Missouri State

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed reelected and newly elected senators Tuesday afternoon to a new session of Congress, highlighting the bipartisan success of the previous two years and outlining his optimism for a continued approach.    “There’s no reason why the success of the last two years needs to end today,” Schumer, […] The post U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
President Biden comes to Covington

President Joe Biden came today to Covington, KY to promote a companion bridge to the Brent Spence bridge. Senator Mitch McConnell and Senator Sherrod Brown also attended and spoke as well. Ohio governor Mike Dewine and Kentucky governor Andy Beshear were also in attendance.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:01 p.m. EST

Mexico nabs son of drug lord 'El Chapo' before Biden visit. MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican military has captured a son of the imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. It happened in a pre-dawn military operation Thursday outside Culiacan, a stronghold of the Sinaloa drug cartel in western Mexico. Alleged cartel members responded to the arrest of Ovidio "El Raton" Guzman by paralyzing the city, carjacking residents and setting vehicles ablaze days before a visit to Mexico by U.S. President Joe Biden. Similar violence prompted Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to release Ovidio Guzman in 2019.
Mitch McConnell breaks record to become longest-serving Senate leader

Mitch McConnell has broken records to become the longest-serving Senate leader in US history.Addressing the new Congress, he paid tribute to the last Senate leader to hold the record - Democratic Senator Mike Mansfield.The Montana senator held the position for 16 years, and was overtaken by Mr McConnell on 3 January, Politico reported.“This scholarly Montanan was not an exciting idealist who transformed our national discourse, nor a policy entrepreneur who brought to the leader’s role his own sweeping wish list of federal programs,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Climate activists spray paint Italian senate building orange using fire extinguishersJoe Biden says he plans to visit US-Mexico borderThick smoke billows as Manchester bus engulfed by flames during rush hour
Biden and McConnell bipartisanship bridge: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Networks covering the chaos of the House Speaker vote did a split screen contrast of it with the bipartisan Biden-McConnell bridge summit over the Ohio River Wednesday with Republican and Democratic Governors and Senators of Kentucky and Ohio, there to commemorate the bipartisan Infrastructure Law being put to good use.
