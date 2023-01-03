ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lillington, NC

Armed man dead after shooting by deputies in NC, sheriff says

By Ashley Anderson, Justin Moore, Rodney Overton
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UpnEW_0k1mMeP900

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a home in Lillington involving multiple deputies has left a man dead Monday morning, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Maj. McNeil told CBS 17 no deputies were injured in the shooting, which took place just before 8:20 a.m. on Monday in the 200 block of Capitol Hill Road.

Deputies were first sent to the home for a person having a “mental episode,” according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy responded and spoke with a family member and friend who were then told to speak with a magistrate about the incident, the news release said.

Accused Ranlo cop in hospital after fatal New Year’s Day shooting

An involuntary commitment order was secured by a family member, deputies said.

Deputies arrived and tried to take the person into custody.

“During the attempt to take the individual into custody, a firearm was pointed in the direction of deputies by the individual, which resulted in deputies having to use deadly force,” the news release said.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the man who was shot and killed.

“First, we want to say that our thoughts and prayers are with the decedent’s family and friends. The loss of human life under circumstances such as this is tragic,” Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said in the news release.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

A next-door neighbor said she heard the shots while on the phone with her sister.

“Phone rang at the same time. So, I’m listening to my sister and I hear ‘pow, pow, pow’,” Julie Johnson, a neighbor said.

Another neighbor said the community is very safe and usually quiet.

“We mind our own business. We don’t bother no one. That’s the way this neighborhood has been quiet ever since I’ve been in this neighborhood,” said Tevor Jones, a neighbor.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate this incident, which is standard protocol for all officer-involved shootings, deputies said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Young person shot in Raleigh neighborhood overnight

RALEIGH, N.C. — A young person was shot Thursday night in an east Raleigh neighborhood, according to police. Police responded to the shooting before 11 p.m. Around 11:30 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department were seen going door-to-door on Harmony Court in the Nottingham Woods neighborhood. Police said...
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

Man shot to death in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said. Officers found the man shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Carver and Edgewood streets after they were dispatched to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, police said. He […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Police investigating after finding a man shot, killed on the road in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after police found a man dead on the road in Lumberton Thursday evening. Lumberton police officers responded to reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. near Carver Street. When they arrived on the scene they found a man lying on the road at the intersection of Carver Street and Edgewood Street.
LUMBERTON, NC
mhscattalk.com

Raleigh Lawyer Killed In A Murder-Suicide

Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting that happened inside the Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro. The shooting happened on Monday, Dec. 19 before 4:15 p.m. Investigators say that two bodies were found in the office. The victim of the shooting has been identified as Patrick White who is...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham man identified after being found dead in car last week

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- The Durham Police Department has released the identity of a man found shot to death in a vehicle last week. Durham Police had previously reported shortly after 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to Holloway Street near South Adams Street in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, police found 40-year-old Ainzargul Totakhil of Durham in a vehicle.
DURHAM, NC
wpde.com

2 shot at Laurinburg apartment complex, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been shot Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in the city limits of Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Dept. Young said via email “I can confirm that there are two people with gunshot wounds which occurred in...
LAURINBURG, NC
cbs17

Victim ID’d in deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The victim in a deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting has been identified, according to police. Durham police said Denis Alen Sosa-Gamaz, 45, died after being taken to the hospital. This shooting happened in the 2700 block of Ashe Street just before 10 a.m. on Christmas...
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Woman Killed By Hit And Run Driver

ERWIN – An Erwin woman lost her life on Wednesday night when she was struck by a truck allegedly driven by an Erwin man who left the scene. Erwin Chief of Police Jonathan Johnson reports officers with his agency were dispatched to a hit-and-run at 5:42 p.m. in the vicinity of the intersection of North 10th and East H streets. Callers at the scene reported the victim was possibly dead.
ERWIN, NC
WRAL

Police searching for man who escaped custody at WakeMed Garner

GARNER, N.C. — A suspect escaped police custody Wednesday morning after he was taken to WakeMed Garner. The suspect, William Silver, 41, was arrested for DWI, speeding, resisting arrest and driving with license revoked. Silva was taken to WakeMed Garner because of breathing issues after running from police. While...
RALEIGH, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

71K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy