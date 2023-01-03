ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Flood alerts issued as river levels due to rise

Flood alerts have been issued, external across parts of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk due to forecasts of rising water levels. The Environment Agency warned of flooding between Oakley and Harrold in Bedfordshire. Rising water levels have also prompted alerts between Brampton and Earith in Cambridgeshire, the area around the...
Time Out Global

Montreal freezing rain warning: severe weather alert

After a start to the year with unusually warm weather, a severe weather alert by Environment Canada has been issued for Montreal, Vaudreuil, Richelieu and the Eastern Townships. We’re talking about ice pellets, freezing rain and snow. Between two and five millimetres of precipitation is initially expected for parts...
moderncampground.com

Holiday Destinations at Risk of Heavy Rain and Strong Winds as Warning Issued

Holidaymakers in New Zealand are being warned to take precautions as a band of heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit the country, according to a report by the Newshub. A subtropical low over the Tasman Sea is expected to bring a strong and moist northeast flow to central and northern parts of New Zealand on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the MetService.
BBC

Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins

Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
BBC

2022 Weather Review: Sunshine, showers and cold snaps

Sunshine, showers and cold snaps - 2022 was a year of extremes. It began in the middle of Northern Ireland's fourth warmest winter since 1884. All three meteorological winter months - December 2021, and January and February 2022 - recorded monthly temperatures at least 1C above average. It was still...
BBC

Victims of Perth hotel fire tragedy named

Three people who died in a fire at a hotel in Perth have been named by police. The bodies of sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, both from Aberdeen, and Keith Russell, 38, originally from Edinburgh, were discovered at the New County Hotel after the blaze on Monday.
BBC

Covid infections soar to highest level since July

Covid-19 infection rates are at their highest since last July with one in 25 estimated to have the infection, according to new figures. Meanwhile, hospitalisations for flu in Scotland reached the highest level in five years over Christmas. Public Health Scotland's weekly update reveals nine of the 14 health boards...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Met Office has its say on the Beast from the East 2 and the return of snow

The Met Office has had its say on whether or not snow and a possible Beast from the East 2 could hit the UK. And so far, the forecaster says a coating of the white stuff looks unlikely for January. Recently reports have suggested a collapsing 'Polar vortex' could trigger...

