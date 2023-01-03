Fort Hays State University football player killed in shooting

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – A Fort Hays State University football player was shot and killed on New Year’s Day.

KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City said 22-year-old Daniel Howard was shot while he was outside of the Sunset Patio Lounge. Four others were also injured in that shooting. Police say the investigation is in its early stages. They have not made any arrests in the case.

FHSU said Howard was majoring in sociology after he transferred from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

“On behalf of the entire Fort Hays State University community, I want to express our profound sorrow that Daniel Howard’s life was tragically cut short,” said Fort Hays State University President Dr. Tisa Mason. “Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with Daniel’s family, teammates, and friends as they grieve this terrible loss.”

“We are deeply saddened to say that we have lost a member of our family, Daniel Howard,” said head coach Chris Brown. “We are so grateful to have been a part of his life, and he will be missed greatly and remembered forever. Daniel was a tremendous teammate and a loving, caring, and supportive individual. He had a great personality and infectious smile. Daniel truly loved his Tiger football family. Please keep his family in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.”

The university says Howard made an immediate impact on the Tiger defense during the 2022 season, playing in all 11 games and making nine starts as a defensive back.

Members of the university who are impacted are encouraged to contact professionals in the University Health and Wellness Services or Health and Wellness Services team at 800-273-8255.

