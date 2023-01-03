ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Daughter Praises Janelle Amid Separation: 'I Love Her Getting Confident'

By Rachel McRady
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago
Elizabeth Fequiere

Kody Brown from "Sister Wives" feels "So Rejected" and is "Begging" Janelle for a "Deeper Relationship"

Janelle and Kody Brown from Sister Wives are aware that their marriage needs improvement or else they run the risk of it breaking down completely. The first scene of Sunday's program had the longtime pair quarreling over Kody's persistent demand for Janelle's "loyalty." Kody's fourth wife Robyn Brown's incessant exaltation especially infuriated Janelle, his second wife.
HollywoodLife

Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch

Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
News Breaking LIVE

Reality Star Dies

There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.

