Effective: 2023-01-06 10:01:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-07 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butler; Muhlenberg; Ohio The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Rochester affecting Muhlenberg, Ohio and Butler Counties.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Flood Advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are forecast to exceed bankfull. If you are in the advisory area remain alert to possible flooding, or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued this evening. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Green River at Rochester. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Rochester Ferry stops operation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 36.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 32.6 feet Wednesday morning. - Action stage is 34.0 feet. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

