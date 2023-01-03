ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, AR

mysaline.com

Drugs, Drinking, and Burgling in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01062023

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
5newsonline.com

Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud

ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
ARKANSAS STATE
mysaline.com

Man Shot to Death in Saline County on Dec 31st

A roofer was shot to death on the last day of the year, and his family is looking for answers. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a call about 7:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 on Narrows Road, where it was reported that there was a shooting death.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
clevelandcountyherald.com

County Sees New Officials Take Office

RISON - The new year also welcomed in several new officials within county government as the new terms officially began Sunday, Jan. 1. Four new county officials began their terms this week. Those include County Judge Jimmy Cummings, County/Circuit Court Clerk Brandy Herring, County Treasure Angie Sims, and County Coroner Chuck Valentine. Each will be serving a four-year term.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

ADC: 4 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in January

There are four Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in January 2023. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Jeremy Buck. Jeremy B. Buck, 34, is serving a three-year...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
THV11

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office seeking information on Roland homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is seeking information from the public in regard to a homicide investigation. The incident occurred at 14100 Highway 300 on January 1, 2022, in Roland, Ark. According to reports, the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. as officers...
ROLAND, AR
mysaline.com

Man burgles buggy full of beer; Police seeking suspect

The Benton Police Department (BNPD) is looking for a male suspect related to a recent shoplifting incident. In a statement, BNPD said on December 29, 2022, this subject entered the Kroger Marketplace store located at 20820 Interstate 30, and stole several cases of beer. If you recognize him or have...
BENTON, AR
THV11

Arkansas sawmill temporarily shutting down due to community concerns

MALVERN, Ark. — Anthony Timberland Incorporated is shutting down operations temporarily after neighbors in Malvern allege dangerous chemicals are hurting their land and their livestock. Residents who live in the neighborhood close to the sawmill are asking for answers and said they’ve been dealing with this for too long....
MALVERN, AR

