PC Marc Pennicott of the Kent Police rural task force said: “This is...
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
Watch as rampaging leopard pounces on van during attack that left 13 people in hospital
THIS is the shocking moment a wild leopard took a swipe at a van following a ferocious rampage through a city that saw 13 people injured. Local residents were rushed to hospital with serious injuries from the big cat attack in Jorhat, north east India. Dramatic footage showed the beast...
‘Evil’ child rapist jailed for life after being unmasked by new technology
A prolific and “evil” child rapist has been jailed for life after being unmasked using new technology developed in the UK that unpixelated an image of his face found in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, documented himself committing “depraved” acts against three children, including a victim as young as one, over a number of years and posted the pictures to the dark web.The 50-year-old was arrested in July last year after officers developed the never before used tool.He pleaded guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the...
Woman who made grooming gang claims convicted of perverting course of justice
A woman who claimed she was the victim of an Asian grooming gang has been convicted of perverting the course of justice.Eleanor Williams, 22, published pictures of her injuries and an account of being groomed, trafficked and beaten, on Facebook in May 2020, in a post which was shared more than 100,000 times.A jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.Williams stared straight ahead as the verdicts were returned.The Facebook post sparked demonstrations in her home town of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, and led to former English Defence...
Neighbour ‘heard scream’ on road where two young boys were found dead
A woman is being questioned by police over the deaths of two young boys at a house in east London.Emergency services were called to a property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, east London, at 2pm on Friday, where they found the bodies of the two boys, aged two and five.A 44-year-old woman was arrested shortly afterwards when police were called to a disturbance at a nearby property in Maxey Road, and she remains in custody.The man was detained later and both were known to the children, said the Metropolitan Police.But the man was later released without further action.On Saturday father-of-two Sultan...
Seven arrested in India for lynching soldier protesting against daughter’s leaked video
At least seven people were arrested for allegedly beating a soldier to death in India’s western state of Gujarat after he protested against the leak of an obscene video of his daughter.Border Security Force (BSF) personnel Meljibhai Vaghela was lynched on 24 December when he went to confront a 15-year-old boy who allegedly posted the video of his minor daughter online.The 45-year-old soldier, along with his wife and their sons went to the house of the suspect, identified as Sunil Jadav, who allegedly uploaded videos, said the first information report, which is the first step towards the start of...
Andrew Tate posts bizarre tweet after being arrested on suspicion of rape and trafficking
Andrew Tate has posted a bizarre tweet after being arrested on suspicious of rape and human trafficking.Romanian authorities confirmed on 29 December that the 36-year-old social media influencer had been detained on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group.At 10.30am GMT, Tate posted to his Twitter account: “The Matrix sent their agents.”The tweet, made in reference to his arrest, has led to confusion whether Tate is still under detention. After Tate’s arrest, it was announced by the Romanian authorities that the former kickboxer and problematic internet guru, will be detained for 24 hours for questioning...
Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction
A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
