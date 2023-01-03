Read full article on original website
wtae.com
47-year-old woman stabbed and killed in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a 47-year-old woman was found stabbed to death inside a home on the border of the city's South Side Slopes. The discovery was made around 7 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 2100 block of Arlington Avenue. “There were family members...
wtae.com
‘Where is my mail?': Man accused of opening fire on postal worker in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man is charged with aggravated assault and other offenses after police say he opened fire on a postal worker in Pittsburgh’s Perry North neighborhood. The incident happened a little after 2 p.m. Thursday on the 200 block of Waldorf Street. A criminal complaint said the...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Man arrested, charged for allegedly shooting at postal carrier in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting at a postal carrier in Pittsburgh Thursday afternoon. Martinel Humphries, 28, is facing several charges after police responded to reports of shots fired in Perry North. A U.S. Postal carrier told Pittsburgh police he was delivering mail...
Woman fatally stabbed in South Side Slopes identified
A Pittsburgh woman was found dead Thursday evening with multiple stab wounds in South Side Slopes. Tarae C. Washington, 47, was found inside her Arlington Avenue residence Thursday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said officers were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. to the...
wtae.com
Man arrested with a rifle in Brighton Heights
PITTSBURGH — In the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood, one family said they came face to face with a man carrying a rifle in their driveway on Thursday. The scary scene was all caught on surveillance footage. “A car drove up my dad‘s driveway that I live right beside, and...
wtae.com
Man taken to hospital in critical condition after Wilkinsburg shooting
A man is in critical condition after police said he was shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg. Police were called to the 1700 block of McNary Boulevard around 12:15 p.m. Friday. First responders found an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man's name has not been released. Police...
wtae.com
Shooting under investigation in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
Shooting along McKnight Road leaves 2 people injured, multiple cars struck by bullets
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Two people were injured in a shooting along busy McKnight Road in Ross Township on Thursday afternoon."We do have multiple cars that were shot that were on McKnight Road that were traveling both north and southbound," Det. Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp, of Ross Township Police said."It happened coming out of the city in the north flow of traffic on McKnight Road," Det. Sgt. Kohlhepp said.One person was shot and is in stable condition, Det. Sgt. Kohlhepp said."It doesn't appear to be too serious of an injury luckily," he said.The second person was injured by breaking glass from one of the vehicles, he added.At first, it was believed there was an exchange of gunfire, but Det. Sgt. Kohlhepp later said investigators determined there was only one shooter. Police have recovered a number of spent shell casings. Det. Sgt. Kohlhepp said they are also trying to determine if a traffic stop made by Pittsburgh police may or may not be related to the incident.There have been no arrests.Police are continuing to investigate.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Tarentum officer injured in shootout released from hospital, healing at home
Tarentum police Officer Jordan Schrecengost got to eat breakfast in his own home Wednesday after being shot in the leg during a frenzied and fatal manhunt in Brackenridge earlier this week. “He’s doing well,” Tarentum Mayor Bob Lang said. “He’s in some pain, but he’s out of the hospital.”...
WFMJ.com
Couple shot at Youngstown bar
Detectives are are investigating an early morning shooting at a bar on Youngstown's South Side. Police were called to Mercy Hospital at just after 3 a.m. Friday after a man and a woman showed up with gunshot wounds. One victim was grazed by a bullet and the other was wounded...
Complaint: Police arrest Hermitage shooting suspect after jump from second-story window
A Farrell man is facing charges after a shooting in the parking lot of a Hermitage apartment complex on Wednesday.
wtae.com
Pizza delivery driver robbed and forced into trunk of car in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a reported robbery of a pizza delivery driver who told police he was then forced into the trunk of his own car and driven an unknown distance before being left in the back of the vehicle. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the delivery...
6 arrested on crack cocaine, heroin charges in McKeesport
Authorities seized more than $147,000 worth of cocaine, as well as crack cocaine, heroin and three guns last week during a drug raid that netted seven people allegedly involved in a major drug trafficking ring in McKeesport, as well as illegal gambling in McKeesport, the state attorney general said. Curtis...
WPXI Pittsburgh
2 arrested after police say they ransacked, stole from dozens of cars in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars after police said they ransacked approximately 50 cars in neighborhoods this week in Beaver and Brighton Townships, stealing gift cards, cash, laptops, and other personal items. Police arrested Marquez Buckenheimer, 23, and Krzystoff McCauley, 19. Ring doorbell footage and a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brighton Heights man with schizophrenia gets prison term for killing neighbor
In November 2019, Laron Smith was forbidden by airline officials from taking his connecting flight from Chicago to Arizona because of his erratic behavior. Airline employees called Smith’s father in Arizona, as well as his mother in Pittsburgh, and said he’d been acting strangely. Smith, now 26, believed...
wtae.com
Fake GoFundMe created in slain Brackenridge police chief's name
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County police are warning folks about an illegitimate GoFundMe page claiming to be raising funds to "help the family" of killed Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire. McIntire was killed in the line of duty Monday during a shooting where Aaron Swan, Jr., ambushed the...
Pennsylvania police looking for suspect that ran off after traffic stop; Passenger jumped off cliff and was injured
Local police say they are looking for a suspect that ran off after a traffic stop. Pennsylvania state police say they observed traffic violations on a Black Dodge Durango in the area of Ohio River Blvd and California Ave in Pittsburgh. During the stop, police say the Dodge ran off and eventually crashed. Both the […]
WGAL
UPDATE: Manhunt concludes in Allegheny County after suspect is shot and killed
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — UPDATE: According to police, the suspect who shot two officers in Brackenridge, killing one of them, has been shot and killed in Pittsburgh near the intersection of Brushton Avenue and Mohler Street. A police officer was killed, while another was injured after a shooting on Monday...
wtae.com
Staff members injured in incident with patient at Indiana County hospital
Two hospital staff members injured a man is facing charges after an incident in Indiana County last week. State police say Shawn Lee Lyman has been charged following the incident last Friday at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The 50-year-old allegedly became combative with hospital staff members while being discharged. Police...
wtae.com
Charges filed in deadly school bus crash on I-79 in Butler County
Charges are filed against a tractor-trailer driver in a crash that killed a 14-year-old girl and a school bus driver. That crash happened in November 2021 on I-79 in Muddy Creek Township, Butler County. The bus hit the back of a truck driven by Karandeep Singh. Investigators say there were...
