ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JC Post

Geary County unveils a financial page

Geary County Commissioner Trish Giordano said the county has added a finance page to their web site. "It has all the audit reports, our annual budget, finance policies and the levies. We also put a new budget format on there." Giordano said the county's finance director, Tami Robison, put together...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Pat Landes will serve as Junction City mayor

Pat Landes has been elected by his fellow city commissioners to serve as Junction City mayor for the coming year. Ronna Larson was elected to the post of vice mayor. During the annual reorganization of the commission Bob Story will serve as a member of the Military Affairs Council, Jeff Underhill on the Chamber of Commerce Board, Pat Landes on the Economic Development Advisory Council and on the Library Board, Mathew Bea on the Flint Hills Regional Council with Ronna Larson as an alternate, Matthew Bea on the ATA Bus Board and Ronna Larson on the Flint Hills Metropolitan Planning Organization with Jeff Underhill as an alternate.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Food Policy Council focuses on feeding the hungry

Food Policy Council of Geary County will host a community meeting on Jan. 25 from 10 -2 to talk about the county's food system plan. Items that will be addressed include food waster and access, agriculture and nutrition. There will also be discussion groups to review the actions of the food plan goals.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Martin Luther King Jr. celebration will be Jan. 16

The local Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration Committee has announced that the Junction City-Geary County 38th annual Commemoration & Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be Monday, January 16 at 10:00 AM at the C.L. Hoover Opera House. The theme for the event is “Good Trouble; Why We...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Main Street schedules a Taste of JC

Junction City Main Street is planning a Taste of JC spring event May 5-6. Executive Director Michaela Joyce said it will begin on Friday night, May 5. "It will be a drink around downtown." Joyce added that each business will have a different country. "So for example, if Maple and Birch were able to take on Mexico they would have some lovely margaritas in the store, or if someone is doing German we might have some delicious beer. "
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Governor: New Kansas veterans home to be built in Topeka

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday announced that a new veterans home serving Northeast Kansas will be built in Topeka adjacent to the Colmery-O’Neill United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center. “As the daughter of a Purple Heart recipient, I am committed to honoring the service...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Operation Santa Claus wraps up a successful run

Operation Santa Claus - Fort Riley, KS wrapped up a record breaking year, and the elves were recognized by Fort Riley Garrison Commander, Col. Michael Foote this week at an awards ceremony. The Army said that the program supported more than 500 families over this holiday season, and their efforts led to more than 1,169 children receiving gifts for the holidays.
RILEY, KS
JC Post

K-State Introduces Jason Mansfield as Head Volleyball Coach

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State Athletics Director Gene Taylor introduced Jason Mansfield as the ninth head volleyball coach in school history on Wednesday. A transcript of the press conference is below. GENE TAYLOR, ATHLETICS DIRECTOR. Opening statement…. “Well, first of all, thank you for being here. Obviously, we’re very...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Angel Tree breaks records in Junction City

Angel Tree broke records in serving 300 children from families in need this past Christmas season. According to a news release from coordinator Christy Upham, Donations were received from the community ranging from toys, clothing and gift cards. Businesses, organizations and individuals were thanked by Angel Tree. Angel Tree also...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Blue Jay boys swimming competes in Salina

Junction City Blue Jay Boys Swimming competed Thursday at Salina South. 200 Medlay Relay: 3rd place (Ivan Velarde, Creytin Sanner, Noah Lamb, Michael Bockman II) 200yd Freestyle: 3rd place (Adrian Duarte) and Caden Collette 5th. 50yd Freestyle: Cretyin Sanner 3rd and Noah Lamb 5th. 100yd Butterfly: Noah Lamb 2nd and...
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Keystone begins diversion of Kan. creek at site of oil spill

Canadian company TC Energy has temporarily diverted a north-central Kansas stream to isolate a four-mile stretch fouled by its busted Keystone oil pipeline. Last month’s spill primarily polluted that stretch of Mill Creek, though benzene and other chemicals turned up farther downstream in levels that could ultimately harm wildlife — but that remain too low to pose concerns for public drinking water. (No towns or cities draw their water from the immediate area.)
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Junction City Blue Jays Fall to Washburn Rural

The Junction City Blue Jays came up short against the Washburn Rural Junior Blues, 64 - 58. Sheldon Butler-Lawson scored 12. The Blue Jays led by 2 at halftime. Junction City falls to 4 - 3; Washburn Rural improves to 4 - 2. In girls action, Junction city fell 50 - 9 to the Lady Blues. Junction City falls to 1 - 6. Washburn Rural improves to 4 - 1.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 6

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been p0sted. Photos are unavailable. Tavon Goodman, DUI-liquor / drugs, Possession of marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia,...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

K-State to formally introduce Jason Mansfield on Wednesday

MANHATTAN – Jason Mansfield, who has been a part of seven NCAA Final Fours and one national championship during stints at Stanford and Washington, will be formally introduced as the ninth head volleyball coach at Kansas State at 1 p.m., Wednesday, in the Steel & Pipe Theatre of the Vanier Family Football Complex.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

K-State to formally introduce new volleyball coach on Wednesday

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Jason Mansfield, who has been a part of seven NCAA Final Fours and one national championship during stints at Stanford and Washington, will be formally introduced as the ninth head volleyball coach at Kansas State at 1 p.m., Wednesday, in the Steel & Pipe Theatre of the Vanier Family Football Complex.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Crews will reroute creek after massive Kansas pipeline spill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews will reroute Mill Creek to avoid the site of the Keystone Pipeline’s largest-ever oil spill, the oil pipeline’s parent company announced Tuesday. The Keystone pipeline, which runs from Canada to Texas and Illinois, spilled 14,000 barrels of oil near the Kansas-Nebraska border...
WASHINGTON, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy