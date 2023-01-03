Read full article on original website
PennDOT Announces Funding Opportunity for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Grants
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for Round 1 of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Grant program. The application period will open on February 24, 2023 until 5:00 PM EST on April 6, 2023. “The NEVI Grant...
Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
Loaded firearm, fentanyl pills found during traffic stop
LARKSVILLE — A Kingston man awaiting trial in Luzerne County Court for his alleged role in a shooting between rival groups in Wilkes-Barre last year was arrested on allegations he was in possession of a loaded firearm and a large amount of fentanyl pills. Syncire Deviner Nickens, 20, of...
Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified
Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
White Deer man charged with arson
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Union County have charged a man after they say he set fire to his neighbor’s porch. Pennsylvania State Police say that they arrested a 35-year-old Jamarro Wells, of White Deer, for charges related to the alleged arson. Troopers say that they received a call at […]
Substance Use Disorder Prevention, Education Tool for Restaurant, Hospitality Workers
The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) joined C&J Catering employees to discuss substance use disorder (SUD) in the restaurant and hospitality industries, highlighting the importance of SUD education and prevention for employees and employers. “Just below the construction and...
This Pa. County Is About to Start a Hand Recount of Its 2020 Presidential Election Results
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. More than two years after the last ballot was cast in the 2020 election,...
Idaho slayings suspect's family voices sympathy for victims
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims’ families but also vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and plans to tell a judge Tuesday in Pennsylvania that he will not fight extradition to Idaho, said his public defender, Jason LaBar. Moscow, Idaho, police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said that would speed up the process of bringing Kohberger to Idaho to face charges, but that he wasn’t sure yet when that might happen. Kohberger, a doctoral student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday by state police at his parents’ home in Chestnuthill Township in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.
Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
What are some of the new laws taking effect in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new year means that new laws are going to be taking effect in Pennsylvania ranging from a crackdown on unpaid turnpike fees to legalizing fentanyl test strips. On Nov. 3, 2022, Pennsylvania Governor Wolf signed a total of 66 laws before he leaves his position at the end of January. In […]
Half-Ton Butter Sculpture Highlights 2023 Farm Show Theme: Rooted in Progress
The sculpture, a longtime PA Farm Show staple that celebrates Pennsylvania’s 5,200 dairy farmers, highlights the strong roots Pennsylvania agriculture has today thanks to a vision rooted in progress and eight years of targeted support and investments for the industry. “We celebrate this year’s theme, Rooted in Progress, by...
Insurance Department Exam Finds Capital Blue Cross Violations
Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys Wednesday announced the results from a comprehensive Affordable Care Act market conduct examination that the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) conducted on the practices and procedures of Capital Blue Cross. “Market conduct examinations are a way for the department to ensure that consumers are being afforded...
New Pa. laws set to take effect in 2023
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several new laws in Pennsylvania are set to take effect in 2023. Here are a few that were signed by Governor Tom Wolf in early November and sponsored by a number of representatives. Senate Bill 118 requires those convicted of sex trafficking or sex-related to register...
Pennsylvania pair charged with stealing garbage collectors' Christmas tips
East Goshen, Pa. — On the morning of December 20, police in East Goshen, Pennsylvania received a report of a suspicious vehicle driving slowly through a residential neighborhood. After pulling the car over, officers found numerous envelopes labeled "Trashmen," along with gift cards and cash inside the vehicle. An investigation revealed the man and woman inside the car had reportedly been stealing holiday tips intended for garbage collectors under the...
More than 1,000 without power as severe weather hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As severe weather moves through the area 1,019 East Texans are without power. KETK has compiled the following list of outages from SWEPCO and Oncor. This is a list of power outages by area: Anderson County – 1 Angelina County – 156 Bowie County – 6 Cass County – 1 Cherokee […]
West Virginia couple charged after police say child had no food to eat and not bathed for days
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A couple has been charged with child neglect after deputies found a child allegedly living in “deplorable” conditions. Nathan Hundley and Amanda Hundley, both 39 of St. Albans, are being held at the South Central Regional Jail, each on a $5000 property bond. They were both charged with felony child […]
Visions Donates $50,000 to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
At a recent press conference, Visions Federal Credit Union announced the donation of $50,000 to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) as part of “The Big Give” of 2022. Created by Visions in 2021, “The Big Give” is an annual initiative to make an outstanding charitable contribution...
$2M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania for New Year’s Eve drawing
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning Powerball ticket worth millions was sold in Pa., the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on New Year’s Day. The ticket sold for Saturday’s $265 million Powerball is worth $2,000,000 to the winner. They were able to match five of the five numbers without the Powerball but they had Power Play. Another […]
