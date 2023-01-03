PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 7-year-old is recovering after she was hit by a stray bullet while sleeping inside her great-grandmother's home in Philadelphia's Kensington section. We are only five days into the new year, and this is the first child that has become a victim of the city's gun violence.The 7-year-old girl is still in the hospital on Thursday night with her mother by her side. She was simply visiting her great-grandmother when more than a dozen shots were fired outside. "Right now my insides are shaking," Ginny Frizzle said. Nerves are still rattled after a gunfight in the 2900 block of Rutledge...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO