Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell scores record 71 points vs. Bulls

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points, including 55 in the second half and overtime, to set a franchise record and lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a ferocious comeback victory over the Chicago Bulls .

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell made 22 of 34 shots in a comeback win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday in Cleveland. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

Mitchell made 22 of 34 shots, including seven 3-pointers, in the 145-134 win Monday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. His point total broke the Cavaliers' previous record of 57, which was held by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving .

Mitchell's 71 points also were the most scored in an NBA game since Kobe Bryant totaled 81 in 2006.

"I'm just trying to be the leader I can be," Mitchell told reporters. "I haven't been the best. I'm trying to force myself into the game and be a leader."

The Bulls outscored the Cavaliers 34-27 over the first 12 minutes. They then went on a 10-2 run in the second quarter to push their lead to 14. They added another 10-0 run late in the quarter for a 60-39 edge and carried a 65-47 lead into halftime.

The Cavaliers outscored the Bulls 44-31 in the third, paced by 24 points from Mitchell. Mitchell added another 18 over the final 12 minutes of regulation to help the Cavaliers force overtime.

The Cavaliers scored 10 unanswered -- with eight from Mitchell -- to start overtime, which sealed their comeback victory.

Mitchell, who is averaging 29.3 points per game this season, also made 20 free throws and logged 11 assists and eight rebounds in the win. Center Jarrett Allen scored 21 for the Cavaliers. Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman scored 19 off the bench.

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the loss. Guard Zach LaVine chipped in 26 points. Center Nikola Vucevic totaled 20 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

The Cavaliers (24-14) will host the Phoenix Suns (20-18) at 7 p.m. EST Wednesday in Cleveland. The Bulls (16-21) will host the Brooklyn Nets (25-12) at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Chicago.

