Blockchain Association of Singapore Disagrees With Ban on Lending Tokens
The Blockchain Association has spoken out against this idea, calling it “overly restrictive.”. Individuals would be unable to get loans to fund the purchase of tokens if act is enacted. The Central Bank of Singapore has previously advocated prohibiting crypto companies from lending their retail clients’ digital tokens. One...
Bank of France Governor Demands Compulsory Licensing for Crypto Firms
François Villeroy demanded stricter licensing standards for crypto firms operating in France. France’s central bank head also highlighted the present turmoil in the cryptocurrency market. François Villeroy de Galhau, the Governor of the Bank of France, wants to strengthen the regulatory standards for cryptocurrency businesses. According to a...
Indian Crypto Exchange CoinSwitch Releases Proof of Reserves
CoinSwitch released its proof of reserves (PoR) on Monday. CoinDCX was the first Indian crypto exchange to release its proof of reserves. CoinSwitch, a cryptocurrency trading platform, has released its proof of reserves, revealing that the total value of user assets held as of January 6, 2023, is approximately $131.096 million, or 1,083.45 crores. Amounts held in the wallets indicated total about $112.99 million, or 933.83 crores.
y00ts NFT Received $3 Million by Polygon To Migrate From Solana
The founder of DeLabs admitted that the firm has been understaffed for some time. According to Frank, the money is being provided as a “non-equity grant.”. With the help of a $3 million grant, DeLabs, the company behind the popular Solana NFT collections DeGods and y00ts, migrated y00ts to the Ethereum sidechain Polygon. Frank (aka Rohun Vora), the company’s founder, said in a Discord post that the money will be used for recruiting and the establishment of a cryptocurrency incubator to back the company’s NFT ecosystem.
Juno Advises Users For Self-custody Citing Custodian Partner Issues
Juno recently tweeted that its custody partner has been having issues. Users were also advised to take precautions by moving their assets off the exchange. In light of the “uncertainty” between Juno and its partner, the cryptocurrency business urged its customers to move their funds to self-custody wallets or liquidate them for fiat money. To address the problems, the corporation will bring in a new partner.
Moody’s Downgrades Struggling Silvergate Ratings Adding Further Woes
Ark Invest, Cathie Wood’s investment vehicle, reportedly sold more than 400,000 shares. As of January 5th, it was reported that Silvergate Bank had lost $718 million. Moody’s downgrade and Ark Invest selling off of Silvergate Bank’s shares indicate deteriorating conditions at the financial institution. There was a run on the bank and it has been linked to the FTX crash.
Digital Currency Group (DCG) Shuts Downs Wealth Division Unit
Genesis has been experiencing significant liquidity difficulty since the FTX crash. Co-founder of Gemini recently addressed an open letter to DCG CEO. Digital Currency Group (DCG), Genesis Global’s parent business, has chosen to shut down its wealth section hours after word of the layoffs spread. Genesis has been experiencing significant liquidity difficulty since the FTX crash, and this is the latest hint of concern.
Animoca Brands Decreases $2B Metaverse Fund Raising Goal to $1B
Siu earlier said that the target range for Animoca Capital’s fundraising was $1B–2B. The real fundraising process will begin in the first quarter of 2023 as per Siu. Animoca Brands has scaled down its initial goal of $2 billion and will instead raise $1 billion for its metaverse investment fund in the first quarter of this year.
Justin Sun Transfers $100M Stablecoins to Huobi Amid Large Withdrawals
The funds transferred were held in USDT and USDC. Nansen reported that the last 24 hours accounted for $60.9 million. After hearing that the crypto exchange Huobi was laying off workers, Tron founder Justin Sun shifted $100 million worth of his stablecoins to the exchange. Nansen’s analysis of the blockchain shows that the funds were transferred from Binance to Huobi, a cryptocurrency exchange in which Sun has a controlling share.
Metaverse Could Possibly Bring in $5 Trillion by 2030 as per Mckinsey
The report emphasized the need for four technological enablers for the Metaverse. The metaverse may host more than half of all live events. While enthusiasm for new crypto sub-ecosystems like NFTs was dampened by the 2022 bear market. The Metaverse is still set up for long-term upheaval. McKinsey & Company estimates that the metaverse might be worth up to $5 trillion by 2030. Because of the wide variety of consumer and business-focused use cases, it could support.
Three Arrows Capital Founders Receive Subpoena on Twitter
Three Arrows Capital was issued subpoenas via their Twitter account. The Liquidators are seeking access to all the details about the 3AC. The founders of the bankrupt cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital “3AC”, Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, reportedly received a unique court subpoena via their “Twitter account”. On January 5th, 2023, a tweet thread about the subpoena was posted on the official Twitter account ‘3ACLiquidation’, for the court-appointed joint Liquidators of the defunct crypto hedge fund.
Genesis Announces 30% Layoffs Amid Sluggish Market Conditions
The company needs more time to find an appropriate solution to the current problems. Several businesses had financial difficulties, and some even declared bankruptcy. A representative for Genesis Global Trading has confirmed that layoffs occurred on Thursday. Genesis Interim CEO Derar Islim made a public statement before the layoffs were announced. Islim recently said that the company needs more time to find an appropriate solution to the current problems.
SEC Hits Former BlackRock Portfolio Manager by Charging $250M
BlackRock’s former portfolio manager committed to paying a $250,000 fine to SEC. BlackRock has pledged $17 million to bankrupt bitcoin miner Core Scientific. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged investment giant BlackRock’s former Portfolio Manager Randy Robertson on Thursday for failing to declare a conflict of interest. Robertson has committed to paying a $250,000 fine to settle charges. Also, he accepted a cease-and-desist order without acknowledging or refuting the SEC’s findings.
Centralized Crypto Exchange TeraExchange Lists Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Effective on January 7th, SHIB may be traded against the USDT stablecoin. SHIB/USDT trading pair on Binance continues to have significant trading volumes. TeraExchange, a centralized cryptocurrency exchange, recently stated on Twitter that it has added support for Shiba Inu. Moreover, the post highlighted the platform’s enthusiasm for making one of the most popular meme currencies accessible for trade on the centralized platform.
Binance Faces Intense Scrutiny by U.S Authorities Post Rival FTX Fall
Reports surfaced last year linking the exchange to the Russian dark web marketplace. The multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX rocked the faith of investors. Prosecutors in the United States are investigating Binance’s ties to American hedge funds. As part of a long-running probe into the exchange’s alleged breaches of money-laundering laws. Recent reports indicate that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington has issued subpoenas requiring investment firms to disclose their interactions. With the largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance.
MetaMask Disrupts Crypto Payment Services With Wyre
MetaMask Disconnects the Crypto Payment Service from Wyre. Wyre announces to close down its operations soon. MetaMask users can buy crypto directly from its digital wallet. MetaMask is a decentralized, non-custodial mobile digital wallet which enables users to store, buy, send, convert, and swap crypto assets. The crypto wallet is built on Ethereum blockchain and ranks top for popularly used crypto applications in the world.
Binance’s BUSD Mass Burn on Paxos
Binance USD is now $1.00, down 0.05% in the last 24 hours. BUSD is based on the Ethereum blockchain and supports the BEP-2 standard of the Binance Chain. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance’s partner Paxos burned 61,634908 Binance USD, which is worth over $61665725.45. Binance USD, also known as BUSD. The Paxos Trust Company, a financial technology company with headquarters in New York, issues BUSD under the Binance brand.
Kazakhstan Crypto Miners Now Subject To Higher Electricity Charges
The rate varies according to the cost and availability of the electricity needed to mine. Crypto farms that use renewable energy will likewise be awarded the lowest tariff. Cryptocurrency miners in Kazakhstan have been subject to a progressive scale. For the calculation of their monthly power fees as of January 1. The first universal fee, implemented in the summer of 2021, was 1 Kazakhstani tenge ($0.002) per kilowatt-hour (kWh). But it may currently exceed 25 tenge (above $0.05).
U.S. Unemployment Rate Plummets to 3.5% in December
The 3.5% rate reported in the official report was lower than expected (3.7%). The data revealed that median hourly wages increased by 0.30 percent last month. The U.S. jobless rate reportedly hit a 50-year low of 3.5% in December. Predictions anticipated it maintaining its pre-recession high of 3.7%, so this is a decrease from that. But, hiring slowed quite a little as the year came to a close.
