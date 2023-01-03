ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Vols dominate on the road against South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WVLT) - In back-to-back games, No. 8 Tennessee dominated on both ends of the floor and led from start to finish, taking down South Carolina on the road Saturday, 85-42. The Vol’s 43-point margin of victory marked the third-largest margin of victory in a road game in program history. It’s also tied for the fourth-largest win over an SEC team in program history.
COLUMBIA, SC
wvlt.tv

Meet Tahan, the newest tiger at Zoo Knoxville!

Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy charge. Documents stated that the former deputy clerk accepted and obtained cash payments in exchange for the act on “numerous” occasions. Updated: 2 hours ago. Hive Life hosted its third annual conference and trade show at the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Deputy Injured in Crash

A Patrol Deputy was injured in Scott County after a vehicle crossed in front of the officer at an intersection as the officer was on the way to an emergency call. A Patrol Deputy was injured in Scott County after a vehicle crossed in front of the officer at an intersection as the officer was on the way to an emergency call.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Beekeeping convention returns to Sevierville

Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy charge. Documents stated that the former deputy clerk accepted and obtained cash payments in exchange for the act on “numerous” occasions. 2 arrested after drugs, paraphernalia revealed in search, Union Co. sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

$10,000 reward offered in Grainger County arson investigation

The scent of burned wood and hay is what you’ll smell in the air on Ritter Ridge in Grainger County. Right now, the sheriff’s office is investigating a possible arson after several buildings were destroyed Thursday night. $10,000 reward offered in Grainger County arson investigation. The scent of...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Murder rate drops in Knoxville from 2021 to 2022

Several agencies in Grainger County responded to multiple fires Thursday night, according to Grainger County Dispatch. ‘You are loved’: Boy with cancer writes Christmas cards to Tennessee inmates. Updated: 6 hours ago. Moving forward, the boy encouraged others not to give up, even if they felt alone. Knox County...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

ASAP of Anderson and THSO Help Reduce the Number of Teen Crashes

Anderson County, TN, January 2023 – ASAP of Anderson has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to effectively reduce teen crashes and fatalities in 2022. According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), teenagers saw a greater reduction in speed-related crashes than other drivers from 2021 to 2022.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville player wins $150K on Powerball ticket

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville lottery player caught a streak of luck and won over $100,000 on a Powerball ticket Saturday, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The winner matched four of five balls plus the Powerball to win $50,000. However, since the player chose the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Officer, civilian injured in Oneida collision

ONEIDA | Two people were injured in an accident here Friday evening that involved a Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputy responding to a call and a private vehicle. None of the injuries were said to be life-threatening, but one of the occupants of the private vehicle — retired educator and coach Ted Williams — was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
ONEIDA, TN
wvlt.tv

Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee

According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Finesse2Tymes Concert Shooting: 2 People Charged

Earlier this week, 3 people were injured after a fight broke out at Finess2Tyme’s show. More information is being shared about a shooting that took place earlier this week at a Finesse2Tymes concert. Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday (January 2), an altercation reportedly broke out during the show. The event was at My Canna Buds in Knoxville, Tennessee, and three people were injured during the fray.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy