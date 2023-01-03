ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boxing Scene

Rolando 'Rolly' Romero Believes That Spence Is Avoiding Him

Rolando “Rolly” Romero had good reason to believe that his star power was on the verge of reaching unprecedented highs. With a victory over Gervonta “Tank” Davis representing his final hurdle, Romero’s confidence vaulted through the roof as their May of 2022 showdown neared. But,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Boxing Insider

Gervonta Davis On Shoving Hector Luis Garcia: “That Was Just To Check His Temperature”

“It was cool. He was prepared for what I was about to do.” Gervonta “Tank” Davis claimed after he lightly shoved Hector Luis Garcia during a post-press conference staredown on Thursday. “That was just to check his temperature.” Davis, who will be squaring off against Garcia this Saturday night in a Showtime pay per view main event, is a hot commodity in today’s boxing scene. When asked by ES News what he made of top fighters calling him out, the undefeated power puncher appeared to be at ease.
WASHINGTON STATE
rolling out

Jaron Ennis predicts an early knockout of Karen Chukhadzhian, Eyes Errol Spence, Terence Crawford

Jaron “Boots” Ennis confidently discusses future fights before demolishing his very next opponent. That pattern is unchanged for Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) in advance Saturday’s IBF interim welterweight clash with Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) of Ukraine, against whom the switch-hitting Philadelphian seeks his 20th straight knockout at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Showtime Pay Per View (9 pm. ET/ 6 pm PT).
WASHINGTON, DC
worldboxingnews.net

Don King clings to heavyweight boxing by a very thin thread

Don King sent out information about his latest heavyweight boxing promotion. It’s a clear indication that his efforts to stay relevant are waning. The man who promoted Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Mike Tyson, and many others during his career is now 91. His presence in the sport may be smaller these days, but his heart remains in the right place when adding causes to his events.
worldboxingnews.net

AJ can’t be ‘brave’ and fight Deontay Wilder now, admits promoter

Anthony Joshua’s promoter has admitted the British fighter cannot be ‘brave’ and face Deontay Wilder in his next bout. Eddie Hearn, who is aligned with the DAZN streaming service, was offered the opportunity of pitching AJ in with Wilder soon. However, according to Hearn, Shelly Finkel’s offer,...
worldboxingnews.net

Dave Bautista still won’t forgive Manny Pacquiao, ‘no coming back’

Dave Bautista has stated he remains estranged from former friend Manny Pacquiao seven years after the pair severed any personal ties. The former WWE icon and movie star said the pair would never regain their old status as there’s ‘no coming back’ from what Pacquiao noted in 2016.
Boxing Scene

Andrade on Canelo Potentially Facing Ryder: ‘Just More Bulls--- Bro … Just Another Easy Fight’

Demetrius Andrade can’t hide his disgust regarding Canelo Alvarez’s potential next opponent. The two division world champion from Providence, Rhode Island, has long criticized the Mexican superstar and undisputed 168-pound champion for his supposed lack of ambition and has repeatedly accused him of avoiding him, despite the fact that they were network stablemates on DAZN.
Boxing Scene

Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young - DAZN Undercard Information

Golden Boy will kickstart 2023 with Santa Ana’s very own ace Alexis “Lex” Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) is scheduled to defend his NABO Welterweight Title and level up against Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Anthony “Juice” Young (24-2, 8 KOs) in a 12-round main event presented in association with Hard Hitting Promotions. The welterweights will go head-to-head on Saturday, January 28 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, and the event will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Boxing Scene

How Ricky Hatton Came Back From The Brink of Suicide

RICKY HATTON has detailed how he battled back from the brink of suicide with the help of a psychiatrist after falling into a deep depression after his retirement in 2009. The much-loved Manchester ‘Hitman’, who won world titles at super-lightweight and welterweight, was knocked out inside two rounds by Pacquiao in Las Vegas which sent his life into a tailspin.
Boxing Scene

Damian Knyba Inks Promotional Pact With Top Rank

Undefeated heavyweight prospect Damian “Polish Hussar” Knyba, a 6-foot-7 behemoth with an 86-inch reach, has inked a multi-year promotional agreement with Top Rank. The 26-year-old Knyba, who was born in Bydgoszcz, Poland, is scheduled to return in April on a to-be-determined card. “Damian Knyba is a supremely talented...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Boxing Scene

Guidry vs. Stiverne Now Tops Don King Card on Jan. 21, Makabu-Mikaelian is Off

Hall of Fame promoter Don King is making some changes to his upcoming card at Casino Miami Jai Alai, which takes place on Saturday, January 21. The card was initially announced with WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Junior Makabu making a mandatory defense against Noel Mikaelian, but that fight appears to be off the card with no explanation provided for the cancelation.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Mikaela Mayer calls for three-minute rounds to take women's boxing to "next level"

Mikaela Mayer believes the next step forward for women's boxing is three-minute rounds. Female fighters are currently restricted to ten, two-minute rounds in championship fights as opposed to the men who fight 12, three-minute rounds. Mayer is calling for the women's code to be on level footing with male fighters.
Boxing Scene

Bruce Carrington Added To Ajagba vs. Shaw Card in Verona, NY

Rising featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington, the latest fistic prodigy from Brownsville, Brooklyn, hopes to open his 2023 campaign with a flourish. Carrington will fight Juan Antonio Lopez in a six-round showdown Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. Carrington-Lopez and the rest of the undercard will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+. The ESPN-televised heavyweight doubleheader (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) is headlined by a crossroads battle between Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba and Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw, and 2016 Italian Olympian Guido "The Gladiator" Vianello stepping up against Jonnie Rice in the co-feature.
VERONA, NY
Boxing Scene

Jean Pascal (Covid) Sidelined, IBF Eliminator Versus Michael Eifert Postponed Until March

Jean Pascal will have to wait at least one more month for his chance to return to the title picture. The former lineal and WBC light heavyweight champion has been struck with Covid and its accompanying symptoms, thus forced to postpone his planned IBF title eliminator versus Germany’s Michael Eifert. The bout was due to take place on February 9 at Place Bell in Pascal’s hometown of Laval, Canada but is now pushed to at least March.
FLORIDA STATE

