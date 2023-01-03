Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
WBAY Green Bay
Two dozen drivers suspected of OWI arrested by Green Bay Police in second half of December
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department ended the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign with 24 suspected OWI arrests from December 16, 2022, to January 1, 2023. Eight of those suspected impaired driving arrests were made over the course of the New Year’s...
WBAY Green Bay
Competency hearing Friday for woman charged in murder, dismemberment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman charged with the murder and dismemberment of a man in Green Bay is scheduled to return to court Friday for a competency hearing. Taylor Schabusiness, 25, is charged with the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion. Schabusiness is being held on a $2 million cash bond.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay woman arrested after four months of false 911 calls
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 33-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of making multiple false 911 calls to Bellevue for four months. Holly Arcand was formally charged Thursday afternoon with 3 felony counts of false reporting of an emergency and 17 misdemeanor counts of false emergency 911 calls. (As we reported earlier, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office requested 3 counts of swatting, 5 counts of misuse of 911, and 17 counts of obstructing an officer.)
radioplusinfo.com
1-5-23 fdl assault, high speed chase investigation
Two Milwaukee men are in custody in connection with an assault with a firearm and subsequent high speed chasein Fond du Lac over the weekend. Police chief Aaron Goldstein says the incident started following a reported assault of a Milwaukee woman at a house party on Western Avenue early Sunday morning. Goldstein says the victim’s vehicle was stolen after the woman went to the hospital, and was later involved in a high speed pursuit. Goldstein says the chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. The vehicle pulled into a truck stop on Pioneer Road and the chase ended when the vehicle crashed head on into a sheriff’s squad car. The driver, a 30 year old Milwaukee man, was arrested following a short foot chase. Goldstein says a suspect in the assault, also from Milwaukee, was later arrested.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac County K9 gets first large drug bust, 1lb each of cocaine & marijuana seized
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The newest K9 of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office made its first large drug bust, leading deputies to seize one pound each of cocaine and marijuana. In a Facebook post, deputies say that the incident began with a traffic stop...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
Confrontation at Sheboygan school parking lot leads to arrest, gun seized
A woman is accused of pointing a gun at a man while in a school parking lot during a confrontation that began off school grounds, police said.
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County man held on $500,000 bond in alleged hammer attack
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - correction: This story incorrectly stated that Tyler Stately was out on bond in the case. The story has been updated to reflect that Tyler Stately remains behind bars. We regret the error. A Brown County man is being held on a $500,000 cash bond in...
wearegreenbay.com
Silver Alert canceled for 88-year-old from Neenah, found safe
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert for 88-year-old Raymond A. Rast has been canceled after authorities have located the man from Neenah. According to officials, Rast has been found safe. SILVER ALERT: 88-year-old from Neenah last seen in Appleton. WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2022, 4:28 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A...
wearegreenbay.com
45+ violations & 4 OWI arrests among results of Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign in Manitowoc resulted in numerous violations as well as a couple of arrests. The Manitowoc Police Department released the results from the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The campaign ran from December 16 through New Year’s Day.
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan woman arrested after allegedly pointing firearm at adult on school grounds
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sheboygan woman was taken into custody after being accused of pointing a firearm at another adult while in the parking lot of a local elementary school. According to a release, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at around 8:45 a.m., the Sheboygan Police Department responded...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac man charged with attempted murder for attack on girlfriend
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man is charged with attempted homicide for an attack on his girlfriend which occurred last month. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on N. Military Rd. on December 20. According to the criminal complaint, Lener Landero-Suarez’s girlfriend said her boyfriend of 9 months was very jealous, and one night while she was trying to sleep he said he was going to kill her. He began hitting her and strangling her until she was unable to breathe.
seehafernews.com
A Manitowoc Man Charged With 4th OWI Appears For Bail Hearing
A 50-year-old Manitowoc man arrested late last week on a 4th OWI Charge, appeared for a bail hearing recently in Manitowoc County Circuit Court. Police responded to a report last Thursday evening of a vehicle, driven by Christopher P. Johnson in a ditch between the Walmart parking lot and Calumet Avenue.
NBC26
Manitowoc Police offering reward up to $500 in search for stolen equipment
MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A cash reward is being offered to help police find some equipment that was stolen from the Township of Liberty. Police are looking for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for stealing two Telemecanique Silo Unloader remotes, each with 100 feet of extension cords.
Arrests made after large police presence on Smith Street in Green Bay
Green Bay Police said an additional arrest has been made in Oconto County of a person of interest believed to be connected to a shooting on Smith Street last month, which is a homicide investigation.
Police identify man who died in alleged home invasion, but friends have questions
Police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by a 79-year-old homeowner Tuesday as Alexander T. Watters, of Wittenberg. Marathon County Sheriff’s investigators describe the incident as an “armed robbery home invasion.” But friends of Watters are questioning that conclusion, saying that he and the man who shot him knew one another and were seen drinking together in the hours leading up to the shooting.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh warming shelter ready to resume normal operations
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Day by Day Warming Shelter, 449 High Ave., is ready to resume normal operations next week. This, after Winnebago County issued an emergency declaration on December 21 allowing county workers to temporarily take over the facility. Day by Day Warming Shelter says it used the...
WBAY Green Bay
Solberg gets 30 months in prison for federal car sales fraud scheme
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - John Solberg, convicted in a federal car sales fraud scheme, was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison. His prison time will be followed by 3 years of extended supervision. Solberg was sentenced in federal court in Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. He was taken...
Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere. Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
Comments / 5