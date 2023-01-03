ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Holiday travel nearly back to levels seen before pandemic, AAA says

By Taylor Maresca
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apjRE_0k1mQEMZ00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The holiday season is always a busy time for traveling, and 2022 was no exception.

In its end-of-the-year travel forecast, AAA predicted that 112.7 million Americans would venture away from home for the holidays –102 million on the nation’s highways and 7.2 million in the air.

Despite surging ticket prices, air travel increased 14% from 2021, returning to nearly pre-pandemic levels. AAA noted that post-pandemic work life actually played a part in the holiday- travel increase.

“With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return,” AAA said.

The Christmas week brought a lot of stress and chaos for air travelers, with thousands of flights being canceled. The large number of people traveling coupled with a major winter storm made it difficult for many to get to their destinations.

Jan. 2 is always one of the busiest days of the holiday travel season, but because it fell on Monday this year, it was even busier as vacationers shared the roads and the skies with commuters heading back to work.

As far as the roads, more people drove to their destinations in 2022 than in 2021 despite the ups and downs in gas prices throughout the year.

“Despite roller-coaster gas prices in 2022, this holiday season [saw] an additional 2 million drivers compared to 2021,” AAA said.

Overall, AAA said holiday travel is slowly but surely climbing its way back to what it was before the pandemic. The busiest year for road travel so far has been 2019, and 2022 was right on its tail. This year was just 5% shy of making it back to what travel was like before the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Myrtle Beach new 2-year parking decals for residents now available

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced the release of the new, two-year parking decals for residents* on Wednesday. The decals grant free parking at city-owned parking meters and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. They are valid for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years. The paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31. Registration opened in October.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

8 injured in Little River-area crash, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Disaster relief loans available to those impacted by Hurricane Ian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Small Business Administration is offering disaster relief loans to help those along the Grand Strand impacted by Hurricane Ian. The low-interest loans are available for “physical damage” and “economic injury.” The SBA said businesses and non-profits are eligible for the loans. Homeowners can also apply. “We offer up to […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
myrtlebeach.com

The Best Mexican Restaurants In Myrtle Beach

It may be a little north of the border, but there are great Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach that will make you feel like you’re eating at an authentic taqueria in Mexico. While most Myrtle Beach Mexican restaurants will offer popular options like tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and quesadillas, there...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

White shark spotted off Myrtle Beach coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A white shark has spent the last week several miles off the Myrtle Beach coast, according to OCEARCH. The shark is named Jekyll, OCEARCH’s tracker shows. It is an 8-foot-4 juvenile-aged shark weighing 395 pounds. The most recent ping for Jekyll’s location was at 8 a.m. Tuesday. To follow Jekyll […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Roca Roja Cantina

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — For our first edition of Beach Bites in 2023, we’re serving up a popular type of food, with a nontraditional menu. Roca Roja Cantina in North Myrtle Beach prides itself on authentic Mexican food. “Well, I love Mexican,” Roca Roja Cantina owner Terry Walden said. “And there’s no bad […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

NWS: Microburst, straight line wind caused damage near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A microburst and straight line winds caused damage Wednesday near Conway, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS reported wind of 70 to 80 mph in some areas. The storm spawned a tornado warning in parts of Horry County Wednesday and knocked down trees and utility lines and left […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in Surfside Beach-area crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash slowed traffic in the Surfside Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 544 and Bay Tree Lane at around 5:45 p.m. The person injured was taken to...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
counton2.com

Tornado watch dropped for the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for portions of the Lowcountry as a line of thunderstorms approaches from the west. The tornado watch is active for Charleston, Colleton, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties until 2:00 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was...
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

PHOTOS: Storm damages trees, utility lines in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A storm that spawned a tornado warning in parts of Horry County Wednesday knocked down trees and utility lines and left several thousand Horry Electric Cooperative customers without power for part of the afternoon. The storm hit just before 2 p.m., and more than 4,800 customers were without power at […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Two Myrtle Beach tourists robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive

According to a report filed by Horry County police two Myrtle Beach tourists were robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive in the Lake Arrowhead section of the Myrtle Beach area during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Horry County Police Officers were called at approximately 3 a.m....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

99K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy