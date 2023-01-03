Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
Philadelphia’s Cultural and Culinary Delight: The Reading Terminal MarketWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Related
fox29.com
Police: Man dies after being found with gunshot wound inside car in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the North Philadelphia section of the city. Officials say on Friday, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of North 13th street for reports of a shooting. Police...
fox29.com
Philadelphia man charged in October crash that killed woman waiting at bus stop
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is facing charges after authorities said he lost control of his car and hit two pedestrians waiting at a bus stop last Fall. Travis Fields, 21, surrendered to police on Thursday and was charged with vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter and other offenses related to the Oct. 26 crash.
Police: Girl hit by stray gunfire, 2 men critical after shooting possibly over parking in Kensington
Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore says it's still unclear how the shooting started, but it's possible it involved an argument over parking.
fox29.com
Police: 2 sought after car stolen with passenger inside in Upper Merion later found in Philadelphia
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Montgomery County are searching for two female suspects accused of stealing a car with a passenger inside. Authorities say the incident occurred on Monday afternoon just before 6 p.m. Officers with the Upper Merion Township Police Department responded to the Walmart on North...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 21, found shot to death inside home in Woodbury
WOODBURY, N.J. - Police in Woodbury have identified a man who was found shot to death inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton died from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the area of Franklin and Wallace streets around 2:30 p.m....
fox29.com
Police searching for suspects who stole $35,000 Rolex watch from Center City jewelry store
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted for stealing from a jewelry store. According to officials, on Wednesday afternoon around 12:40 p.m., one suspect walked into a jewelry store on the 100 block of S 8th Street and asked to see a Rolex watch.
fox29.com
Officials: Girl hit by stray bullet, 2 men critically injured after possible argument leads to shooting
KENSINGTON - A young girl was shot and injured by a stray bullet, while two other people were critically injured in a shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Wednesday night, around 7:30, on the 2900 block of Rutledge Street. MORE HEADLINES:. Police: Man dies after...
Video released of vehicle in Philadelphia fatal hit-and-run crash
Philadelphia police have released new surveillance of the vehicle wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash last fall.
Driver crashes into Philadelphia police station near scene of cellphone store crash
A driver crashed into a Philadelphia police station across the street from the site where another car careened into a cellphone store earlier in the week.
fox29.com
Man, 27, dies after being shot multiple times in Logan, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Logan. Police say the shooting occurred on Wednesday morning at 1:01 a.m. on the 4700 block of North Broad Street. According to authorities, a 27-year-old man was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to...
fox29.com
Driver crashes into police cruiser, steps of 35th District station in Ogontz, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police's Crash Investigation Division is investigating a crash that left a police cruiser and part of a station damaged. According to authorities, on Friday at 1:11 a.m., the 25-year-old driver of a Mitsubishi was traveling southbound on Broad Street when they struck an unoccupied police cruiser and the steps of the 35th District.
Loved ones say young girl is traumatized after Kensington triple shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 7-year-old is recovering after she was hit by a stray bullet while sleeping inside her great-grandmother's home in Philadelphia's Kensington section. We are only five days into the new year, and this is the first child that has become a victim of the city's gun violence.The 7-year-old girl is still in the hospital on Thursday night with her mother by her side. She was simply visiting her great-grandmother when more than a dozen shots were fired outside. "Right now my insides are shaking," Ginny Frizzle said. Nerves are still rattled after a gunfight in the 2900 block of Rutledge...
Victim was able to walk away before collapsing in Frankford fatal shooting: Police
Officers say a man was found shot in the neck on the sidewalk on the 1600 block of Dyre Street.
fox29.com
'Shocking': Neighbors rattled by double homicide in quiet Philadelphia suburb
Authorities say Richard and Rita Zajko were found dead inside their home Delaware County's quiet Chester Heights neighborhood. Investigators later ruled their deaths as homicides, leaving neighbors concerned for their safety.
fox29.com
Trail of blood led to scene of deadly shooting in Philadelphia neighborhood, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting erupted on a street in Philadelphia's Frankford section late Tuesday night. Police followed a trail of blood for half-a-block until they found the victim on the 1600 block of Dyre Street around 10:30 p.m. He was bleeding heavily from the...
fox29.com
Video: Minivan goes up in flames on Christmas; arson suspect wanted by Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA - An arson suspect has found himself on the Philadelphia police wanted list after an act of mischief on Christmas Day. Video captured the moment a man set a minivan on fire on the 1600 block of Francis Street in North Philadelphia around 12:37 a.m. Police say the suspect...
fox29.com
Video: Man attacked by large group on SEPTA train after chasing down robbery suspect
PHILADELPHIA - Disturbing video shows the moment a man was ambushed and beaten on a SEPTA train just moments after he was the victim of a robbery. Police say the incident began when a suspect stole a 20-year-old's wallet at the 11th Street SEPTA station on December 12. The suspect...
Philadelphia police investigating first two murders of 2023
It wasn't the sound of gunfire that woke up Hunting Park neighbors Tuesday morning, it was the aftermath of a shooting -- a loud crash at the corner of 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.
SEPTA Mugging Victim Chases Robber, Gets Jumped By Gang In Shocking Video
After a Philadelphia man chased a thief onto a SEPTA train, a disturbing video released by police shows a group of men surround and beat him. Authorities say the victim, 20, was walking onto the SEPTA platform at 1100 Market Street in Center City at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 when an unknown suspect stole his wallet and fled onto a train.
fox29.com
Woman rushed to hospital by family after being shot in face at East Falls apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in Philadelphia's East Falls section has left a 50-year-old woman in critical condition Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Berkeley Drive around 5:12 a.m. She suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and face, and was...
Comments / 2