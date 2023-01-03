Read full article on original website
Related
captimes.com
State Debate: Mike McCabe wonders if it's finally time for a new and different political party
Maybe it's finally time for a new and different political party, writes Mike McCabe on his More Verb than Noun blog. He insists that Americans are fed up with both the Republicans and Democrats. But, the new party can't come from the fringes, he says, but be launched like the Republican Party was formed in Ripon back in 1854.
drydenwire.com
Rep. Gae Magnafici: Proud To Serve For Wisconsin’s 2023-2024 Session
I want to begin by thanking the people of the 28th Assembly District for re-electing me to serve you for another two years. Being your state representative is the best job I’ve ever had, and it is still humbling that my fellow citizens have trusted me to be their voice in the Wisconsin State Assembly.
captimes.com
State Debate: Bloggers don't agree on Tony Evers' inaugural address
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild says that Gov. Tony Evers saluted democracy in his second inaugural address this week. It was an inspiring speech, he maintains, one that met the moment. M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite isn't as kind to the governor. He called for unity,...
How likely are Evers’ cabinet appointees to get confirmed?
MADISON, Wis. — The start of a new four-year term for Gov. Tony Evers means he once again has to make his case to the state Senate to approve his cabinet appointees, something senators rarely did during his first term in office. The Senate Democratic leader is optimistic, however, that more of the Evers cabinet secretaries may come to a...
captimes.com
Letter | Evers disses La Follette
Dear Editor: Gov. Tony Evers on his inauguration day once again rejected the Wisconsin tradition of accepting his oath before the statue of this state's greatest leader, Sen. Robert M. "Fighting Bob" La Follette. Former Gov. Scott Walker prominently broke this tradition because of his loathing of La Follette's legacy...
captimes.com
Wisconsin Senate GOP leader set to unveil flat tax proposal
Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Thursday said he is poised to introduce legislation, potentially as soon as next week, that would shift Wisconsin from its current progressive personal income tax system to a flat tax. LeMahieu, who floated preliminary details of the plan last month, said in an...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin lawmakers get ready to tackle shared revenue challenge
MADISON, Wis. — With a new legislative session underway, there seems to be a lot of optimism about compromise within the halls of the Capitol building, at least for now. When it comes to finding common ground, chances are you will hear the words “shared revenue” a lot over the next several months. Lawmakers are considering ways to change how state government shares funding with local communities to pay for services such as police, fire and emergency medical services.
Many factors contributed to Ron Johnson’s November victory. Observers say race was most likely one of them.
Although the November campaigns are over and done, the 2024 elections are even now underway. So we asked the question. One conclusion: Other factors abound, but race, though difficult to quantify as among these, cannot be discounted. In November, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was elected by Wisconsin voters for the...
Wisconsin Senate leader opens to door to some new state spending
(The Center Square) – The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate is talking about inflation. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Wednesday used his speech to the newly sworn-in State Senate to talk about the pressure that inflation is exerting on Wisconsin residents. “There are challenges that we face. Challenges the people of Wisconsin expect us to tackle. Education, taxes, healthcare, public safety and our State’s infrastructure are all items...
milwaukeeindependent.com
New abortion law faces threat of veto by Governor Evers as Wisconsin GOP split over changing to ban
Wisconsin Republicans who control the Legislature are divided over whether to push for rape and incest abortion exceptions in the face of Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ pledge to veto any bill that keeps the state’s 173-year-old ban in place. Governor Evers and Democrats are suing to overturn the...
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a five-year term by former Republican Gov. […] The post Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin Republicans Maintain McCarthy Support
(Washington, D.C.) — Wisconsin hasn’t seen any Republican defections in the fight over a new House Speaker. All of Wisconsin’s Republican members of Congress continue to vote for Kevin McCarthy for speaker. McCarthy lost another round of votes yesterday, 20 Republicans continue to hold-out. Newly elected western Wisconsin Republican Congressman Derrick Van Orden yesterday said he’s encouraging all Republicans to support McCarthy and ‘right this ship.’
captimes.com
GOP proposal would create new tax exemption for retirement income
Most Wisconsinites would pay no taxes on retirement income under a new proposal from three Republican lawmakers. State Sen. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, R-Appleton, and Reps. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, and John Macco, R-Ledgeview, are proposing an amendment to the state budget which would exempt the first $100,000 of retirement income for individual filers age 67 or older, and the first $200,000 for married joint filers in the same age group.
captimes.com
Editorial | Let truth — and democracy — prevail in 2023
The antidemocratic forces that had taken over the once-honorable Republican Party of Wisconsin decided before the 2022 election that the best way for them to prevail in statewide contests — especially in the critical race for governor — was to make it hard for people in Madison to vote.
wisconsinlife.org
Wisconsin’s first African-American mayor
In politics she paved a path, a very lonely path. Frances Huntley-Cooper did something no other African-American in Wisconsin had ever done. “With my personality, I was just so surprised that I was in the political world. You know, one minute you have an opinion and the next minute you’re elected.” On the Fitchburg Common Council her personality won over politicians and voters. “People saw something in me, and they gave me a chance and they believed in me, and they supported me.”
wpr.org
Largest land conservation effort in state history threatened as lawmakers object to funding
Lawmakers on the state’s finance committee are objecting to what would be the largest land conservation effort in Wisconsin history, threatening to halt the project altogether. The Conservation Fund, a national environmental conservation group, bought 70,000 acres of private forestland across northern Wisconsin in 2021 called the Pelican River...
captimes.com
Tony Evers starts second term with calls for cooperation
Tony Evers was sworn in to his second term as Wisconsin governor Tuesday, using his inaugural address to preach a message of renewed bipartisan cooperation among policymakers while simultaneously advocating for issues seen by GOP legislative leaders as non-starters. Shortly after taking the oath of office for a second time,...
Evers meets with mayors of Wisconsin’s 5 largest cities
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers met with the mayors of Wisconsin’s five largest cities behind closed doors for about an hour on Wednesday, one of the first official acts of his second term. The meeting comes as Evers and the Legislature weigh making substantial changes to...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Governor Evers begins second term as GOP lawmakers refuse to confirm 180 appointees from his first term
Governor Tony Evers started his second term on January 3, but scores of holdovers from the Democratic governor’s first term are stuck in a kind of legislative limbo. Nearly 180 people appointed by Evers to lead state agencies, boards and commissions had yet to be confirmed by the state Senate, according to lists provided in mid-December by the governor’s office and the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.
captimes.com
State Debate: Income taxes, compromising politicians, Ron Johnson's budget vote draw comments
In a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Chris Reader of the Institute for Reforming Government, claims that Wisconsin could become a magnet for growth in the Midwest by cutting taxes. He believes that average residents will benefit if the state income tax is eliminated. Business blogger John Torinus hails...
Comments / 0