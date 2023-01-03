US authorities were investigating FTX chief engineer Nishad Singh. According to the report, the Former engineering director has a $543 million loan. FTX’s ruination in 2022, became a significant loss to the crypto world. The crypto market has suffered tremendously as a result of the incident, and a series of court sessions are currently taking place. Furthermore, the filings reveal a $543 million loan to former engineering director Nishad Singh. An investigation into who was purportedly a member of the secret wire fraud chat group has been launched. In addition, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Future Trading Commission. And a prosecutor are all looking into whether they played a role in defrauding investors and users.

