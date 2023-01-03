ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Police announce arrest in Appleton murder

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Competency hearing Friday for woman charged in murder, dismemberment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman charged with the murder and dismemberment of a man in Green Bay is scheduled to return to court Friday for a competency hearing. Taylor Schabusiness, 25, is charged with the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion. Schabusiness is being held on a $2 million cash bond.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay woman arrested after four months of false 911 calls

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 33-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of making multiple false 911 calls to Bellevue for four months. Holly Arcand was formally charged Thursday afternoon with 3 felony counts of false reporting of an emergency and 17 misdemeanor counts of false emergency 911 calls. (As we reported earlier, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office requested 3 counts of swatting, 5 counts of misuse of 911, and 17 counts of obstructing an officer.)
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-5-23 fdl assault, high speed chase investigation

Two Milwaukee men are in custody in connection with an assault with a firearm and subsequent high speed chasein Fond du Lac over the weekend. Police chief Aaron Goldstein says the incident started following a reported assault of a Milwaukee woman at a house party on Western Avenue early Sunday morning. Goldstein says the victim’s vehicle was stolen after the woman went to the hospital, and was later involved in a high speed pursuit. Goldstein says the chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. The vehicle pulled into a truck stop on Pioneer Road and the chase ended when the vehicle crashed head on into a sheriff’s squad car. The driver, a 30 year old Milwaukee man, was arrested following a short foot chase. Goldstein says a suspect in the assault, also from Milwaukee, was later arrested.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Silver Alert canceled for 88-year-old from Neenah, found safe

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert for 88-year-old Raymond A. Rast has been canceled after authorities have located the man from Neenah. According to officials, Rast has been found safe. SILVER ALERT: 88-year-old from Neenah last seen in Appleton. WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2022, 4:28 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac man charged with attempted murder for attack on girlfriend

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man is charged with attempted homicide for an attack on his girlfriend which occurred last month. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on N. Military Rd. on December 20. According to the criminal complaint, Lener Landero-Suarez’s girlfriend said her boyfriend of 9 months was very jealous, and one night while she was trying to sleep he said he was going to kill her. He began hitting her and strangling her until she was unable to breathe.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

A Manitowoc Man Charged With 4th OWI Appears For Bail Hearing

A 50-year-old Manitowoc man arrested late last week on a 4th OWI Charge, appeared for a bail hearing recently in Manitowoc County Circuit Court. Police responded to a report last Thursday evening of a vehicle, driven by Christopher P. Johnson in a ditch between the Walmart parking lot and Calumet Avenue.
MANITOWOC, WI
NBC26

Manitowoc Police offering reward up to $500 in search for stolen equipment

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A cash reward is being offered to help police find some equipment that was stolen from the Township of Liberty. Police are looking for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for stealing two Telemecanique Silo Unloader remotes, each with 100 feet of extension cords.
MANITOWOC, WI
WausauPilot

Police identify man who died in alleged home invasion, but friends have questions

Police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by a 79-year-old homeowner Tuesday as Alexander T. Watters, of Wittenberg. Marathon County Sheriff’s investigators describe the incident as an “armed robbery home invasion.” But friends of Watters are questioning that conclusion, saying that he and the man who shot him knew one another and were seen drinking together in the hours leading up to the shooting.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh warming shelter ready to resume normal operations

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Day by Day Warming Shelter, 449 High Ave., is ready to resume normal operations next week. This, after Winnebago County issued an emergency declaration on December 21 allowing county workers to temporarily take over the facility. Day by Day Warming Shelter says it used the...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Solberg gets 30 months in prison for federal car sales fraud scheme

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - John Solberg, convicted in a federal car sales fraud scheme, was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison. His prison time will be followed by 3 years of extended supervision. Solberg was sentenced in federal court in Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. He was taken...
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere.  Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
SHEBOYGAN, WI

