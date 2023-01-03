Read full article on original website
WTRF
Belmont County Jail inmate dies of drug overdose, employee and other inmates treated
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — An inmate at the Belmont County Jail has died of a drug overdose and two others were treated and have recovered. One female jail employee who may have been exposed to the drug was also treated as a precautionary measure. Sheriff Dave Lucas feels...
WTRF
New stores are coming to the Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
WTRF
Public schools in Marshall County on 1-hour delay Wednesday
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — All public schools in Marshall County are operating on a 1-hour delay tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, because of high water in the county, according to Tony Wood, Communications Coordinator at Marshall County Schools. This is in addition to the regularly scheduled Wednesday 1-hour delay.
WTRF
Diocese of Steubenville holding memorial Mass Thursday for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — More than one billion Catholics all over the world continue to mourn the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The former leader of the Roman Catholic Church passed away on Saturday at the age of 95. His leadership had a direct impact on the local...
WTRF
WVU now offers custom football jerseys
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fans can now purchase a jersey representing their favorite Mountaineer football player. WVU announced on Twitter that the shirts are up for sale on ShopWVU.com, the official store of the Mountaineers on the Fanatics network of sites. Fans have the choice to select from a list of WVU football players, and all proceeds directly benefit Mountaineer student-athletes.
WTRF
Wheeling has one of the 25 best city flags survey says
Wheeling has been ranked as one of the best city flags in the United States. According to North American Vexillological Association (NAVA), Wheeling has one of the top 25 best city flags. The survey was conducted online from September 1 to November 30, 2022. Over 2,800 people participated in the...
WTRF
Medical professionals say this is one of the worst flu seasons ever
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Nearly every state is seeing ‘high’ or ‘very high’ flu activity, according to the CDC. In Ohio County, the health department administrator says not only did the flu start earlier than usual, but it started at an elevated rate. Usually it starts...
WTRF
Pet of the Week: JoJo
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Julie Larish from Belmont County Hoof and Paw joined 7News at Noon with the Pet of the Week, JoJo. If you want to meet Jojo, you can call Belmont County Hoof and Paw at 610-314-5203.
WTRF
Stevenson publicly apologizes to Huggins, Mountaineer fans
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A WVU guard has apologized for his role in West Virginia’s recent loss to Oklahoma State. Fifth year guard Erik Stevenson, who was issued a technical foul and ultimately fouled out of Monday’s 67-60 setback against the Cowboys, said he regrets the way things unfolded in Stillwater.
WTRF
Free throws could decide Saturday’s sold-out clash with No. 3 Kansas
MORGANTOWN — Saturday’s sold-out Coliseum crowd will pack West Virginia’s home arena hoping to see what Mountaineer Nation has seen six times previously: WVU knocking off a nationally ranked Kansas team. West Virginia (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) has struggled in multiple key areas through the first two...
WTRF
WVU cools after half, No. 11 ISU tops Mountaineers
For two quarters, it looked like the Mountaineers could pull off a road upset. After halftime, Iowa State took over. The 11th-ranked Cyclones (10-2, 2-0 Big 12) dominated the boards, posting a plus-21 rebounding margin over the visiting Mountaineers (9-4, 0-2) to take a 70-50 win at the James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa on Wednesday. Stephanie Soares powered Iowa State in the win, recording a double-double with 13 points and 20 rebounds.
