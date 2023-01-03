ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Large crowds typical outside NC Subway where 5 hit in drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day

By Haley Townsend
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Bg1M_0k1mMdWQ00

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people were shot in Durham in broad daylight, just 14 hours into the new year.

In the first act of violence in the city in 2023, four adults and a juvenile were injured during a drive-by shooting at the Subway on North Miami Boulevard.

The shopping center is within the boundaries of the city’s new ShotSpotter system.

According to EMS radio traffic, the victims were shot in the back, the hands, and the legs.

Medics found the wounded in the front and back of the restaurant.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS 17 showed a typical Sunday afternoon for people picking up a late lunch at Subway.

VIDEO: Wild scene, chaos as drive-by shooting injures 5 at Durham Subway on New Year’s Day

Then, within moments, everything changed.

Video showed people outside of the store bolting away from bullets flying in their direction.

Customers dropped to the floor or ran and employees ducked behind the glass food counter.

Five minutes into the video, Durham Police and EMS came chaotic scene.

“The second injured is going to be a 24-year-old male, shot through the lower leg or ankle. Tourniquet applied at this time,” EMS radio traffic reported. “The third victim is a male in his early 20s, shot in the back.”

On Monday, 11 bullet holes remain in the glass doors, windows and in a wall of the building. Even the Coke machine was hit by a bullet Sunday and began leaking.

“I think it’s a mess. It’s not safe. It’s just not safe,” said Bertha Barnette, a customer.

“It could have been me,” said Sheila Brown, another shopper.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

People told CBS 17 they are worried each time they come to The Village Shopping Center, because of what they see outside.

“A big crowd. I have seen up to 20 people standing there around the Subway,” explained Brown. “They’re always hanging around down there.”

The owner of the Subway franchise even put a sign at the front of his store, asking people not to loiter.

Sam Elahi told CBS 17 he’s had to replace the glass windows and doors three times in the past year.

“I’m not feeling safe to walk to my store, the customers — the same thing,” Elahi explained. “We’re losing a lot of customers, and even my employees. Every couple of months, my employees are not feeling safe.”

He said the last shooting at his store was just two months ago.

The local community can agree on one thing.

“I want change. You know, I want people to know they don’t have to kill one another,” said Barnette.

For the new year, they just want a new sense of security.

“I wish somebody tried to help the businesses around here and let people feel safe to go to work and go shopping,” said Elahi.

“I think [police] should be patrolling the area more than they do,” added Brown.

CBS 17 crews were in the Village Shopping Center for much of the day on Monday and also saw a crowd of people hanging out in the Subway parking lot.

Crews did not see any Durham Police Officers for several hours.

Elahi told CBS 17 he’s been requesting additional patrols.

CBS 17 have asked Durham Police if they have increased their presence, if they could provide updates on the shooting investigation, and whether or not the ShotSpotter alerted officers to the shooting.

As of airtime, there has been no response.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Teen seriously injured in Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh shooting on Thursday evening left one teenager seriously injured, police said. Shortly after 11 p.m., police responded to the 3200 block of Harmony Court in Raleigh regarding a shooting. Police told a CBS 17 crew on scene that a 16-year-old was transported to...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Young person shot in Raleigh neighborhood overnight

RALEIGH, N.C. — A young person was shot Thursday night in an east Raleigh neighborhood, according to police. Police responded to the shooting before 11 p.m. Around 11:30 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department were seen going door-to-door on Harmony Court in the Nottingham Woods neighborhood. Police said...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh bus, 2 vehicles collided on Poole Road, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoRaleigh bus collided with two vehicles Thursday afternoon, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the wreck around 3:37 p.m. on Poole Road at Samuel Street, police said. CBS 17 reported from the scene that the collision happened in front of the Breeze Thru...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Victim ID’d in deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The victim in a deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting has been identified, according to police. Durham police said Denis Alen Sosa-Gamaz, 45, died after being taken to the hospital. This shooting happened in the 2700 block of Ashe Street just before 10 a.m. on Christmas...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Five men arrested in New Year's Day shooting death of 37-year-old Raleigh motorcyclist, arrest warrants show

RALEIGH, N.C. — Arrest warrants show Raleigh police have arrested five men in connection to the New Year's Day shooting death of a 37-year-old man. Martinus Starks, Vidaul Reed, Anthony Cheever, David Stephens and Tyler Grissom are each charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Jonas Padilla, arrest warrants show.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Five men charged with Jan. 1 murder of Raleigh motorcyclist due in court

RALEIGH, N.C. — Five men charged with murder in connection to the New Year's Day shooting death of a 37-year-old man will appear in court Friday. Martinus Starks, Vidaul Reed, Anthony Cheever, David Stephens and Tyler Grissom are each charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Jonas Padilla, arrest warrants show.
RALEIGH, NC
alamancenews.com

Police in Burlington seek clues to early Tues. morning shooting

Police in Burlington are trying to get to the bottom of a shooting that occurred along the 900 block of Chandler Avenue on Tuesday. According to the city’s police department, this nonfatal shooting was initially reported to the authorities at about 6:15 a.m. Officers went on to discover a single male victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim has since been rushed to an area hospital for treatment.
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Durham man identified after being found dead in car last week

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- The Durham Police Department has released the identity of a man found shot to death in a vehicle last week. Durham Police had previously reported shortly after 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to Holloway Street near South Adams Street in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, police found 40-year-old Ainzargul Totakhil of Durham in a vehicle.
DURHAM, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

71K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy