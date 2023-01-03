Read full article on original website
10 Games from 2022 to Check Out in 2023
2022 featured far too many fun video games for anyone to play, as it does every year. Even professional game reporters don't have enough time to cover them all. Big-budget, 50+ hour epics like Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 can be too easy to become engrossing.
How to Debug Streams and Collections
I will run a book giveaway promotion on the Code Ranch on January 17th. Be sure to be there and let your friends know. It would be great to answer your questions about debugging. I'm very excited by this and by the feedback I'm getting for the course and new videos.
Best Tools For Building Your First MERN Application
In this article, I will share with you my list of the top tools to use when building your first web application using the MERN stack. The MERN stack stands for MongoDB, Express.js, React.js, Node.js which are tools you can use to make complete web applications. The main advantage of...
How To Build Your Kickstarter Email List With A Lead Magnet Funnel
Imagine backers funding your project immediately you launch your Kickstarter campaign. That would be amazing, right? You would likely reach and surpass your funding goal before the deadline. Unfortunately, crowdfunding platforms are not like social media platforms. They don't have a crowd of backers just waiting to fund your startup.
Don't Learn Alone, Take ChatGPT With You
You may have noticed that, in the last few years, the Rust language has become a true Internet darling. Developers with backgrounds in Javascript or Python are rushing to make Rust their second, third, or Nth language over weekends, advocating for its crushing superiority on the grounds of its irrefutable performance and reliability.
Removing 'Powered by WordPress' in 2023: A Guide
WordPress made some updates a few weeks ago. One update made was the change in how to remove Powered by WordPress. Everyone creating WordPress websites should remove Powered by WordPress from their website. With that in mind, I will walk you through removing Powered by WordPress in the new WordPress.
Spring Boot - Annotation Cheatsheet Pt. 1b
In continuation of the Part 01/a of this article, Let's continue on our journey of Spring Boot Annotations. So, How much percentage (depth and extense) of Spring Boot Annotations do you think you really know? This includes annotations in all it's glory and the power that they bring via all of it's 'options'.
10 Biggest Image Datasets for Computer Vision
Computer vision is quite important in the field of artificial intelligence. It enables computers to replicate the human visual system and it uses information from images & videos to identify and classify objects. Although we have a good amount of programming languages for computer vision, the most used ones include...
The Best 7 Coding Tools Powered by AI
AI can now do so much without the need for tons of programming knowledge. These models are extremely smart and can analyze huge amounts of data, learn and adapt, and even make decisions. It's crazy to think about all the ways they can make tech better. We're entering a new...
Optimizing Performance With Throttling in JavaScript
Some browser events have an extremely high-frequency rate. The number of events such as cursor moving, scrolling, resizing the browser window, holding down a key, etc., can reach 100 times per second. Functions called at this frequency of events place a heavy load on the browser and it leads to a decrease in performance.
Learn Fundamentals of JavaScript : Number Variable, Multiple Variables, Booleans, Strings
After exams and lots of procrastination, I finally resumed my #100DaysOfCode journey with JavaScript. Today is the 1st day of my journey and learned some basic concepts of JavaScript. I am going to write about my learnings in an explained way through my blogs and socials. If you want to...
Hinge Loss - A Steadfast Loss Evaluation Function for the SVM Classification Models in AI & ML
Machine learning is nothing but an optimisation problem. Researchers use an algebraic acme called “Losses” in order to optimise the machine learning space defined by a specific use case. A “Loss” can be seen as a distance between the true values of the problem and the values predicted by the model. The greater the loss is, the more huge the errors you made on the data. Most of the performance evaluation metrics such as accuracy, precision, recall, f1 score etc are an indirect derivation of the Loss functions. There are a lot of loss functions implemented by the researchers like-
How Far the Metaverse Has Come and What It Takes to Go Further
Since the 1960s, people have been pondering the idea of a virtual shared place called a metaverse. This shared environment would allow users to engage with each other and digital items and experiences. However, as a result of the development of technology throughout the years, it has undergone a substantial transformation.
A Step-by-Step Guide to Authenticating Users in Your DApp with 'Sign in with Ethereum'
In an ideal scenario, A Dapp should not have any centralized backend server, everything should be on-chain. With a fully on-chain approach, we need to (at least right now) compromise on user experience. Not everything needs to be on a chain, it just doesn’t make sense. Wouldn’t will it be...
The Rise of AI Like Chatgpt and Other Chatbots Could Lead to Mass Unemployment
As the world becomes increasingly reliant on technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots have emerged as key players in many industries. But with the rise of these advanced technologies comes the potential for mass unemployment, as AI and chatbots are able to automate tasks that were previously performed by humans.
Developers Like to Use Shell - Here's Why
When getting into programming, you may be surprised by how many people use command-line tools. Using the command line definitely looks cool, but are there any tangible benefits besides more respect from your peers?. Text everywhere. With the command line interface (CLI), almost all of your input is text—which allows...
