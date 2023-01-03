Read full article on original website
Community updates are planned for the next MAC Breakfast
Updates from the Military Affairs Council, City, County and Fort Riley are on the agenda for the MAC Breakfast on Jan. 26 at the Geary County Convention Center. Doors will open at 7 a.m. and the breakfast is scheduled from 7:30 - 9 a.m. Cost to attend for civilians and...
Junction City native will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the Inaugural Ball
TOPEKA – Today, the Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee announced that Oscar-award-winning screenwriter and Junction City native Kevin Willmott will serve as the master of ceremonies for the Inaugural Ball in honor of Governor Laura Kelly, Lieutenant Governor David Toland, and other statewide elected officials on January 8. “I am...
Geary County unveils a financial page
Geary County Commissioner Trish Giordano said the county has added a finance page to their web site. "It has all the audit reports, our annual budget, finance policies and the levies. We also put a new budget format on there." Giordano said the county's finance director, Tami Robison, put together...
Pat Landes will serve as Junction City mayor
Pat Landes has been elected by his fellow city commissioners to serve as Junction City mayor for the coming year. Ronna Larson was elected to the post of vice mayor. During the annual reorganization of the commission Bob Story will serve as a member of the Military Affairs Council, Jeff Underhill on the Chamber of Commerce Board, Pat Landes on the Economic Development Advisory Council and on the Library Board, Mathew Bea on the Flint Hills Regional Council with Ronna Larson as an alternate, Matthew Bea on the ATA Bus Board and Ronna Larson on the Flint Hills Metropolitan Planning Organization with Jeff Underhill as an alternate.
Food Policy Council focuses on feeding the hungry
Food Policy Council of Geary County will host a community meeting on Jan. 25 from 10 -2 to talk about the county's food system plan. Items that will be addressed include food waster and access, agriculture and nutrition. There will also be discussion groups to review the actions of the food plan goals.
Martin Luther King Jr. celebration will be Jan. 16
The local Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration Committee has announced that the Junction City-Geary County 38th annual Commemoration & Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be Monday, January 16 at 10:00 AM at the C.L. Hoover Opera House. The theme for the event is “Good Trouble; Why We...
Main Street schedules a Taste of JC
Junction City Main Street is planning a Taste of JC spring event May 5-6. Executive Director Michaela Joyce said it will begin on Friday night, May 5. "It will be a drink around downtown." Joyce added that each business will have a different country. "So for example, if Maple and Birch were able to take on Mexico they would have some lovely margaritas in the store, or if someone is doing German we might have some delicious beer. "
Stormont Vail Health says thank you to Manhattan Surgical Hospital and Irwin Army Community Hospital
Stormont Vail Health has thanked their peers at Manhattan Surgical Hospital and Irwin Army Community Hospital for assisting when the sterilizer equipment at the Stormont Vail Flint Hills Hospital failed earlier this week. Through some collaboration, they were able to get needed surgical instruments sterilized and still maintain the surgical schedule.
Governor: New Kansas veterans home to be built in Topeka
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday announced that a new veterans home serving Northeast Kansas will be built in Topeka adjacent to the Colmery-O’Neill United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center. “As the daughter of a Purple Heart recipient, I am committed to honoring the service...
Operation Santa Claus wraps up a successful run
Operation Santa Claus - Fort Riley, KS wrapped up a record breaking year, and the elves were recognized by Fort Riley Garrison Commander, Col. Michael Foote this week at an awards ceremony. The Army said that the program supported more than 500 families over this holiday season, and their efforts led to more than 1,169 children receiving gifts for the holidays.
K-State Introduces Jason Mansfield as Head Volleyball Coach
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State Athletics Director Gene Taylor introduced Jason Mansfield as the ninth head volleyball coach in school history on Wednesday. A transcript of the press conference is below. GENE TAYLOR, ATHLETICS DIRECTOR. Opening statement…. “Well, first of all, thank you for being here. Obviously, we’re very...
Angel Tree breaks records in Junction City
Angel Tree broke records in serving 300 children from families in need this past Christmas season. According to a news release from coordinator Christy Upham, Donations were received from the community ranging from toys, clothing and gift cards. Businesses, organizations and individuals were thanked by Angel Tree. Angel Tree also...
Geary Community Hospital comes under Stormont Vail Health direction
Jan. 1 was the changeover date for Geary Community Hospital to come under the auspices of Stormont Vail Health. The ribbon cutting for Stormont Vail Health - Flint Hills campus will be at noon Tuesday.
Blue Jay boys swimming competes in Salina
Junction City Blue Jay Boys Swimming competed Thursday at Salina South. 200 Medlay Relay: 3rd place (Ivan Velarde, Creytin Sanner, Noah Lamb, Michael Bockman II) 200yd Freestyle: 3rd place (Adrian Duarte) and Caden Collette 5th. 50yd Freestyle: Cretyin Sanner 3rd and Noah Lamb 5th. 100yd Butterfly: Noah Lamb 2nd and...
Keystone begins diversion of Kan. creek at site of oil spill
Canadian company TC Energy has temporarily diverted a north-central Kansas stream to isolate a four-mile stretch fouled by its busted Keystone oil pipeline. Last month’s spill primarily polluted that stretch of Mill Creek, though benzene and other chemicals turned up farther downstream in levels that could ultimately harm wildlife — but that remain too low to pose concerns for public drinking water. (No towns or cities draw their water from the immediate area.)
Junction City Blue Jays Fall to Washburn Rural
The Junction City Blue Jays came up short against the Washburn Rural Junior Blues, 64 - 58. Sheldon Butler-Lawson scored 12. The Blue Jays led by 2 at halftime. Junction City falls to 4 - 3; Washburn Rural improves to 4 - 2. In girls action, Junction city fell 50 - 9 to the Lady Blues. Junction City falls to 1 - 6. Washburn Rural improves to 4 - 1.
Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 6
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been p0sted. Photos are unavailable. Tavon Goodman, DUI-liquor / drugs, Possession of marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia,...
