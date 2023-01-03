ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenburgh, NY

News 12

Amber Alert canceled, suspect in custody after early morning search

A young girl who was the focus of an early morning Amber Alert has been located safely, police say. An Amber Alert was issued around 4 a.m. Thursday for 7-month-old Emerie Rivera. New Jersey State Police announced the cancellation of the alert around 7:45 a.m. They added that the girl's...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State

Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
BUFFALO, NY
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York

If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
LAKE PLACID, NY

