fox29.com

Police: Man, 21, found shot to death inside home in Woodbury

WOODBURY, N.J. - Police in Woodbury have identified a man who was found shot to death inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton died from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the area of Franklin and Wallace streets around 2:30 p.m....
WOODBURY, NJ
fox29.com

Man, 27, dies after being shot multiple times in Logan, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Logan. Police say the shooting occurred on Wednesday morning at 1:01 a.m. on the 4700 block of North Broad Street. According to authorities, a 27-year-old man was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Driver crashes into police cruiser, steps of 35th District station in Ogontz, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police's Crash Investigation Division is investigating a crash that left a police cruiser and part of a station damaged. According to authorities, on Friday at 1:11 a.m., the 25-year-old driver of a Mitsubishi was traveling southbound on Broad Street when they struck an unoccupied police cruiser and the steps of the 35th District.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Loved ones say young girl is traumatized after Kensington triple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 7-year-old is recovering after she was hit by a stray bullet while sleeping inside her great-grandmother's home in Philadelphia's Kensington section. We are only five days into the new year, and this is the first child that has become a victim of the city's gun violence.The 7-year-old girl is still in the hospital on Thursday night with her mother by her side. She was simply visiting her great-grandmother when more than a dozen shots were fired outside. "Right now my insides are shaking," Ginny Frizzle said. Nerves are still rattled after a gunfight in the 2900 block of Rutledge...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

