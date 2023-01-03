ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WBRE

Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified

Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

White Deer man charged with arson

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Union County have charged a man after they say he set fire to his neighbor’s porch. Pennsylvania State Police say that they arrested a 35-year-old Jamarro Wells, of White Deer, for charges related to the alleged arson. Troopers say that they received a call at […]
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, PA
The Associated Press

Idaho slayings suspect's family voices sympathy for victims

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims’ families but also vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and plans to tell a judge Tuesday in Pennsylvania that he will not fight extradition to Idaho, said his public defender, Jason LaBar. Moscow, Idaho, police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said that would speed up the process of bringing Kohberger to Idaho to face charges, but that he wasn’t sure yet when that might happen. Kohberger, a doctoral student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday by state police at his parents’ home in Chestnuthill Township in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.
MOSCOW, ID
echo-pilot.com

Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list

The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

What are some of the new laws taking effect in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new year means that new laws are going to be taking effect in Pennsylvania ranging from a crackdown on unpaid turnpike fees to legalizing fentanyl test strips. On Nov. 3, 2022, Pennsylvania Governor Wolf signed a total of 66 laws before he leaves his position at the end of January. In […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Insurance Department Exam Finds Capital Blue Cross Violations

Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys Wednesday announced the results from a comprehensive Affordable Care Act market conduct examination that the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) conducted on the practices and procedures of Capital Blue Cross. “Market conduct examinations are a way for the department to ensure that consumers are being afforded...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

New Pa. laws set to take effect in 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several new laws in Pennsylvania are set to take effect in 2023. Here are a few that were signed by Governor Tom Wolf in early November and sponsored by a number of representatives. Senate Bill 118 requires those convicted of sex trafficking or sex-related to register...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania pair charged with stealing garbage collectors' Christmas tips

East Goshen, Pa. — On the morning of December 20, police in East Goshen, Pennsylvania received a report of a suspicious vehicle driving slowly through a residential neighborhood. After pulling the car over, officers found numerous envelopes labeled "Trashmen," along with gift cards and cash inside the vehicle. An investigation revealed the man and woman inside the car had reportedly been stealing holiday tips intended for garbage collectors under the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

