The Latest on Limestone Community School’s Soft Lockdown
The Limestone Community School went into a soft lockdown on Tuesday, January 3 around 10:30 am after an online threat. Limestone Community School on Soft Lockdown on January 3, 2023. The Maine State Police contacted the school principal, Ben Lothrop about the threat. Parents were notified and all after-school activities...
Sears Hometown Store in Caribou, Maine Announces Closing Liquidation
The Sears Hometown Store in Caribou is liquidating its items as part of an announced closure. A Sears Hometown Store in Farmington is also liquidating as it gets ready to close as well. This comes after the Sears Hometown Store in Fort Kent announced its closure in 2019. The Sears...
Curtis’ 3-pointer at Buzzer Gives Presque Isle 47-45 Win Over Caribou [VIDEO&STATS]
Jan Curtis' 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Presque Isle Girls Basketball Team a 47-45 win over the Caribou Vikings in Caribou on Tuesday, January 3rd. Presque Isle led 12-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Caribou took a 21-16 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Wildcats let 32-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
