ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverstraw, NY

2 Women Killed In New Year's Day Crash In Hudson Valley

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MrUeX_0k1mQZea00

Two women were killed in a single-vehicle New Year's Day crash in the Hudson Valley.

It happened in Rockland County at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 on Beach Road in the town of Haverstraw in the Kayak launch area.

Responding Haverstraw Police Department officers observed the vehicle occupied by three women up on an embankment on the north side of the road, said Haverstraw PD Captain John Gould Jr.

The driver, a 64-year-old female from Haverstraw, stated she was driving north on Beach Road and was making right-hand turn at the Kayak launch when she lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle slid off of the roadway, Gould said.

The rear passenger, a 65-year-old  Stony Point woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front passenger, an 87-year-old woman also from Stony Point, was transported to Nyack Hospital but succumbed to her injuries, Gould added.

The driver was given field sobriety tests as well as an alcohol breath test. The driver passed all tests.

"It appears that the rain and fog were the contributing factors to this accident," Gould said.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The Town of Haverstraw Police Department was assisted by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office as well as the New York State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Man Killed In Route 80 Crash

A 21-year-old Morris County man was killed in a Route 80 crash over the weekend, authorities said. Kevin Barradas of Dover was heading east in a Saab 93 when his car veered off the road to the right and hit a road marker in Parsippany on Friday evening, New Jersey State Police said.
DOVER, NJ
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Hit, Killed By Car

A 21-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while walking on a street in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Rockland County, around 5:10 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, in the area of Route 304 and Clearview Road in New City.The first arriving Clarkstown Police officers found Keptia Fara Brut…
NEW CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Police identify motorcycle rider, 25, who died in Hylan Boulevard crash

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police have identified the 25-year-old motorcycle rider who died after he was hit by a car on Hylan Boulevard in Great Kills last week. Jordan Urbina, of Greenridge, suffered traumatic injuries when he was struck at the intersection of Hylan and Nelson Avenue around 11:22 p.m. on Thursday, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ.com

1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say

One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
ELIZABETH, NJ
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Police Catch Repeat Shoplifter Waiting at Bus Stop with a Bag Full of?

Remember him? Franklyn Rosario, 25-years-old and from the Bronx, was arrested yesterday for shoplifting from Marshall’s on Central Park Avenue – again. Only this time 1st Precinct Officers Joseph DiBenedetto and Keith Terraforte were on scene before he could leave the area…. with help from Marshall’s loss prevention...
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
447K+
Followers
63K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy