Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia purse, salaries: How much money will they make for 2022 boxing fight?
Before Gervonta Davis attempts to take down Ryan Garcia in a potential April 2023 clash, he must defend his WBA (Regular) lightweight title against the game Hector Luis Garcia on January 7. The fight takes place inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Davis won the lightweight title against...
Boxing Scene
Rolando 'Rolly' Romero Believes That Spence Is Avoiding Him
Rolando “Rolly” Romero had good reason to believe that his star power was on the verge of reaching unprecedented highs. With a victory over Gervonta “Tank” Davis representing his final hurdle, Romero’s confidence vaulted through the roof as their May of 2022 showdown neared. But,...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: Beating Tank Will Solidify Me as One of The Best Fighters in The World
WBA super featherweight world champion Hector Luis Garcia is very confident in his ability to shock the world on Saturday night, when he moves up to the lightweight division to face heavily favored WBA 'regular' champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (photo by Ryan Hafey)
Josh Barnett reacts to the tragic news about former UFC fighter Phil Baroni: “It was obvious why: CTE”
Josh Barnett is reacting to the tragic news about former UFC fighter Phil Baroni. Phil ‘New York Bad Ass’ Baroni (16-19 MMA) officially retired in August of 2021 after 19 years of active competition in mixed martial arts and bare-knuckle boxing. Taking to ‘Twitter‘ with the news, Baroni...
Boxing Insider
Gervonta Davis On Shoving Hector Luis Garcia: “That Was Just To Check His Temperature”
“It was cool. He was prepared for what I was about to do.” Gervonta “Tank” Davis claimed after he lightly shoved Hector Luis Garcia during a post-press conference staredown on Thursday. “That was just to check his temperature.” Davis, who will be squaring off against Garcia this Saturday night in a Showtime pay per view main event, is a hot commodity in today’s boxing scene. When asked by ES News what he made of top fighters calling him out, the undefeated power puncher appeared to be at ease.
Jaron Ennis predicts an early knockout of Karen Chukhadzhian, Eyes Errol Spence, Terence Crawford
Jaron “Boots” Ennis confidently discusses future fights before demolishing his very next opponent. That pattern is unchanged for Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) in advance Saturday’s IBF interim welterweight clash with Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) of Ukraine, against whom the switch-hitting Philadelphian seeks his 20th straight knockout at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Showtime Pay Per View (9 pm. ET/ 6 pm PT).
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! MMA Decisions reveals Paddy Pimblett over Jared Gordon as 2022’s ‘most disputed decision’
Paddy Pimblett may not understand the uproar over his decision nod against Jared Gordon at UFC 282, but mounds of evidence are piling against him. The controversy around the decision resulted in an investigation into one of the judges responsible, as well as new regulations surrounding judge travel in California.
worldboxingnews.net
Don King clings to heavyweight boxing by a very thin thread
Don King sent out information about his latest heavyweight boxing promotion. It’s a clear indication that his efforts to stay relevant are waning. The man who promoted Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Mike Tyson, and many others during his career is now 91. His presence in the sport may be smaller these days, but his heart remains in the right place when adding causes to his events.
Sources: Ortiz, Stanionis booked for March 18 battle in Texas
The 147-pound bout between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Eimantas Stanionis is slated to take place on March 18 in Texas, sources told ESPN on Monday, after Oritz's promoter, Golden Boy, won the rights to the WBA "regular" welterweight title fight.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia On Hypothetical Showdown Against Prograis: "He's Too Slow, I'd Catch Him, Night Night"
Over the years, Ryan Garcia has used both his ability on the microphone and most importantly, in the ring, to gain an unprecedented amount of fans and notoriety. But while the 24-year-old has worked his way to a world title opportunity quite some time ago, he’s opted to go in another direction.
worldboxingnews.net
AJ can’t be ‘brave’ and fight Deontay Wilder now, admits promoter
Anthony Joshua’s promoter has admitted the British fighter cannot be ‘brave’ and face Deontay Wilder in his next bout. Eddie Hearn, who is aligned with the DAZN streaming service, was offered the opportunity of pitching AJ in with Wilder soon. However, according to Hearn, Shelly Finkel’s offer,...
worldboxingnews.net
Dave Bautista still won’t forgive Manny Pacquiao, ‘no coming back’
Dave Bautista has stated he remains estranged from former friend Manny Pacquiao seven years after the pair severed any personal ties. The former WWE icon and movie star said the pair would never regain their old status as there’s ‘no coming back’ from what Pacquiao noted in 2016.
Boxing Scene
Andrade on Canelo Potentially Facing Ryder: ‘Just More Bulls--- Bro … Just Another Easy Fight’
Demetrius Andrade can’t hide his disgust regarding Canelo Alvarez’s potential next opponent. The two division world champion from Providence, Rhode Island, has long criticized the Mexican superstar and undisputed 168-pound champion for his supposed lack of ambition and has repeatedly accused him of avoiding him, despite the fact that they were network stablemates on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young - DAZN Undercard Information
Golden Boy will kickstart 2023 with Santa Ana’s very own ace Alexis “Lex” Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) is scheduled to defend his NABO Welterweight Title and level up against Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Anthony “Juice” Young (24-2, 8 KOs) in a 12-round main event presented in association with Hard Hitting Promotions. The welterweights will go head-to-head on Saturday, January 28 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, and the event will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST.
Boxing Scene
How Ricky Hatton Came Back From The Brink of Suicide
RICKY HATTON has detailed how he battled back from the brink of suicide with the help of a psychiatrist after falling into a deep depression after his retirement in 2009. The much-loved Manchester ‘Hitman’, who won world titles at super-lightweight and welterweight, was knocked out inside two rounds by Pacquiao in Las Vegas which sent his life into a tailspin.
Boxing Scene
Damian Knyba Inks Promotional Pact With Top Rank
Undefeated heavyweight prospect Damian “Polish Hussar” Knyba, a 6-foot-7 behemoth with an 86-inch reach, has inked a multi-year promotional agreement with Top Rank. The 26-year-old Knyba, who was born in Bydgoszcz, Poland, is scheduled to return in April on a to-be-determined card. “Damian Knyba is a supremely talented...
Boxing Scene
Guidry vs. Stiverne Now Tops Don King Card on Jan. 21, Makabu-Mikaelian is Off
Hall of Fame promoter Don King is making some changes to his upcoming card at Casino Miami Jai Alai, which takes place on Saturday, January 21. The card was initially announced with WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Junior Makabu making a mandatory defense against Noel Mikaelian, but that fight appears to be off the card with no explanation provided for the cancelation.
BBC
Mikaela Mayer calls for three-minute rounds to take women's boxing to "next level"
Mikaela Mayer believes the next step forward for women's boxing is three-minute rounds. Female fighters are currently restricted to ten, two-minute rounds in championship fights as opposed to the men who fight 12, three-minute rounds. Mayer is calling for the women's code to be on level footing with male fighters.
Boxing Scene
Bruce Carrington Added To Ajagba vs. Shaw Card in Verona, NY
Rising featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington, the latest fistic prodigy from Brownsville, Brooklyn, hopes to open his 2023 campaign with a flourish. Carrington will fight Juan Antonio Lopez in a six-round showdown Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. Carrington-Lopez and the rest of the undercard will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+. The ESPN-televised heavyweight doubleheader (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) is headlined by a crossroads battle between Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba and Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw, and 2016 Italian Olympian Guido "The Gladiator" Vianello stepping up against Jonnie Rice in the co-feature.
Boxing Scene
Jean Pascal (Covid) Sidelined, IBF Eliminator Versus Michael Eifert Postponed Until March
Jean Pascal will have to wait at least one more month for his chance to return to the title picture. The former lineal and WBC light heavyweight champion has been struck with Covid and its accompanying symptoms, thus forced to postpone his planned IBF title eliminator versus Germany’s Michael Eifert. The bout was due to take place on February 9 at Place Bell in Pascal’s hometown of Laval, Canada but is now pushed to at least March.
Comments / 0