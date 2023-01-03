ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

47-year-old woman stabbed and killed in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a 47-year-old woman was found stabbed to death inside a home on the border of the city's South Side Slopes. The discovery was made around 7 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 2100 block of Arlington Avenue. “There were family members...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Woman fatally stabbed in South Side Slopes identified

A Pittsburgh woman was found dead Thursday evening with multiple stab wounds in South Side Slopes. Tarae C. Washington, 47, was found inside her Arlington Avenue residence Thursday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said officers were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man arrested with a rifle in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — In the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood, one family said they came face to face with a man carrying a rifle in their driveway on Thursday. The scary scene was all caught on surveillance footage. “A car drove up my dad‘s driveway that I live right beside, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man taken to hospital in critical condition after Wilkinsburg shooting

A man is in critical condition after police said he was shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg. Police were called to the 1700 block of McNary Boulevard around 12:15 p.m. Friday. First responders found an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man's name has not been released. Police...
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Shooting under investigation in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shooting along McKnight Road leaves 2 people injured, multiple cars struck by bullets

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Two people were injured in a shooting along busy McKnight Road in Ross Township on Thursday afternoon."We do have multiple cars that were shot that were on McKnight Road that were traveling both north and southbound," Det. Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp, of Ross Township Police said."It happened coming out of the city in the north flow of traffic on McKnight Road," Det. Sgt. Kohlhepp said.One person was shot and is in stable condition, Det. Sgt. Kohlhepp said."It doesn't appear to be too serious of an injury luckily," he said.The second person was injured by breaking glass from one of the vehicles, he added.At first, it was believed there was an exchange of gunfire, but Det. Sgt. Kohlhepp later said investigators determined there was only one shooter. Police have recovered a number of spent shell casings. Det. Sgt. Kohlhepp said they are also trying to determine if a traffic stop made by Pittsburgh police may or may not be related to the incident.There have been no arrests.Police are continuing to investigate.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Couple shot at Youngstown bar

Detectives are are investigating an early morning shooting at a bar on Youngstown's South Side. Police were called to Mercy Hospital at just after 3 a.m. Friday after a man and a woman showed up with gunshot wounds. One victim was grazed by a bullet and the other was wounded...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wtae.com

Fake GoFundMe created in slain Brackenridge police chief's name

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County police are warning folks about an illegitimate GoFundMe page claiming to be raising funds to "help the family" of killed Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire. McIntire was killed in the line of duty Monday during a shooting where Aaron Swan, Jr., ambushed the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Staff members injured in incident with patient at Indiana County hospital

Two hospital staff members injured a man is facing charges after an incident in Indiana County last week. State police say Shawn Lee Lyman has been charged following the incident last Friday at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The 50-year-old allegedly became combative with hospital staff members while being discharged. Police...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

