Flint, MI

State Police Seize Drugs During Traffic Stop in Saginaw

Police in Saginaw have arrested a suspect after discovering suspected drugs during a traffic stop. According to Michigan State Police, troopers with the Safe Cities Partnership pulled over a vehicle for an improper turn and lane use near Owen and Rust Streets on Tuesday. They say a search of the vehicle turned up 389 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 5.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and a large amount of cash.
SAGINAW, MI
Cash reward offered for information on unsolved murder

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved murder. Darryl Stade, 44, was shot and killed at the Kearsley Park pavilion, located at 1700 Kearsley Park Blvd. in Flint, about 9:30 p.m. on March 20, 2020. Stade had...
FLINT, MI
Texas man killed and dumped in Saginaw River in 1973 finally identified via DNA evidence

ZILWAUKEE TWP, MI — Almost 50 years after an unknown man’s body was found floating in the Saginaw River, his name has been returned to him thanks to DNA identification. The Michigan State Police and The DNA Doe Project on Jan. 5 announced the body found in the river on March 13, 1973, was that of Daniel G. Garza-Gonzales, who would have turned 29 two days later.
SAGINAW, MI
Masked suspects steal 9 Rolex watches from Oakland Mall kiosk

TROY, Mich. – Three people reportedly stole more than $100,000 worth of Rolex watches from a kiosk inside Oakland Mall last week. At about 5:43 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, nine Rolex watches were stolen from OJB Jewelry, a jewelry kiosk near the main entrance of the Troy mall.
Police ID victim in Flint’s first homicide of 2023

FLINT, MI – Authorities have identified the person shot and killed in Flint’s first reported homicide of 2023. Police said Marquise Cortez Hall, 31, was shot outside a residence in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital where he died...
FLINT, MI
Man cleaning gun shoots his leg in Holly Township residence

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a Holly Township man was hospitalized after shooting himself in the leg while cleaning a handgun Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road. Police found the man next to a bed downstairs with a gunshot wound to his leg when they arrived.
HOLLY, MI
Man accidentally shoots self while cleaning gun at Oakland County home

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit family still traumatized after they claim DPD used excessive force on night officer was killed

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit family says they're still dealing with the trauma of when they say Detroit police mistakenly raided their home.It was on the night officers were searching for veteran police officer Corporal Rasheen McClain's killer. Three years later and the family says there's been no apology from the department and no accountability as their lawsuit stalls in the courts due to a backlog of cases. "It impacted our lives forever," said Joshua Wright.Joshua remembers the day like it was yesterday. Officers arriving to his grandmother Lisa's home with their guns drawn, screaming at them both to get on...
DETROIT, MI
Ancient Bell Stolen from Saginaw Township Church

A Saginaw Township church had its bell and a bell house stolen this week. The bell dates to 1883 and the bell house was made as part of an Eagle Scout project to hold the bell. The Second Presbyterian Church on Midland Road says the items were stolen some time between 6:00 P.M. Tuesday and noon on Wednesday.
Advanced DNA methods identify Texas man killed in Saginaw 50 years ago

SAGINAW, MI

