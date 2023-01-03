ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House

A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
BEACON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Truth About the Mysterious Markings Near East Fishkill

Another mystery of the Hudson Valley has been solved. No, it's not aliens, but one Dutchess County resident finally has answers to a question that has plagued him for years. "Can anyone tell me what these are off Robinson? I see the concrete boxes behind the property and always wondered what they were and now these from the map view", asked a Hopewell Junction, NY man on Facebook.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Trooper Says Hudson Valley Woman Assaulted, Spit Blood On Him

A Hudson Valley woman is set to appear in court this morning after authorities say she attacked a New York State trooper. All was not quiet on New Year's Day when state troopers in Orange County responded to reports of a vehicle attempting to run someone over. The City of Middletown Police joined the New York State Police just after the ball dropped at Crescent Place in Middletown after receiving word that someone was being targeted by a person behind the wheel of a vehicle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Broken Stuff Repaired like New at Hudson Valley Repair Café

Chances are some part of your New Year's resolutions revolved around getting something fixed. Big or small we all have things in our lives that are broken. Sometimes it is easier to just go get something new to replace what is no longer working or that item that is officially broken. But if it is your favorite or has sentimental value chances are you'd rather get it fixed. That is what a Repair Cafe is all about.
NEW PALTZ, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York

I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
CORNWALL, NY
