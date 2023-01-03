ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Fort Hays State University football player killed in shooting

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eruF4_0k1mPQkG00

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – A Fort Hays State University football player was shot and killed on New Year’s Day.

KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City said 22-year-old Daniel Howard was shot while he was outside of the Sunset Patio Lounge. Four others were also injured in that shooting. Police say the investigation is in its early stages. They have not made any arrests in the case.

FHSU said Howard was majoring in sociology after he transferred from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

“On behalf of the entire Fort Hays State University community, I want to express our profound sorrow that Daniel Howard’s life was tragically cut short,” said Fort Hays State University President Dr. Tisa Mason. “Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with Daniel’s family, teammates, and friends as they grieve this terrible loss.”

“We are deeply saddened to say that we have lost a member of our family, Daniel Howard,” said head coach Chris Brown. “We are so grateful to have been a part of his life, and he will be missed greatly and remembered forever. Daniel was a tremendous teammate and a loving, caring, and supportive individual. He had a great personality and infectious smile. Daniel truly loved his Tiger football family. Please keep his family in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.”

Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

The university says Howard made an immediate impact on the Tiger defense during the 2022 season, playing in all 11 games and making nine starts as a defensive back.

Members of the university who are impacted are encouraged to contact professionals in the University Health and Wellness Services or Health and Wellness Services team at 800-273-8255.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Great Bend Post

A change of ownership at Great Bend Tarp & Upholstery

Prior to opening his own business, Clayton Noffsinger worked at Guthrie Trailer Sales. Working in the business, Noffsinger knew a little bit about tarps. Bob Gorman, owner of Gorman Tarps in Great Bend, educated Noffsinger more on the tarp industry. Gorman Tarps sold and left town, leaving open an opportunity...
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

KSN News

31K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy