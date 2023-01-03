Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
UAW members set to vote on CNH’s ‘last, best and final’ offer this weekend
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - After being on strike for nearly 250 days, United Auto Workers at Case New Holland plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin, could vote to end it on Saturday. The union went on strike against the agriculture manufacturer on May 2, 2022. About two weeks later...
Iowa CNH Offers Striking Workers “Best, And Final Offer”
After eight months, the 400 union workers that have been on strike at the CNH Industrial pant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer. Over 400 workers in Burlington and 600 workers in Racine, Wisconsin went on strike back in May over worker benefits. During this time, the union workers have been receiving weekly strike pay, but they are still dealing with a loss in income. Some have even taken up other jobs to supplement that income loss.
wlip.com
Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices On The Rise
(Chicago, IL) Higher gas demand has prices rising on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois rose 17-cents over the last week to $3.38. That number is 10-cents above the national average, and now includes a gas tax hike that was suspended last year. Lake County prices rose 17-cents as well to $3.25. In Wisconsin, prices jumped back above the 3-dollar mark at $3.14 a gallon. That number is up 20-cents from last week, but is 14-cents below the national average. Kenosha County’s current average sits at $3.06.
KCRG.com
United Auto Workers union to vote on contract deal after months on strike
BURLINGTON, Iowa (WQAD) - After eight months on strike, members of a Burlington based United Auto Workers union will get their first chance to vote on a contract deal. More than one thousand workers in Iowa and Wisconsin went on strike on May 2nd at Case New Holland Industrial, or CNH. That includes more than 400 in Burlington.
'Last, best and final offer' given to UAW from CNH Industrial
After precisely eight months on strike and continued bargaining, Case New Holland Industrial has put forth their "upgraded last, best, and final offer," to striking employees. The United Auto Workers' Bargaining Committee is bringing the offer to the members of Burlington-based Local 807 for a vote. More than 400 Case...
KWQC
The Household CEO
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -La’Shieka White, better known as the Household CEO, discusses her specialty as a “Mom Coach”. White helps mothers rediscover who they are and find purpose through inspiration. For more information visit https://www.householdceo.co/ and join her Household CEO Mom Squad Facebook group here.
KWQC
Possibility of rezoning in Davenport sparks controversy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Committee of the Whole meeting had lots on the agenda after the council was off for the holidays. They jumped right back in however, with public comment on an upcoming decision to rezone a small portion of a neighborhood on Bridge Avenue between 11th and 12th streets.
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons bill
Henry County Courthouse, Cambridge, IllinoisPhoto bySusan DeVilder. In a statement released Wednesday, the Henry County Sheriff expressed his concern and opposition to an Illinois house bill that would ban assault-type weapons.
KWQC
Self-care with McGruder Wellness Initiative
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Janelle McGruder, LCPC, McGruder Wellness Initiative, informs the audience on what the Moline facility has to offer in the areas of self-care. The business takes a proactive approach to wellness that focuses on life coaching, counseling, community, and consultation. For more information, visit McGruder Wellness Initiative, LLC...
KWQC
Create DIY Craft Studio
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -For all DIY crafters, there is a place in downtown Muscatine that you will love. Tammy Tunis has opened Create DIY Craft Studio where you can workshop and get ideas for 32 local crafters and artisans. Create DIY Craft Studio is located at 208 West 2nd Street,...
KWQC
Galesburg-based Lux Blox are the “next level LEGO”
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) -A small Galesburg business has been receiving big-time attention. Galesburg-based Lux Blox, a manufacturer and seller of a construction toy platform that is enjoyed by children all over the world, was a featured retailer on the ABC -TV network’s morning show back in November on Cyber Monday. In fact, it marked the third straight year Lux Blox was featured on the show.
KWQC
January is National Blood Donor Month
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The need for blood donations is constant. “We are starting off the year with a need to recover and improve blood inventory,” said Kirby Winn, public relations manager at ImpactLife. “Unfortunately, too many times we’ve been at a one-day supply, or a two-day supply of different blood components, particularly type O-. We want to see a five-day supply, five-day inventory because that means we have enough for today’s and tomorrow’s use at the hospitals we serve and then a little bit of a cushion on top of that.”
KWQC
2 men guilty in connection to Davenport shooting in January 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was found guilty and a Clinton man pled guilty in connection to a Davenport shooting in January 2022, according to court documents. Leonard Fisher, 32, was found guilty Wednesday by a federal jury of being a felon in possession of a firearm. According...
KWQC
Quad City Area State’s Attorneys react to hold on no-cash bail in Illinois
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill (KWQC) - With the stay on the no-cash bail part of the SAFE-T Act, it’s business as usual for the Rock Island and Knox County State’s attorneys. Both top county lawyers don’t have a problem with ending cash bail, but they have a problem with how the Illinois General Assembly tried implementing the system.
KWQC
Former Davenport teacher sentenced to prison in invasion of privacy case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher was sentenced this week to six years in prison for secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home. In December, District Court Judge Meghan Corbin found Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, guilty of five counts...
KWQC
Large police presence at 3rd and Pine in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning. Police told a TV6 crew on the scene that officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets. At this time, Davenport police could not confirm...
KWQC
Diabetics are at increased risk of hearing loss
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing discusses the strong relationship between diabetes and hearing loss. Studies indicate that diabetics are twice as likely to develop hearing loss than those without blood glucose problems. Patients with pre-diabetes are 30% more likely to experience the disorder. Tinnitus or ringing in the ears is also more common.
KWQC
Family speaks out on fatal December Davenport fire
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Dec. 23, an apartment fire on 42nd Street in Davenport took the life of 31-year-old Marissa Lard and left her four-year-old son Markyus in critical condition. That day, her father, Troy Lard, received a call from Davenport Fire officials and made his way from Houston...
KWQC
Restaurant owner reeling after service main break
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One restaurant owner in the Village of East Davenport is rolling up her sleeves for the massive cleanup ahead after a water line break. Monday night a fire service line burst, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the Village of East Davenport to flood. “It’s been...
KWQC
Arrest made in Thursday overnight shooting in Davenport which left 1 dead and 1 seriously hurt
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department announced an arrest made in Thursday’s overnight shooting which left one person dead and one seriously hurt. Zachary L. Beverlin, 28 has been charged with First-Degree Murder, Willful Injury with Serious Injury, Assault while Participating in a Felony, Going Armed with Intent, and Felon in Posession of a Firearm.
Comments / 0