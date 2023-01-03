ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

drydenwire.com

Rep. Gae Magnafici: Proud To Serve For Wisconsin’s 2023-2024 Session

I want to begin by thanking the people of the 28th Assembly District for re-electing me to serve you for another two years. Being your state representative is the best job I’ve ever had, and it is still humbling that my fellow citizens have trusted me to be their voice in the Wisconsin State Assembly.
captimes.com

State Debate: Bloggers don't agree on Tony Evers' inaugural address

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild says that Gov. Tony Evers saluted democracy in his second inaugural address this week. It was an inspiring speech, he maintains, one that met the moment. M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite isn't as kind to the governor. He called for unity,...
captimes.com

Letter | Evers disses La Follette

Dear Editor: Gov. Tony Evers on his inauguration day once again rejected the Wisconsin tradition of accepting his oath before the statue of this state's greatest leader, Sen. Robert M. "Fighting Bob" La Follette. Former Gov. Scott Walker prominently broke this tradition because of his loathing of La Follette's legacy...
captimes.com

Wisconsin Senate GOP leader set to unveil flat tax proposal

Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Thursday said he is poised to introduce legislation, potentially as soon as next week, that would shift Wisconsin from its current progressive personal income tax system to a flat tax. LeMahieu, who floated preliminary details of the plan last month, said in an...
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin lawmakers get ready to tackle shared revenue challenge

MADISON, Wis. — With a new legislative session underway, there seems to be a lot of optimism about compromise within the halls of the Capitol building, at least for now. When it comes to finding common ground, chances are you will hear the words “shared revenue” a lot over the next several months. Lawmakers are considering ways to change how state government shares funding with local communities to pay for services such as police, fire and emergency medical services.
The Center Square

Wisconsin Senate leader opens to door to some new state spending

(The Center Square) – The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate is talking about inflation. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Wednesday used his speech to the newly sworn-in State Senate to talk about the pressure that inflation is exerting on Wisconsin residents. “There are challenges that we face. Challenges the people of Wisconsin expect us to tackle. Education, taxes, healthcare, public safety and our State’s infrastructure are all items...
Wisconsin Examiner

Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board

During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites.  Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a five-year term by former Republican Gov. […] The post Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin Republicans Maintain McCarthy Support

(Washington, D.C.) — Wisconsin hasn’t seen any Republican defections in the fight over a new House Speaker. All of Wisconsin’s Republican members of Congress continue to vote for Kevin McCarthy for speaker. McCarthy lost another round of votes yesterday, 20 Republicans continue to hold-out. Newly elected western Wisconsin Republican Congressman Derrick Van Orden yesterday said he’s encouraging all Republicans to support McCarthy and ‘right this ship.’
captimes.com

GOP proposal would create new tax exemption for retirement income

Most Wisconsinites would pay no taxes on retirement income under a new proposal from three Republican lawmakers. State Sen. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, R-Appleton, and Reps. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, and John Macco, R-Ledgeview, are proposing an amendment to the state budget which would exempt the first $100,000 of retirement income for individual filers age 67 or older, and the first $200,000 for married joint filers in the same age group.
captimes.com

Editorial | Let truth — and democracy — prevail in 2023

The antidemocratic forces that had taken over the once-honorable Republican Party of Wisconsin decided before the 2022 election that the best way for them to prevail in statewide contests — especially in the critical race for governor — was to make it hard for people in Madison to vote.
wisconsinlife.org

Wisconsin’s first African-American mayor

In politics she paved a path, a very lonely path. Frances Huntley-Cooper did something no other African-American in Wisconsin had ever done. “With my personality, I was just so surprised that I was in the political world. You know, one minute you have an opinion and the next minute you’re elected.” On the Fitchburg Common Council her personality won over politicians and voters. “People saw something in me, and they gave me a chance and they believed in me, and they supported me.”
captimes.com

Tony Evers starts second term with calls for cooperation

Tony Evers was sworn in to his second term as Wisconsin governor Tuesday, using his inaugural address to preach a message of renewed bipartisan cooperation among policymakers while simultaneously advocating for issues seen by GOP legislative leaders as non-starters. Shortly after taking the oath of office for a second time,...
milwaukeeindependent.com

Governor Evers begins second term as GOP lawmakers refuse to confirm 180 appointees from his first term

Governor Tony Evers started his second term on January 3, but scores of holdovers from the Democratic governor’s first term are stuck in a kind of legislative limbo. Nearly 180 people appointed by Evers to lead state agencies, boards and commissions had yet to be confirmed by the state Senate, according to lists provided in mid-December by the governor’s office and the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.
