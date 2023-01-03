Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Woman taken to hospital after collision on Highway 3 in Hayfork
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was taken to the hospital with suspected major injuries after a collision in Hayfork Tuesday night, according to the CHP Trinity River. The CHP said 73-year-old Janet Capes was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Redding after she was hit by a vehicle on Highway 3 near Brady Road around 6:45 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
1 hospitalized after crash on Highway 99 south of Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with possible major injuries following a crash on Highway 99 south of Chico on Wednesday, according to the CHP. Officers said the driver of a white Toyota Tundra driving south attempted to drive around a vehicle that was making a left turn onto Nelson Shippee Road when they were rear-ended by the driver of a Toyota Camry.
actionnewsnow.com
Multi-vehicle crash blocking two lanes of northbound I-5 in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - 8:53 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans reports that all lanes are open again on northbound Interstate 5 at the State Route 44 junction following a multi-vehicle crash. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
actionnewsnow.com
1 of 3 found dead after Sacramento County flooding identified as Orland resident
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. - One of the three people found dead in the southern part of Sacramento County after the New Year’s Eve storm was an Orland resident. NBC affiliate KCRA reports 61-year-old Katherine Martinez of Orland was found dead Wednesday inside a submerged vehicle impacted by the flooding at New Hope Road west of Orr Road.
krcrtv.com
Traffic Update: Northbound I-5 clear at Hwy 44 after multi-vehicle crash
REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, JAN. 5, 8:55 PM:. Caltrans says all lanes on northbound I-5 near Hwy 44 have reopened following a multi-vehicle crash. According to Caltrans officials, the crash was non injury. -- BREAKING REPORT, JAN. 5, 8:11 PM:. Caltrans says two lanes of northbound I-5 are...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews clean up blight under Cypress Bridge in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - Two agencies teamed up Thursday morning to clean up the blight located underneath of the Cypress Bridge in Redding. Officers from the Redding Police Department's Community Work Program, with the assistance of offenders with the Shasta County Sheriff's Alternative Custody Program, worked together under the western end of the Cypress Bridge in the area of Park Marina Drive.
actionnewsnow.com
Driver killed after slamming into a tree in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning when a car ran off the road in Shasta County and slammed into a tree. The collision happened at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in Anderson. The CHP said the driver was headed eastbound on Ox Yoke Road in...
actionnewsnow.com
Large tree blocking the road in northern Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Strong winds knocked down a large tree Thursday morning towards the City of Shasta Lake, blocking a residential road. The tree came down across a phone line sometime after 3 a.m. on Macs Road off of Lake Boulevard in north Redding. The County of Shasta Public...
actionnewsnow.com
Bear on Magalia home’s roof caught on camera
MAGALIA, Calif. - A bear was caught on camera on a home’s roof after a tree fell in Magalia Wednesday night. A neighbor near a home on Rosewood Drive says they saw the bear running across the lawn just moments before the tree fell. They say they heard a...
krcrtv.com
CPD: Suspect with restraining order threatens to kill officers with scissors and stick
CHICO, Calif. — A man in Chico threatened to kill police officers with a stick and a pair of scissors after violating a restraining order. Chico Police were dispatched on the morning of Jan. 6 to a Domestic Violence Restraining Order violation in the 900 block of E. 16th Street in south Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
GCSO sets a pair of road closures for non-essential traffic
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office announced a pair of road closures for non-essential traffic beginning at 8 a.m., Wednesday morning, Jan. 4. GCSO says Forest Highway 7 will be closed from the Mendocino National Forest boundary west to the County line. Additionally, County Road 309 will be closed west of Elk Creek from the forest boundary to the end of Road 309.
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise family has close call with fallen tree
PARADISE, Calif. - Trevor Throssel was enjoying an evening with his wife outside near his property's carport. "Well we were actually hanging out on our patio and water the trees sway and went inside and told our son goodnight and we heard a loud crash," said Throssel. He and his...
actionnewsnow.com
New sheriff, undersheriff enter office in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt and Undersheriff Phil Johnston retired on Tuesday. Replacing Hencratt is Sheriff Dave Kain as Undersheriff Jeff Garrett replaced Johnston. The Tehama County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff Kain and Undersheriff Garrett are excited to get to work to restore staffing and services...
actionnewsnow.com
Rental pickup truck catches on fire on Highway 99
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - Northbound Highway 99 south of Chico was down to one lane after a pickup truck caught on fire Monday afternoon. The fire was at the intersection of Highway 99 and Neal Road. It broke out just after 12:15 p.m. The truck was fully...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Castella out of water, crews working to make necessary repairs
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Castella area is currently without water. Officials with the Shasta County Department of Public Works said County Service Area #3—Castella—is now without water. Additionally, public works officials said their crews are out searching for possible leaks and will make necessary repairs. However,...
krcrtv.com
Update: Power restored to Downtown Redding, customers still affected
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 4, 11 PM:. Power has been restored to over 250 REU customers in the downtown area, according to REU's Outage Map. However, between 51-250 customers have lost power in east Redding: near Wilson Avenue, Jessica Way, Jasmine Way, Christian Avenue, and Rosebud Lane. Power...
krcrtv.com
Sandbag/sand pile locations in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple locations have been opened in Shasta County for residents to fill sandbags as current winter storms impact the area. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) would like the public to take note of the following list of places in Shasta County where sandbags can be obtained. (Note: some locations require you to have your own bags and/or shovel. Sandbags can be bought at several local landscaping supply shops.
krcrtv.com
Weaverville woman forced to charge oxygen tank in car amid winter storm power outages
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — The winter storms have certainly hit the Northstate, leaving many locals and businesses out of power for over 15 hours. Those in Weaverville had to find ways to stay warm and keep their devices charged. KRCR spoke with one woman who relies on electricity to breathe and when blackouts like this occur, it can be extremely difficult.
actionnewsnow.com
K-9 on 2nd day helps officers find over an ounce of fentanyl, felon arrested
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A 32-year-old felon was arrested in Red Bluff after officers found more than an ounce of fentanyl and about a pound of methamphetamine, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Antelope Boulevard and Gilmore Road around...
krcrtv.com
Wanted felon arrested with a pound of meth during a traffic stop in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A wanted felon was arrested with a pound of meth, some fentanyl and pistol ammunition during a routine traffic stop in Red Bluff. Officials with the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said one of their officers stopped a vehicle near Antelope Blvd. and Gilmore Rd. for a traffic violation just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. During the stop, the officer recognized 32-year-old Brett Howell of Red Bluff sitting in the backseat. According to the RBPD, Howell was on Post Release Community Supervision and had several outstanding felony warrants.
Comments / 0