WASHINGTON (AP) — Gervonta Davis is not waiting nearly a year between fights, even with a big showdown already on his calendar for April. Davis is returning to the ring Saturday to face fellow unbeaten boxer Hector Luis Garcia and defend his WBA lightweight title. It's a tune-up of sorts for Davis' upcoming bout against Ryan Garcia, but the “other” Garcia looks to be a substantial challenge for the Baltimore native in his return to the ring in his second hometown.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO