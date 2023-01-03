Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Riverside, Ainsworth Awarded WCRF City Grants
On December 27, the Washington County Riverboat Foundation announced their 2022 4th quarter city grants through its Municipal Grant program. Riverside and Ainsworth were two of the eight cities in southeast Iowa benefiting from the program. The City of Riverside was granted $20,172.03, while Ainsworth will receive $8,289.87. Since 2006,...
kciiradio.com
Washington City Council Discuss Speed Zone Updates on Hwy 92
The Washington City Council met Tuesday in regular session. On the agenda for discussion was a reading of an ordinance that would amend the speed zone on a part of Highway 92. Specifically, a nearly quarter-mile stretch from Wiley Avenue to Airport Road. The amendment states that the speed limit would go from 55 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour. Washington Mayor Rosien talks about some of the concerns that the council has regarding the changes. He states, “This was related to a study the DOT did in 2020, and these are the results and recommendations that just came from that study, but came a matter of thirty days ago, which is why it’s on its second reading. Since it’s been three years, or specifically on the East side, that these recommendations follow 2020, but we’ve had development including the addition of a driveway, right on to that state highway.” Concerns regarding new developments in the area since that study was completed in 2020 caused discussion among the council. The amendment was approved pending gathering more information from the Iowa DOT and the possibility of another speed study occurring in the area. The amendment for a third reading will be added to the next City Council meeting.
kciiradio.com
Washington Chamber of Commerce to Offer New Legislative Briefing Format
The Washington Chamber has been working with the two new legislators representing Washington County. There will be a new format for legislative briefings. The briefings will be held on the second Friday of the month from noon until 1 p.m. in the months of February, March, and April. These events will be held at local businesses so that local leaders and community members can learn first-hand the importance that the decisions being made across the state can affect us at a local level. This new time and format will provide meaningful conversations between our elected leaders and local business owners. Businesses interested in sponsoring a date will receive an opportunity to speak at the end of the briefing and give a company tour. Sponsorship to host and tour is $500. If you are interested in hosting these briefings, please contact Michelle Redlinger, Executive Director of the Washington Chamber of Commerce.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Nick Pacha
On today’s program, we are talking with the City of Washington Park and Recreation Director, Nick Pacha, about the Parks and Recreation Department’s year in review.
kciiradio.com
Scholarship Set in Memory of Mike Orris by Washington County Fair Association
Mike Orris, a long-time community member, veteran, and volunteer member of the Washington Fair Board for 50+ years, passed away in the summer of 2019 at the age of 92. The Fair Association approached Mike’s family to create a fund, and they were immediately on board with the idea. The Washington County Fair Association started an endowment fund with the Community Foundation of Washington County in 2019 to provide for an annual scholarship. The third scholarship in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded to a member of the graduating Class of 2023 who has been a participant in Washington 4H or FFA for four years. “The Community Foundation is uniquely capable of creating a fund such as this,” said Executive Director Millie Youngquist. “Our whole purpose is to create permanent endowment funds that continue providing money to support local nonprofits and their causes. We are especially honored to create a fund in memory of such a community leader and volunteer.” Donations of any amount to this fund qualify for the Endow Iowa tax credit, a program giving donors a state tax credit of 25% of the amount of their donation. Individuals interested in making a donation to this fund may donate by writing a check to The Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation, writing “Mike Orris Memorial Scholarship Fund ” in the memo line, and mailing it to The Community Foundation of Washington County. Scholarship application forms are available on the Fair Association website. Applications will also be available from area high school guidance counselors, FFA advisors and at the Washington County Extension Office. Applications are due by February 28. You can find a link to the application form with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Kalona, Wellman, & West Chester Awarded WCRF City Grants
On December 27, the Washington County Riverboat Foundation announced their 2022 4th quarter city grants through its Municipal Grant program. Kalona, Wellman, and West Chester were three of the eight cities in southeast Iowa benefiting from the program. Kalona was awarded $51,811.72, Wellman will receive $30,396.21, and West Chester was...
KBUR
University of Iowa grad’s presiding over US House
Washington- As Republicans wrangle with the decision of who will win the role of House Speaker, a University of Iowa graduate has been managing the voting and debate on the House floor. Radio Iowa reports that Cheryl Lynn Johnson has been the Clerk of the U.S. House since February 25th...
kciiradio.com
Miss Mount Pleasant Rewarding Contestants With Scholarships
The 2023 Miss Mount Pleasant Competition will be held on January 28 at the Heatilator Performing Arts Center in Mount Pleasant. With the deadline for paperwork on January 14, candidates between the ages of 19-26 who live, work, or go to school in Iowa can still apply. Competitions for Miss Mount Pleasant Outstanding Teen will be held on the same day for candidates ages 13-18.
kciiradio.com
Washington Wrestling Finds Wins in Fort Madison
The Washington Demon wrestling team dropped their first conference dual of the new year 47-28 at Fort Madison last night, but there were a few big individual winners. That included sophomore Aaron Boone remaining undefeated at 120 pounds. The sixth-ranked wrestler in his weight class in Class 2A pinned his opponent in a minute and 24 seconds. Freshman Caden Greiner was a winner for the Demons, claiming a 15-5 major decision at 126 lbs. Sophomore Jude Carter picked up a pin at 138, while senior Colley Billingsly needed only 50 seconds to pin his opponent at 220. Washington wrestling next travels to Riverside for the annual Gary Curtis Invitational tomorrow.
kciiradio.com
Halycon House Washington Page with Officer Mia Brdecka
On today’s program, we are talking with new Washington Police Officer Mia Brdecka, about joining the Police Force.
kciiradio.com
Railroad Merger has benefits for the City of Washington
The Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern Railway will be joining in a merger. Canadian Pacific completed its acquisition of Kansas City Southern in December of 2021. Immediately upon the closing of the acquisition, the shares of KCS were placed into a voting trust which ensures KCS will operate independently of CP while the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (“STB”) completes its regulatory review of the companies’ joint railroad control application to create Canadian Pacific Kansas City (“CPKC”), the only single-line railroad linking the United States, Mexico and Canada. Washington Economic Development Group Executive Director Mary Audia let KCII know how this has already impacted the City of Washington, “WEDG has been helping the city facilitate meetings between the railroad and local authorities. Because of that, the city has been able to negotiate some good dollars coming from the railroad to help with, let’s say, if we want to do a quiet zone study, or if we want to close some crossing and do more of a quiet zone so they aren’t blowing their horn all the way through. So some really good money was injected into the community because of that.” The Surface Transportation Board’s review of Canadian Pacific’s proposed control of Kansas City Southern is expected to be completed in early 2023.
kciiradio.com
Fire in Rural Washington Residence
At approximately 1:35 AM Tuesday, Washington Fire and Rescue teams responded to a report of a house on fire at 2322 303rd St in Washington. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed, and a defensive exterior fire attack was initiated as the structure had already burnt completely through. The house was a total loss, and no injuries were reported. All occupants were alerted and got out safely. Crews remained on the scene until approximately 5:00 am. A wood stove, which was operating inside, was determined to be the source of the fire. The Washington Fire Department was assisted by, The Brighton Fire Department, Wayland Fire Department, Crawfordsville Fire Department, Ainsworth Fire Department, Washington County Ambulance, Washington County Sheriff, Washington County Emergency Management, Washington County 911 Communications, & Access Energy. The fire was extinguished. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
kciiradio.com
Washington Community School District Upcoming Math and Reading Assessments
Starting January 9th, all students in the Washington School District will be taking the winter benchmark assessments for reading and math. These tests are taken three times per year (fall, winter, and spring) to determine how well our students are progressing and any instructional changes that need to be made. The Washington Public School District uses Fastbridge Learning for its assessments. According to the Fastbridge Learning website, In order to know if a student is making progress toward specific learning goals, a comparison with some type of standard or benchmark of success is needed. The term benchmark is widely used in education to indicate grade-level learning goals for all students. These are scores on certain assessments that have been validated through research to predict that a student will meet later learning goals.
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
Need A Job? Iowa Has Two Of The Best Cities In America To Find One
2023 might be the year you decide to make a major change to your career. Maybe you want a fresh start somewhere new or you're hoping to make some big career advancement. Maybe you just want to find a new job because you're sick of your current one. Whatever the reason may be, I have great news for you. Iowa has 2 of the best cities in America to find jobs.
kciiradio.com
Demons Back on Hardwood vs Fairfield on KCII
After a winter holiday break, the Washington Demons make their return to the basketball court tonight when they host Fairfield in a Southeast Conference doubleheader that you can hear on KCII. The Washington girls are off to one of their best starts to a season in years, winning five of their first eight games. Senior forward Alex Murphy is almost averaging a double-double with just under 11 points and nine rebounds per game, while freshmen Adalyn Long and Leighton Messinger have provided a scoring boost by combining to pour in almost 20 points per contest. But Demons head coach Shannon Rugg tells KCII Sports that there are some key areas that a young team needs to address to take another step forward.
Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store
Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
kciiradio.com
Richard Arnold “Arnie” Leet
Celebration of life services for 77-year-old Richard Arnold “Arnie” Leet, of Washington will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Marion Avenue Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023. Interment will take place at the West Chester Cemetery in West Chester, Iowa. The family requests no flowers. Memorials have been established for the Marion Avenue Baptist Church.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, January 4th, 2023
(Burlington) -- The 400 union workers who've been on strike at the C-N-H plant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer soon. The United Auto Workers describes the proposal as the company's "upgraded last, best and final offer." The strike at the plant, which makes Case I-H and New Holland equipment, has entered its eighth month. This is the first time the U-A-W has brought an offer up for a vote, but the union isn't saying whether it recommends the contract offer be ratified. Striking workers have been seeking better pay and health care benefits as well as more flexibility in scheduling time off.
kciiradio.com
Chance of Snow Wednesday in Washington Area
There is a chance of winter weather on Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities there is a chance of Snow on Wednesday with a high near 34 degrees. The wind will be around 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible. Stay tuned to KCII for weather updates, including cancellations and delays, national weather service bulletins, and road conditions. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute weather coverage is AM and FM KCII and KCIIradio.com.
