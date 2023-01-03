Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn police raid Detroit home in connection with shooting at undercover officers
DETROIT – Dearborn police officers have raided a home they believe is in connection to a shooting at undercover officers in Detroit. The incident occurred Thursday (Jan. 5) near Electric and Omaha streets. Sources told Local 4 that the raid is connected to shots fired earlier this week at...
wsgw.com
State Police Seize Drugs During Traffic Stop in Saginaw
Police in Saginaw have arrested a suspect after discovering suspected drugs during a traffic stop. According to Michigan State Police, troopers with the Safe Cities Partnership pulled over a vehicle for an improper turn and lane use near Owen and Rust Streets on Tuesday. They say a search of the vehicle turned up 389 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 5.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and a large amount of cash.
WNEM
Cash reward offered for information on unsolved murder
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved murder. Darryl Stade, 44, was shot and killed at the Kearsley Park pavilion, located at 1700 Kearsley Park Blvd. in Flint, about 9:30 p.m. on March 20, 2020. Stade had...
Man arrested after snatching diamond rings from Michigan Kohl’s jewelry counter
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Detroit man was arrested Wednesday after snatching a pair of diamond rings he was being shown at a jewelry counter inside a Monroe County Kohl’s department store. Police were called at 12:44 p.m. Jan. 4, to the Kohl’s department store at 2323...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit native caught in the middle of police chase hospitalized from injuries
DETROIT – A Detroit native desperately needs help after being in the middle of a police chase. Elijah Hall says he was headed to visit his mother on the city’s east side when the suspect vehicle crashed into him. He was hospitalized with injuries and is unable to work.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Juvenile suspect identified in Panera Bread noose investigation in Grosse Pointe
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – A minor has been identified as a suspect in the investigation into a paper towel noose found in a bathroom at a restaurant in Grosse Pointe, officials reported Wednesday. Police have been investigating an incident that occurred on Dec. 30, 2022, at a Panera Bread...
Texas man killed and dumped in Saginaw River in 1973 finally identified via DNA evidence
ZILWAUKEE TWP, MI — Almost 50 years after an unknown man’s body was found floating in the Saginaw River, his name has been returned to him thanks to DNA identification. The Michigan State Police and The DNA Doe Project on Jan. 5 announced the body found in the river on March 13, 1973, was that of Daniel G. Garza-Gonzales, who would have turned 29 two days later.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Masked suspects steal 9 Rolex watches from Oakland Mall kiosk
TROY, Mich. – Three people reportedly stole more than $100,000 worth of Rolex watches from a kiosk inside Oakland Mall last week. At about 5:43 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, nine Rolex watches were stolen from OJB Jewelry, a jewelry kiosk near the main entrance of the Troy mall.
Police ID victim in Flint’s first homicide of 2023
FLINT, MI – Authorities have identified the person shot and killed in Flint’s first reported homicide of 2023. Police said Marquise Cortez Hall, 31, was shot outside a residence in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital where he died...
Detroit man charged with shooting at woman in car near Woodward Avenue in Ferndale on New Year's Eve
Bryant Davis of Detroit has been charged with attempted murder after firing shots at a woman’s vehicle near Woodward Avenue in Ferndale on New Year’s Eve.
MSP detectives seize money, fentanyl disguised as oxycodone from suspect in St. Clair County
A Macomb Township resident is awaiting charges after Michigan State Police made a big drug bust to start the new year during a traffic stop in St. Clair County.
abc12.com
Man cleaning gun shoots his leg in Holly Township residence
HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a Holly Township man was hospitalized after shooting himself in the leg while cleaning a handgun Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road. Police found the man next to a bed downstairs with a gunshot wound to his leg when they arrived.
Murder charge authorized against suspect in Flint’s first homicide of 2023
FLINT, MI – Genesee County prosecutors have authorized charges in Flint’s first homicide of 2023. Authorities on Thursday, Jan. 5, authorized a nine-count complaint against the 30-year-old Flint man accused of fatally shooting Marquise Cortez Hall. Hall, 31, was found Monday, Jan. 2, outside a residence in the...
Body discovered in shallow grave behind Detroit home after utility worker sees fingers stinking out of the ground
Detroit police and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials are continuing to investigate after a body was discovered buried in the back of a home on Detroit’s east side on Wednesday afternoon.
fox2detroit.com
Man accidentally shoots self while cleaning gun at Oakland County home
HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a gun Wednesday afternoon in Holly Township. Michigan State Police initially were dispatched to the home in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road for what they thought was a suicidal person. However, while on the way there, they learned it was an accidental shooting.
Man facing murder charge after Lansing Township shooting
Lansing Township Police were sent to 2722 E. Michigan Ave. for a reported shooting around 3:05 p.m.
Detroit family still traumatized after they claim DPD used excessive force on night officer was killed
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit family says they're still dealing with the trauma of when they say Detroit police mistakenly raided their home.It was on the night officers were searching for veteran police officer Corporal Rasheen McClain's killer. Three years later and the family says there's been no apology from the department and no accountability as their lawsuit stalls in the courts due to a backlog of cases. "It impacted our lives forever," said Joshua Wright.Joshua remembers the day like it was yesterday. Officers arriving to his grandmother Lisa's home with their guns drawn, screaming at them both to get on...
wsgw.com
Ancient Bell Stolen from Saginaw Township Church
A Saginaw Township church had its bell and a bell house stolen this week. The bell dates to 1883 and the bell house was made as part of an Eagle Scout project to hold the bell. The Second Presbyterian Church on Midland Road says the items were stolen some time between 6:00 P.M. Tuesday and noon on Wednesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man facing ethnic intimidation charges after rant outside Bloomfield Hills temple will stand trial
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A man accused of making antisemitic threats at an Oakland County temple will go to trial. Hassan Chokr was arrested in December, accused of threatening pre-schoolers and their parents in front of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills. He was charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation.
abc12.com
Advanced DNA methods identify Texas man killed in Saginaw 50 years ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities have identified the remains of a man found dead in the Saginaw River 50 years ago. Michigan State Police say the body of 29-year-old Daniel C. Garza-Gonzales was found floating in the Saginaw River near the M-13 bridge in Zilwaukee Township on March 13, 1973.
