Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old identified, parents demand action
A following an incident where a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in Newport News, Virginia on Friday, parents are calling on the school district to enact stricter rules to keep students safe.
After 11-year-old Gets Bullied for Supporting Grandfather with Cancer, Principal Does the Unexpected
Jackson Johnston is an 11 year old boy who recently made a selfless and courageous decision in support of his grandfather, Papa Rick, who was about to undergo chemotherapy for cancer.
