Read full article on original website
Related
Biden has awkward exchange with reporter about not attending Pope Benedict's funeral
President Biden was asked about why he won't be in attendance at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's funeral during an awkward exchange with a reporter on Wednesday.
65K mourn Benedict XVI as pope emeritus lies in state at Vatican; funeral is Thursday
Public viewing lasts through Wednesday as officials expect tens of thousands to pass by Benedict's body at the Vatican.
Benedict funeral to be similar to that of reigning popes
VATICAN CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 3 story has been refiled to correct grammar in paragraph 11) Tens of thousands more people paid homage to former Pope Benedict on Tuesday on the second day his body lay in state, and the Vatican announced that his funeral will be similar to that of a reigning pope, including a three coffin burial.
Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year's Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter's Basilica, where...
Thousands mourn Benedict XVI at funeral celebrated by Pope Francis
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis honored his predecessor Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by retiring, presiding Thursday over a rare requiem Mass for a dead pontiff by a living one before thousands of mourners in St. Peter’s Square. Bells tolled and the faithful applauded as pallbearers carried Benedict’s cypress coffin out […]
Tens of thousands view Benedict XVI’s body at Vatican
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI ‘s body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday as tens of thousands queued to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago. On the eve of the first of three days of viewing, […]
AOL Corp
Pope praises 'gentle' Benedict ahead of funeral
The body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lied out in state inside St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Pope Benedict, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. He was 95.(AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI laid to rest by his successor, Pope Francis
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was laid to rest Thursday in Vatican City in the first funeral ever conducted by a sitting pope for his predecessor. Pope Francis, who has led the Catholic Church since his election in 2013, following Benedict's surprise resignation, led the funeral Mass. The historic funeral capped a chapter of Catholic Church history marked notably by Benedict's decision to step down — the first pontiff to do so in modern times. Benedict died last week at the age of 95. Up to 100,000 people were expected to crowd into St. Peter's Square for the Mass, which was conducted in a manner similar...
Pope Benedict XVI laid to rest under St. Peter's Basilica in private ceremony
The late Pope Benedict XVI was laid to rest after days of public mourning and prayer in a private ceremony burying him in the crypt under St. Peter's Basilica.
Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope
VATICAN CITY (AP) — With bells tolling, tens of thousands of faithful, political leaders and the pope himself mourned Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by resigning the papacy, at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one. The crowd...
Live Updates | The funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
The latest on the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI:VATICAN CITY — Some 1,000 police and other security forces have been deployed for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter’s Square. They include sharpshooters on top of palazzi and other high vantage points on the square. A no-fly zone is in effect for the Vatican and the immediate surrounding area on Thursday and lasts until after the last participant leaves. Thousands of people started streaming toward the square before dawn and faced metal-detector checks. Some 100,000 people were expected to crowd into the square and spill over...
Biden spokeswoman blames Trump ahead of border visit: 'The president inherited a mess'
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre blamed former President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress for the illegal immigration crisis facing the Biden administration.
Nate Thayer, rebel reporter who interviewed Pol Pot in the Cambodian jungle, has died
After tracking him for nearly a decade, Nate Thayer became the last Western correspondent to interview the murderous Khmer Rouge leader. Thayer died at his home in Falmouth, Mass., at age 62.
Morphe makeup planning to close all US stores
Morphe makeup, a cosmetics company known for its collaborations with social media stars, announced Friday that it is planning to close all stores in the U.S.
US News and World Report
Guide to the Funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis will preside at a funeral Mass in St. Peter's Square on Thursday for his predecessor former Pope Benedict, who died on Saturday at the age of 95. More than 60,000 people are expected to attend. There will be official delegations from Italy and Benedict's...
Comments / 0