Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos has told a long list of confirmed liesMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
News 12
Police: Female pedestrian struck in Town of Clarkstown, sustains severe injuries
Police say a female pedestrian was struck in the Town of Clarkstown on Thursday night. They say it happened on Route 304 around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the woman was sent to Westchester Medical Center with severe injuries.
Prosecutor: Woman found dead following fire at Aberdeen apartment
The fire started inside an apartment building on Aberdeen Road in Aberdeen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
News 12
Amber Alert canceled, suspect in custody after early morning search
A young girl who was the focus of an early morning Amber Alert has been located safely, police say. An Amber Alert was issued around 4 a.m. Thursday for 7-month-old Emerie Rivera. New Jersey State Police announced the cancellation of the alert around 7:45 a.m. They added that the girl's...
News 12
Authorities release identity of man fatally shot in Neptune Township
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has released the name of a Brick Township man who was shot and killed earlier this week in Neptune Township. Terrance Johnson-Simmons, 34, was shot and killed on the 300 block of Drummond Avenue Monday night. Johnson-Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene. Neighbors...
Family demands district take further action after 14-year-old attacked in school bathroom
Rebecca Diaz called News 12 New Jersey for help regarding the Nov. 22 incident. The assault involving her 14-year-old daughter was caught on camera.
New bakery to open in Mount Vernon on Saturday
Ashley's Sweet Treats on West Sandford Boulevard will specialize in custom cakes and desserts.
Ramapo K-9 officer recognized for finding massive drug stash, money, and a weapon
The pair were featured in the Fall/Winter 2022 Canine Courier, the official magazine of the United States Police Canine Association.
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Polar Plunge and Snow Next Week For New York State
There are signs of more cold and snow ahead for New York State. More snowfall could be on the way.
Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In Many Everyday Items In New York
New York State is trying to protect residents from exposure to harmful chemicals in everyday items. The New York State DEC is reminding New Yorkers of several new laws that took effect at the start of Jan 1. New Laws for Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Food Packaging To...
Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State
Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
Mount Vernon mayor address issues and rumors regarding the Mount Vernon Animal Shelter
According to the shelter's Instagram page, there were 16 cats and 12 dogs still left in the shelter as of Wednesday.
State Rep. Quentin Williams killed in crash after inaugural ball
Flags are now flying at half-staff, and the Connecticut State Capitol is closed until Monday after state Rep. Quentin Williams’ stunning death.
Jersey Proud: Fair Lawn pastry chef wins 'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge'
Christina Vazquez took home $50,000 for winning the baking competition.
norwoodnews.org
Bronx Woman Quits Smoking after 40 Years with Support from the New York State Smokers’ Quitline
Quitting smoking or vaping is challenging. According to the New York State Smokers’ Quitline (Quitline), Amit C., pictured, age 53, first tried cigarettes at age 12 because her older friends smoked. Before she knew it, she was hooked. Throughout her life, Amit tried on many occasions to become tobacco-free. However, she had trouble succeeding.
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
Massive Lake Effect Snow Storms Possible Across New York
As parts of the snow belt in New York continue to dig out from two massive snow events over the past two months, more lake effect snowstorms are still possible along the lake shore. Lake effect snow is caused by colder weather moving over warm lake water and both Lake...
nychealthandhospitals.org
Newsweek Ranks NYC Health + Hospitals/Sea View Nursing Home #1 in the State
Newsweek Ranks NYC Health + Hospitals/Sea View Nursing Home #1 in the State; Three Other NYC Health + Hospitals Skilled Nursing Facilities Ranked Among Top Ten. NYC Health + Hospitals/Carter is ranked 4th in the state;. NYC Health + Hospitals/Coler is ranked 5th;. NYC Health + Hospitals/Gouverneur is ranked 8th.
These Were The 10 Most Expensive Places To Live In New York In 2022
It's no secret that when you live in New York State, you pay a lot in taxes. Where are the 10 most expensive places to live New York state?. It should come as no shock that one of the most expensive cities in all of America is New York City. If we took that out of the equation, where would your wallet be hurting the most?
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York
If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
