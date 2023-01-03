ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caribou, ME

The Latest on Limestone Community School’s Soft Lockdown

The Limestone Community School went into a soft lockdown on Tuesday, January 3 around 10:30 am after an online threat. Limestone Community School on Soft Lockdown on January 3, 2023. The Maine State Police contacted the school principal, Ben Lothrop about the threat. Parents were notified and all after-school activities...
LIMESTONE, ME
Presque Isle, ME
