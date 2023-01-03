Read full article on original website
Search and Arrest Warrants in Thursday’s Saline County Court Filings 01062023
63aw-23-2 State V Matthew Patrick Crews, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. , Divorce, 22nd Circuit Division 2, Saline Circuit. , Divorce, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63dr-23-12 — V Janeer Gomez Desalle, Order Of Protection, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63dr-23-13 — V Mark Giese, Order Of...
Former Arkansas judge arrested
A former district court judge in Arkansas was arrested Thursday, and charged with solicitation of sex in exchange for agreeing to take action on a criminal case pending before his court.
Drugs, Drinking, and Burgling in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01062023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
5newsonline.com
Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud
ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
Battery, Commitment, and Failure to Appear in Tuesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01042023
Man Shot to Death in Saline County on Dec 31st
A roofer was shot to death on the last day of the year, and his family is looking for answers. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a call about 7:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 on Narrows Road, where it was reported that there was a shooting death.
County Sees New Officials Take Office
RISON - The new year also welcomed in several new officials within county government as the new terms officially began Sunday, Jan. 1. Four new county officials began their terms this week. Those include County Judge Jimmy Cummings, County/Circuit Court Clerk Brandy Herring, County Treasure Angie Sims, and County Coroner Chuck Valentine. Each will be serving a four-year term.
ADC: 4 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in January
There are four Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in January 2023. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Jeremy Buck. Jeremy B. Buck, 34, is serving a three-year...
Jefferson County jail detainee sets fire to holding cell
A person being held in a Jefferson County jail set fire to their cell on Tuesday.
Inmate sets small fire inside cell at Jefferson County jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A small fire was set by an inmate inside a cell in the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center on Tuesday. Though the fire was only contained to the single-person cell and was quickly extinguished by staff, the holding cells nearby were evacuated. According to...
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders names Daryl Bassett for Secretary of Department of Labor and Licensing
Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday her intention to reappoint Daryl Bassett as Secretary of the Department of Labor and Licensing.
Threats, Assault, and Mischief in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01052023
Police warn suspect wanted for murder in Oklahoma may be in Little Rock
Police in Little Rock are warning the public that a man wanted for murder in Oklahoma may be living in the capital city and hiding from authorities.
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 3rd
No new obituaries were available for update today, January 3rd. Check back tomorrow for updates or for previous obituaries click the link below.
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office seeking information on Roland homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is seeking information from the public in regard to a homicide investigation. The incident occurred at 14100 Highway 300 on January 1, 2022, in Roland, Ark. According to reports, the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. as officers...
Malvern creek contaminated by toxins from local wood supplier
After a lengthy investigation, state officials and the EPA found toxins were released into a Malvern creek, causing concerns for wildlife and possibly those who live nearby.
Man burgles buggy full of beer; Police seeking suspect
The Benton Police Department (BNPD) is looking for a male suspect related to a recent shoplifting incident. In a statement, BNPD said on December 29, 2022, this subject entered the Kroger Marketplace store located at 20820 Interstate 30, and stole several cases of beer. If you recognize him or have...
Arkansas police make arrest in deadly 2017 drive-by shooting investigation
Little Rock police have made an arrest in a 2017 drive-by shooting that left a teen dead.
Arkansas sawmill temporarily shutting down due to community concerns
MALVERN, Ark. — Anthony Timberland Incorporated is shutting down operations temporarily after neighbors in Malvern allege dangerous chemicals are hurting their land and their livestock. Residents who live in the neighborhood close to the sawmill are asking for answers and said they’ve been dealing with this for too long....
Little Rock man shot in the face, 1 teen injured in Monday shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one Little Rock man in critical condition and a teenager injured Monday morning. Officials said they responded to a shooting call at the intersection of John Barrow and Kanis Road at around 3:39 a.m. When they arrived,...
