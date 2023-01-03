Effective: 2023-01-06 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet through Friday morning, decreasing to 6 to 10 feet Friday afternoon. Dangerous rip currents are also expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. Flooding of sea water is possible around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low- lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high tides will be near 6.0 feet between 8 AM to 830 AM PST.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO