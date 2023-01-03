Read full article on original website
High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Malibu Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet with local sets to 16 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flooding of sea water is possible around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected.
High Surf Warning issued for Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side infrastructure. Target Area: Los Angeles County Beaches HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet with locally higher sets to 16 feet. Surf will subside some Friday afternoon, but will remain at High surf levels into Saturday, along with dangerous rip currents. Minor coastal flooding is expected during high tides. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high tides will be near 6.0 feet between 8 AM to 830 AM PST.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet through Friday morning, decreasing to 6 to 10 feet Friday afternoon. Dangerous rip currents are also expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. Flooding of sea water is possible around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low- lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high tides will be near 6.0 feet between 8 AM to 830 AM PST.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side infrastructure. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 14 to 20 feet with dangerous rip currents. Sets up to 24 feet will be possible. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high tides will be near 5.8 feet between 8 AM to 9 AM PST.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 06:06:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility occasionally below one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 03:49:00 Expires: 2023-01-07 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Along east facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
