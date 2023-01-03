ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

Bed Bath & Beyond Will Be Gone This Year

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04NqPd_0k1mOVL400 Loop Capital Managing Director Anthony Chukumba believes retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. ( NASDAQ: BBBY ) will be gone before the end of this year. He is right. Sales are falling too quickly, along with store count. That balance sheet is too poor to support the company for more than a few months. Some inventory suppliers refused to deliver before Christmas because they believed they would not be paid. Under all these circumstances, the story of its demise is already written.

One core assumption about Bed Bath & Beyond’s figure is that revenue declined last quarter. Revenue is expected to have dropped by over 20% again. That will be about the same pace as in recent months. Bed Bath & Beyond has closed stores to reduce costs at a pace that might make it profitable. The challenge is that the fewer stores it has, the smaller the footprint of stores near consumers.

Bed Bath & Beyond has restructured its balance sheet to give it more cash. But this has come at a horrible price. Some of the debt carries interest rates as high as 12%. It is unimaginable that the company can ever pay this off. The resurrection of its fortunes would need to be staggering.

The stock market already has voted on Bed Bath & Beyond’s future. It is a penny stock. It recently traded at $2.51, down from a 52-week high of $30.06. Most of that crash started in August when its financial reports turned ugly. After that, Bed Bath & Beyond did not have one piece of good news to lift the price. The decline has accelerated since then.
ALSO READ: Most Popular New Year’s Resolutions for 2023
As if the problems were not bad enough, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sent requests to the company about disclosure of supply chain problems and store traffic. The letter read, "Please specify whether these challenges have materially impacted your results of operations or capital resources and quantify, to the extent possible, how your sales, profits, and/or liquidity have been impacted.”

Bed Bath & Beyond management has to worry about what will happen to its stores, its inventory, its brand, as well as its workers.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 110

California Patriot
3d ago

I stopped shopping there since they chose political sides and stopped selling my pillow products, that’s when I was done with them.

Reply(16)
85
Beth Browne
2d ago

I use to go there a lot when I was looking for something they usually carried. Sad to hear this. Too many stores closing. Shopping on line is good for somethings, but I prefer going into a store and touching something if I want too, such as material, or seeing things up close.

Reply
15
lola
2d ago

I have worked for thr company since 1992 and work for our Gainesville, VA location and yes we are closing at the end of March and yes it does make me sad .. Seen so many no so good changes and everything else between.. hate to see anyone loose their job but it is what it is . I had a good run with them ,can't say anything negative about the company ,they took care of me !!

Reply(2)
12
Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing 150 Locations in 2023

Photo byRaysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheSun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
NEVADA, OH
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
R.A. Heim

Big Changes Coming to Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year. With 667 stores in Texas, this is big news for the lone star state.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Discount Store is Closing Its Doors

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Wal-Mart (Now Big Lots) Garner Station Raleigh, NC 2Uploaded. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BizJournals and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Still Unsolved

Galleria Mall To Close In March

Galleria MallPhoto by(Yonkers Times) WHITE PLAINS, NY− As shoppers in the Galleria Mall in White Plains, New York were indulging in their holiday shopping this past December, many had no idea that it was a bittersweet affair. As it turns out, this is the last holiday season that the Galleria Mall would take part in. The mall as a whole will be closing this upcoming March.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2023

A recent industry-wide downturn has renewed online speculation regarding the future of the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CNN.com, BusinessInsider.com, and Google.com.
Joel Eisenberg

New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security

Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Big Lots Closing Plans for 2023

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Wal-Mart (Now Big Lots) Garner Station Raleigh, NC 2Uploaded. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Footwearnews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Maya Devi

What does 'Code White' in Walmart indicate?

Typically, announcements made through the intercom in Walmarts aren’t worrisome and are straightforward most of the time. But sometimes, the announcements are coded so that only Walmart employees understand the message.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items

As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You Find One Of These Pennies, You're An Instant Millionaire

They say that if you see a penny on the sidewalk and it's heads-up to pick it up because it's good luck, but if it is one penny in particular, good luck would be an understatement. It turns out there are some one-cent coins out there that are actually worth seven-figures, and you just might have one of them at the bottom of your change jar or stuffed in between your couch cushions.
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

154K+
Followers
90K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy