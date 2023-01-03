Read full article on original website
Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help
A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County. Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In...
Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House
A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
The Truth About the Mysterious Markings Near East Fishkill
Another mystery of the Hudson Valley has been solved. No, it's not aliens, but one Dutchess County resident finally has answers to a question that has plagued him for years. "Can anyone tell me what these are off Robinson? I see the concrete boxes behind the property and always wondered what they were and now these from the map view", asked a Hopewell Junction, NY man on Facebook.
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
Major Changes Coming To Site Of Woodstock In Upstate New York?
Major changes could be coming to the site of Woodstock as it's been called a "prime development location." On Wednesday, the Saugerties Town Board approved a list of numerous required studies and reviews to help determine the development potential of Winston Farm. Saugerties, New York Approves Study For Site Of...
1 Killed In Gruesome Hudson Valley Crash, 3 Injured In New York
Just before the New Year, a Hudson Valley man lost his life in a gruesome-looking crash. Three were injured trying to help. On New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31., the Kent Fire Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash. 1 Killed In Putnam County, New York. On Friday, Dec....
Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer. On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer. Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York. On...
94.3 Lite FM
‘Premiere’ Hudson Valley Treat Shop Expanding This Winter
As we all know, winter is a time of hibernation and renewal. It allows us to rest and restore during the cooler months. Many of us feel as if we can slow down and be still in the Winter. Some of us may be enjoying the season as we sip...
Venomous Widow Spider Found in Hudson Valley Grocery Bag
Here is one tiny reason why you might have to start checking your paper grocery bags when you get home. Almost everyone knows someone with a fear of spiders. Just under 20% of the population has a fear of spiders and I don't think this story is going to help those numbers.
Hudson Valley, New York ‘Premier Destination’ Forced To Close After 30 Years
A "premier" Hudson Valley restaurant is being forced to close after 30 "tasteful" years. The owner of a popular Italian restaurant shocked my customers by announcing she was being forced to close the nearly 30-year eatery. Lower Hudson Valley, New York Italian Restaurant Closes. Graziella's Italian Bistro located on Church...
Rockland County, NY Town Heavily Featured on Primetime CBS Show Last Night
For Hudson Valley fans of the CBS show FBI had a lot to be excited about last night. First of all, it included a guest appearance by Tate Donavon, known for roles in Argo, and The OC. When I saw him; though, the inner 90s Disney kid in me yelled out, "That's Hercules!"
We NEED These for Winter in the Hudson Valley Immediately
Every year we see more and more people moving upstate to the Hudson Valley from New York City. Usually, they come for things that the city can't offer, but a Dutchess County resident recently discovered something in the city that we should have here. "First time I’ve seen this", said...
Trooper Says Hudson Valley Woman Assaulted, Spit Blood On Him
A Hudson Valley woman is set to appear in court this morning after authorities say she attacked a New York State trooper. All was not quiet on New Year's Day when state troopers in Orange County responded to reports of a vehicle attempting to run someone over. The City of Middletown Police joined the New York State Police just after the ball dropped at Crescent Place in Middletown after receiving word that someone was being targeted by a person behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Broken Stuff Repaired like New at Hudson Valley Repair Café
Chances are some part of your New Year's resolutions revolved around getting something fixed. Big or small we all have things in our lives that are broken. Sometimes it is easier to just go get something new to replace what is no longer working or that item that is officially broken. But if it is your favorite or has sentimental value chances are you'd rather get it fixed. That is what a Repair Cafe is all about.
Some in New York Shocked There’s No ‘Poop Fairy’ in Empire State
New signs seen in New York State confirm "There Is No Poop Fairy." If you own a dog, a poop fairy would be pretty cool! My least favorite part about being a dog owner is having to pick up my dog's smelly, sometimes slimy, poop. Adding even more insult, is sometimes my dog kicks dirt toward me as I'm picking up after her!
2 New York Women Killed On New Year’s Day In Hudson Valley
An early morning New Year's Day crash killed two women in the Hudson Valley. Two women from the Lower Hudson Valley were killed in a car crash just after the ball dropped on New Year's Day. Fatal Accident Under Investigation In Rockland County, New York. On New Year's Day around...
Insane Hudson Valley Gourmet Sandwich Shop Hiding in Plain Sight
This New York and if there's one thing New Yorkers love it is a good sandwich. There are great delis everywhere you look in the Hudson Valley region but one small shop here is going above and beyond to make some awesome looking sandwiches. Some delis are good, quick and...
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York
I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
Woman fatally struck in New City
Police say a 21-year-old woman was struck by a southbound car just after 5 p.m. while crossing Route 304 by Clearview Road in New City.
New York Library Caves Allows TV Star To Read Controversial Book
A TV star says a Hudson Valley library "caved" when he was allowed to read a controversial book to children. Actor Kirk Cameron held a story hour at the Scarsdale Library to read from his controversial book on Dec. 30. Huge Turnout For Kirk Cameron in Westchester County, New York.
