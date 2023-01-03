ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange City, IA

NINE JUVENILES CHARGED IN SIOUX CITY CRIME SPREE

TODAY (THURSDAY) TWO JUVENILE MALES, BOTH 14 YEARS OLD, WERE ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING FROM A STOLEN VEHICLE. THOSE TWO MALES HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH BURGLARIES TO AMERICAN BROTHERS IN ARMS, CHASING CLOUDS VAPE, KURE VAPE, BACON CREEK GENERAL STORE, SELECT MART, ALONG WITH CHARGES FOR OPERATING STOLEN VEHICLES. TWO JUVENILE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Orange City teen charged for cannabidiol

ORANGE CITY—An Orange City 18-year-old was arrested about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Grace Elizabeth Harper stemmed from the stop of a...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Car found in ditch results in OWI arrest

SIBLEY—A 41-year-old rural Ashton man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near Sibley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick Wayne McAlpine stemmed from a 2016 Ford Fusion found in the east ditch of Pierce Avenue one-fourth of a mile south of 190th Street about two miles southeast of Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
Orange City man arrested for OWI, more

ORANGE CITY—A 36-year-old Orange City man was arrested Friday, Dec. 30, on a Sioux County warrant for third-offense operating while under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without a required ignition interlock device and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Andrew James Romano stemmed from the stop...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Ireton man jailed for OWI by Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Ireton man was arrested about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence near Sioux Center. The arrest of Matthew Logan Maxwell stemmed from a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe found stuck in a snowdrift on Dove Avenue, a Level B road near 390th Street, about seven miles west of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend

ROCK VALLEY—A 26-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jayson Josue Espinoza Gamez stemmed from him not letting his live-in girlfriend leave their residence at 1115 21st Ave. Apt. 9, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Man jailed for burglary near Orange City

ORANGE CITY—An 81-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 6:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on a charge of third-degree burglary in rural Orange City. The arrest Dennis Dean Van Roekel stemmed a rural Orange City resident who reported Van Roekel entered the individual’s home without permission at about 2 p.m., confronted the resident and would not leave, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sibley man arrested for OWI in Sheldon

SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence in Sheldon. The arrest of Brian Daniel Miranda stemmed from the stop of a 2017 Subaru WRX for an equipment violation at the intersection of Highway 18 and Runger Avenue in Sheldon about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
Hawarden man charged for marijuana, more

HAWARDEN—A 38-year-old Hawarden man was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Luke James Haverhals stemmed from the investigation of a 911 call from a child at an apartment...
HAWARDEN, IA
Sioux City Man Sentence To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Meth Conspiracy

Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City Man will spend the next 15 years behind bars after a methamphetamine distribution conviction. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Jesse Chavez of Sioux City was sentenced this week in federal court in Sioux City, to 180 months’ imprisonment. That’s 15 years behind bars.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Goyne-Yarns Scheduled For Sentencing

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Sentencing is scheduled to take place this week for the man convicted of killing Shelby Woizeschke in Milford early last year. Christian Goyne-Yarns was found guilty of first degree murder by a Buena Vista County jury in December after a change of venue request was granted in the case.
MILFORD, IA
Goyne-Yarns Given Life in Prison

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Christian Goyne-Yarns was back in court Thursday morning to receive his sentence for first-degree murder in the death of Shelby Woizeschke by District Court Judge Carl Petersen. Prior to sentencing, Goyne-Yarns was given an opportunity to speak which he refused. Victim impact statements were then...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Sheldon man jailed after pushing another

SHELDON—A 45-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on a charge of assault. The arrest of Steven Jay Kruger stemmed from a verbal argument at 818 11th St. in Sheldon that continued to 1114 S. Ninth Ave., where Kruger lives, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
Driver Escapes Injury in Semi Rollover Near Royal

Royal, IA (KICD)– A Texas man escaped injury following a semi crash in Clay County Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3900 mile of 130th Avenue, about three miles northwest of Royal, around 11:45 where the truck pulling a tanker trailer driven by 59-year-old Randolph Huffman was found to have left the road and rolled onto its side in the ditch.
ROYAL, IA
Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge

Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
ORANGE CITY, IA

