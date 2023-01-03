Mike Orris, a long-time community member, veteran, and volunteer member of the Washington Fair Board for 50+ years, passed away in the summer of 2019 at the age of 92. The Fair Association approached Mike’s family to create a fund, and they were immediately on board with the idea. The Washington County Fair Association started an endowment fund with the Community Foundation of Washington County in 2019 to provide for an annual scholarship. The third scholarship in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded to a member of the graduating Class of 2023 who has been a participant in Washington 4H or FFA for four years. “The Community Foundation is uniquely capable of creating a fund such as this,” said Executive Director Millie Youngquist. “Our whole purpose is to create permanent endowment funds that continue providing money to support local nonprofits and their causes. We are especially honored to create a fund in memory of such a community leader and volunteer.” Donations of any amount to this fund qualify for the Endow Iowa tax credit, a program giving donors a state tax credit of 25% of the amount of their donation. Individuals interested in making a donation to this fund may donate by writing a check to The Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation, writing “Mike Orris Memorial Scholarship Fund ” in the memo line, and mailing it to The Community Foundation of Washington County. Scholarship application forms are available on the Fair Association website. Applications will also be available from area high school guidance counselors, FFA advisors and at the Washington County Extension Office. Applications are due by February 28. You can find a link to the application form with this news story at KCIIradio.com.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO