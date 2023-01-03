Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Vols dominate on the road against South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WVLT) - In back-to-back games, No. 8 Tennessee dominated on both ends of the floor and led from start to finish, taking down South Carolina on the road Saturday, 85-42. The Vol’s 43-point margin of victory marked the third-largest margin of victory in a road game in program history. It’s also tied for the fourth-largest win over an SEC team in program history.
wvlt.tv
Meet Tahan, the newest tiger at Zoo Knoxville!
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy charge. Documents stated that the former deputy clerk accepted and obtained cash payments in exchange for the act on "numerous" occasions.
WATE
Deputy Injured in Crash
A Patrol Deputy was injured in Scott County after a vehicle crossed in front of the officer at an intersection as the officer was on the way to an emergency call. A Patrol Deputy was injured in Scott County after a vehicle crossed in front of the officer at an intersection as the officer was on the way to an emergency call.
wvlt.tv
Beekeeping convention returns to Sevierville
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy charge. Documents stated that the former deputy clerk accepted and obtained cash payments in exchange for the act on "numerous" occasions. 2 arrested after drugs, paraphernalia revealed in search, Union Co. sheriff says.
WATE
$10,000 reward offered in Grainger County arson investigation
The scent of burned wood and hay is what you’ll smell in the air on Ritter Ridge in Grainger County. Right now, the sheriff’s office is investigating a possible arson after several buildings were destroyed Thursday night. $10,000 reward offered in Grainger County arson investigation. The scent of...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols have a chance to make a huge addition to the roster, but it comes with a risk
The Tennessee Vols could be making a huge addition to the roster this week. It’s an addition I think they should make, but it comes with a potentially big risk. Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton is reportedly set to visit Tennessee this weekend. The feeling is that...
Man dies from injuries at Sevierville quarry
A man died at a quarry in Sevier County on Wednesday, Mine Safety and Health Administration records show.
Cocaine Bear: Who was the smuggler who fell to his death in Knoxville?
The February 2023 horror comedy movie of Cocaine Bear is based lightly on a true story, but less focus is given to the pilot and parachutist that gives the story its Knoxville ties.
wvlt.tv
KPD: Murder rate drops in Knoxville from 2021 to 2022
Several agencies in Grainger County responded to multiple fires Thursday night, according to Grainger County Dispatch. 'You are loved': Boy with cancer writes Christmas cards to Tennessee inmates.
bbbtv12.com
ASAP of Anderson and THSO Help Reduce the Number of Teen Crashes
Anderson County, TN, January 2023 – ASAP of Anderson has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to effectively reduce teen crashes and fatalities in 2022. According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), teenagers saw a greater reduction in speed-related crashes than other drivers from 2021 to 2022.
thebig1063.com
Traffic stop in Pineville yields drugs and trafficking charges for a Tennessee man
On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 2:50pm, Pineville Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Ford Taurus after it was seen not giving turn signals on two separate occasions at Long's Pic Pac. After making contact with the driver, 58-year-old Howard Wilson of Russellville, Tennessee, and...
'This was not what I expected' | Family lays Jeremy Stout to rest after he was missing for months
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — For months, a family in Kingsport wondered what happened to Jeremy Stout. He was reported missing in May, after he disappeared from a Greyhound bus stop on Cherry Street in Knoxville. Months later, in November, he was found dead inside of an abandoned church's school building....
Tennessee man told deputies he threw puppies off bridge because shelters ‘could not take them’
A man admitted to throwing six puppies over the Bone Camp Bridge into a frozen lake in Sunbright last week.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville player wins $150K on Powerball ticket
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville lottery player caught a streak of luck and won over $100,000 on a Powerball ticket Saturday, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The winner matched four of five balls plus the Powerball to win $50,000. However, since the player chose the...
indherald.com
Officer, civilian injured in Oneida collision
ONEIDA | Two people were injured in an accident here Friday evening that involved a Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputy responding to a call and a private vehicle. None of the injuries were said to be life-threatening, but one of the occupants of the private vehicle — retired educator and coach Ted Williams — was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
Ex-Campbell County Jail employee accused of impersonating deputy in Oklahoma
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 19-year-old man for impersonating a deputy.
wvlt.tv
Police searching for missing man headed for Fort Campbell Army Base
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to find a missing Sevier Co. man. Officials said Elijah Oliver left his home in Sevier Co. on Wednesday to drive back to the Fort Campbell Army Base but never made it back.
wvlt.tv
Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee
According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man's remains found just yards away from home a year later.
wvlt.tv
Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced a group of hunters found the skeletal remains of a man who was reported missing back in September 2021. The Knox County Regional Forensic Center identified the man as Dylan LaFollette, 25. His mother and sister told...
hotnewhiphop.com
Finesse2Tymes Concert Shooting: 2 People Charged
Earlier this week, 3 people were injured after a fight broke out at Finess2Tyme’s show. More information is being shared about a shooting that took place earlier this week at a Finesse2Tymes concert. Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday (January 2), an altercation reportedly broke out during the show. The event was at My Canna Buds in Knoxville, Tennessee, and three people were injured during the fray.
