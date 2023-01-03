Read full article on original website
9 juveniles charged for multiple burglaries of Sioux City businesses, PD says
The Sioux City Police Department has charged multiple teens for breaking into Sioux City businesses over a two-month period.
kscj.com
NINE JUVENILES CHARGED IN SIOUX CITY CRIME SPREE
TODAY (THURSDAY) TWO JUVENILE MALES, BOTH 14 YEARS OLD, WERE ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING FROM A STOLEN VEHICLE. THOSE TWO MALES HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH BURGLARIES TO AMERICAN BROTHERS IN ARMS, CHASING CLOUDS VAPE, KURE VAPE, BACON CREEK GENERAL STORE, SELECT MART, ALONG WITH CHARGES FOR OPERATING STOLEN VEHICLES. TWO JUVENILE...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City teen charged for cannabidiol
ORANGE CITY—An Orange City 18-year-old was arrested about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Grace Elizabeth Harper stemmed from the stop of a...
nwestiowa.com
Car found in ditch results in OWI arrest
SIBLEY—A 41-year-old rural Ashton man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near Sibley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick Wayne McAlpine stemmed from a 2016 Ford Fusion found in the east ditch of Pierce Avenue one-fourth of a mile south of 190th Street about two miles southeast of Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for OWI, more
ORANGE CITY—A 36-year-old Orange City man was arrested Friday, Dec. 30, on a Sioux County warrant for third-offense operating while under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without a required ignition interlock device and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Andrew James Romano stemmed from the stop...
nwestiowa.com
Ireton man jailed for OWI by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Ireton man was arrested about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence near Sioux Center. The arrest of Matthew Logan Maxwell stemmed from a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe found stuck in a snowdrift on Dove Avenue, a Level B road near 390th Street, about seven miles west of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend
ROCK VALLEY—A 26-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jayson Josue Espinoza Gamez stemmed from him not letting his live-in girlfriend leave their residence at 1115 21st Ave. Apt. 9, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Man jailed for burglary near Orange City
ORANGE CITY—An 81-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 6:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on a charge of third-degree burglary in rural Orange City. The arrest Dennis Dean Van Roekel stemmed a rural Orange City resident who reported Van Roekel entered the individual’s home without permission at about 2 p.m., confronted the resident and would not leave, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for OWI in Sheldon
SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence in Sheldon. The arrest of Brian Daniel Miranda stemmed from the stop of a 2017 Subaru WRX for an equipment violation at the intersection of Highway 18 and Runger Avenue in Sheldon about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden man charged for marijuana, more
HAWARDEN—A 38-year-old Hawarden man was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Luke James Haverhals stemmed from the investigation of a 911 call from a child at an apartment...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Sentence To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Meth Conspiracy
Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City Man will spend the next 15 years behind bars after a methamphetamine distribution conviction. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Jesse Chavez of Sioux City was sentenced this week in federal court in Sioux City, to 180 months’ imprisonment. That’s 15 years behind bars.
kicdam.com
Goyne-Yarns Scheduled For Sentencing
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Sentencing is scheduled to take place this week for the man convicted of killing Shelby Woizeschke in Milford early last year. Christian Goyne-Yarns was found guilty of first degree murder by a Buena Vista County jury in December after a change of venue request was granted in the case.
South Dakota sheriff’s office announces plow driver death
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said a county highway department employee was helping a deputy clear a roadway for travel, suffered a medical emergency and later died.
kicdam.com
Goyne-Yarns Given Life in Prison
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Christian Goyne-Yarns was back in court Thursday morning to receive his sentence for first-degree murder in the death of Shelby Woizeschke by District Court Judge Carl Petersen. Prior to sentencing, Goyne-Yarns was given an opportunity to speak which he refused. Victim impact statements were then...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man jailed after pushing another
SHELDON—A 45-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on a charge of assault. The arrest of Steven Jay Kruger stemmed from a verbal argument at 818 11th St. in Sheldon that continued to 1114 S. Ninth Ave., where Kruger lives, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kicdam.com
Driver Escapes Injury in Semi Rollover Near Royal
Royal, IA (KICD)– A Texas man escaped injury following a semi crash in Clay County Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3900 mile of 130th Avenue, about three miles northwest of Royal, around 11:45 where the truck pulling a tanker trailer driven by 59-year-old Randolph Huffman was found to have left the road and rolled onto its side in the ditch.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City recorded 3 homicides in 2022
Community Policing Sergeant Tom Gill said one of the goals moving forward for law enforcement is to keep educating Siouxlanders.
kiwaradio.com
