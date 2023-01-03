Read full article on original website
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Chilling details about the murders of four University of Idaho students surfaced this week when suspected killer Bryan Kohberger appeared in court in Moscow for the first time and his affidavit was released. The affidavit reveals that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack – and that he...
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
thenewscrypto.com
FTX Investigation Spotlight Shifted Now on Nishad Singh
US authorities were investigating FTX chief engineer Nishad Singh. According to the report, the Former engineering director has a $543 million loan. FTX’s ruination in 2022, became a significant loss to the crypto world. The crypto market has suffered tremendously as a result of the incident, and a series of court sessions are currently taking place. Furthermore, the filings reveal a $543 million loan to former engineering director Nishad Singh. An investigation into who was purportedly a member of the secret wire fraud chat group has been launched. In addition, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Future Trading Commission. And a prosecutor are all looking into whether they played a role in defrauding investors and users.
thenewscrypto.com
Creator of Mutant Ape Planet Arrested Over Rug and Pull Scam
Allegations are that Michel stole over $3 million from investors in a rug pull scam. This collection has 6,797 NFTs that have been uploaded to the Ethereum blockchain. Mutant Ape Planet, the creator of a Mutant Ape Yacht Club rip-off line, has been detained in New York and accused of running a rug pull scam to swindle investors out of $2.9 million.
Comments / 1