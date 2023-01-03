Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Flood alerts issued as river levels due to rise
Flood alerts have been issued, external across parts of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk due to forecasts of rising water levels. The Environment Agency warned of flooding between Oakley and Harrold in Bedfordshire. Rising water levels have also prompted alerts between Brampton and Earith in Cambridgeshire, the area around the...
Time Out Global
Montreal freezing rain warning: severe weather alert
After a start to the year with unusually warm weather, a severe weather alert by Environment Canada has been issued for Montreal, Vaudreuil, Richelieu and the Eastern Townships. We’re talking about ice pellets, freezing rain and snow. Between two and five millimetres of precipitation is initially expected for parts...
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Will Bring 'Prolonged Freezing Rain' Tomorrow & Warnings Have Been Issued
Ontario's weather will have residents of eastern regions rethinking their travel plans this week due to a "prolonged freezing rain" event set to push through the province on Wednesday and Thursday. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a "swath of freezing rain" is set to develop over cottage country and...
Blizzard warnings in effect as winter storm hits Plains, Midwest, forecasters advise to 'avoid travel'
Numerous states are facing Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings as high winds, blowing snowfall and icy temperatures are impacting millions of Americans.
moderncampground.com
Holiday Destinations at Risk of Heavy Rain and Strong Winds as Warning Issued
Holidaymakers in New Zealand are being warned to take precautions as a band of heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit the country, according to a report by the Newshub. A subtropical low over the Tasman Sea is expected to bring a strong and moist northeast flow to central and northern parts of New Zealand on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the MetService.
BBC
Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins
Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
natureworldnews.com
Ice Alert Issued in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Portions of England; Motorists Advised to Be Careful with Icy Pavements
According to the latest weather forecast, an ice alert was issued in portions of England, Northern Ireland and Scotland due to the weather conditions. The weather forecast said motorists should travel cautiously as the ice conditions could cause slippery roads and reduced visibility. Last year, a cold weather alert was...
BBC
2022 Weather Review: Sunshine, showers and cold snaps
Sunshine, showers and cold snaps - 2022 was a year of extremes. It began in the middle of Northern Ireland's fourth warmest winter since 1884. All three meteorological winter months - December 2021, and January and February 2022 - recorded monthly temperatures at least 1C above average. It was still...
Major winter storm on track for Christmas week, forecasters say
Snow, rain and powerful winds are expected to accompany frigid temperatures in parts of the country this week that may cause travel disruptions during week ahead of Christmas.
BBC
Victims of Perth hotel fire tragedy named
Three people who died in a fire at a hotel in Perth have been named by police. The bodies of sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, both from Aberdeen, and Keith Russell, 38, originally from Edinburgh, were discovered at the New County Hotel after the blaze on Monday.
BBC
Covid infections soar to highest level since July
Covid-19 infection rates are at their highest since last July with one in 25 estimated to have the infection, according to new figures. Meanwhile, hospitalisations for flu in Scotland reached the highest level in five years over Christmas. Public Health Scotland's weekly update reveals nine of the 14 health boards...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Met Office has its say on the Beast from the East 2 and the return of snow
The Met Office has had its say on whether or not snow and a possible Beast from the East 2 could hit the UK. And so far, the forecaster says a coating of the white stuff looks unlikely for January. Recently reports have suggested a collapsing 'Polar vortex' could trigger...
Comments / 0