ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARTnews

Singapore’s Standing in the Global Art Market Could Rise as International Galleries Flock to the City

By Reena Devi
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07QOdH_0k1mGsjL00

Singapore could gain more traction in the global art market after three international galleries, from New York, Hong Kong and Tokyo, establish a presence in the city this month.

Lehmann Maupin is expanding its presence in Asia with the appointment of Singapore-based director, Ken Tan , to oversee the gallery’s activities in Southeast Asia (SEA). Tan is a Singaporean art adviser who previously served as the executive director of global artistic programs and deputy director at New York’s Asia Society Museum. He was also director of Marc Straus Gallery in New York.

“While our interest in the region is not new, our decision to double down is the result of the growing demand we’ve observed among committed collectors in SEA,” Rachel Lehmann, cofounder of Lehmann Maupin, told ARTnews in an email interview.

Meanwhile, on January 12, Hong Kong restaurateur, entrepreneur, art collector, and DJ Kevin Poon will launch a Singapore outpost of his popular contemporary art gallery WOAW in a 1,100-square-foot shophouse space at the city’s Central Business District. Exactly a week earlier, Whitestone Gallery , a mainstay in Japan since the ’60s, will open a new 13,000-square-foot space at Tanjong Pagar Distripark, the visual arts cluster right next to Singapore’s historic port.

The galleries’ foray into Singapore is not entirely unexpected, given the growing global interest in its art market.

“You can see where the recent auction houses have been holding their major previews,” said Tan.

Auction houses , and now galleries, are keen to gain a foothold in the city because recent global economic shifts have strengthened Singapore’s position as a finance and trading capital even as recession looms. Since the pandemic, the port city is quickly becoming Asia’s family office hub, thanks to its comparatively low taxes and an ongoing exodus from mainland China and Hong Kong.

Poon stated that “the influx of people in finance, crypto, arts, and culture” is one of the reasons that now is the moment “to enter the market and really be one of the few international galleries entering Singapore.”

Key events and art fairs will further stimulate Singapore’s art market. ART SG, a long-awaited fair, will launch its first edition on January 11; it has backing from Art Basel’s parent company, MCH Group. Art Basel is also in its second year of a partnership with local boutique art fair S.E.A. Focus, which will run from January 5 to 15.

Being close to Southeast Asian growth markets is also a major draw. “Singapore’s geographic proximity to countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia, as well as its existing trade with Australia, makes it a perfect entry point to a greater ecosystem of support for contemporary art across institutions and private collections,” said Lehmann.

“As the center of trade and business in SEA that represents an epicenter of economic development, Singapore is one of the most important city-states in the world,” according to Whitestone Gallery CEO Koei Shiraishi, who also plans to open spaces in Beijing and Seoul this year. “The gallery in Singapore will serve as our base in SEA.”

Those familiar with the region often point out how the complex and vibrant cultures of Southeast Asia are frequently overlooked, especially in the art world. One of Shiraishi’s objectives in opening a gallery space in Singapore is to learn more about the diverse cultures and values of Singapore and SEA, in a bid to build a deeper understanding of the local and regional art scene.

Tan, too, hopes the art world would take a deeper look into the cultural diversity of the region: “We may all face the same global peaks and troughs, but dive into the micro-communities of languages and folk stories, and how we bond over food, and you will start to see how these colorful nuances permeate art and life.”

Nonetheless, this is not the first time international and regional galleries have set up shop in Singapore. A decade ago, outposts of renowned galleries such as Tokyo’s Ota Fine Arts, Manila’s Silverlens, and New York’s Sundaram Tagore Gallery opened as part of the launch of a contemporary art enclave, Gillman Barracks, following the success of the now-defunct fair Art Stage Singapore. Around 2015, however, Silverlens and Tomio Koyama Gallery from Japan closed their spaces in Singapore largely due to low sales and visitorship.

While Mizuma Gallery and Sundaram Tagore Gallery remain, Hong Kong’s Pearl Lam Galleries and Berlin’s Galerie Michael Janssen have left the city. The latter even had a landmark Ai Weiwei solo show in 2013.

A common challenge for galleries looking to set up physical outposts in Singapore is the high cost of renting space there. It doesn’t seem as though rents will get lower, either, given the skyrocketing local rental market and Singapore’s ranking alongside New York as the most expensive city in the world .

Industry experts also admit that the local arts scene is still relatively nascent compared to those of other countries in SEA and Asia.

“There are many attractive opportunities and prospects in this part of the world, not just in Singapore. Many new galleries and private museums have opened in countries such as the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and South Korea,” according to Rita Targui, gallery director at Singapore Tyler Print Institute and president of the Art Galleries Association of Singapore.

“There is also the question of whether Singapore has the critical mass to sustain a viable arts ecosystem,” she said.

Tan agreed, saying, “Having lived and worked in New York for many years, I constantly remind myself that as far as the art and culture ecosystem go, Singapore is still only adolescent, and slightly hormonal!” However, dealers are of one mind that this lack could present itself as a growth opportunity. “Singapore only found independence as a country in 1965, so the potential to go deeper and wider is immense,” said Tan.

More from ARTnews.com
Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Spain’s Prado Museum Updates Labels to Reflect the Value of Its Female Patrons and Collectors

In an effort to give greater visibility to women’s involvement in the arts, Spain’s Prado Museum is updating its labels to reflect the female patrons and collectors who made its collection possible. While the museum has recently focused historical exhibitions on such women artists such as Sofonisba Anguissola, Lavinia Fontana, and Clara Peeters, this is the first time the Prado will highlight influential women who promoted the arts in their lifetimes. The new program, called El Prado en feminine, is based on research conducted by art historian Noelia García Pérez from the University of Murcia. Pérez analyzed the labels of works in...
ARTnews

A Massive Viking Hall was Unearthed in Denmark: “The Largest Find” in a Decade

The remains of a Viking hall has been uncovered by archaeologists from the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland in Denmark. Unlike any other known in the area, it is the biggest building of its kind found in more than a decade. “This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before here in North Jutland, even though it has only been partially excavated,” archaeologist and excavation leader Thomas Rune Knudsen said in a statement. “We only had the opportunity to excavate part of the hall, but there...
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Projects Record $8 B. in 2022 Sales, Plots Expansion in Asia with New Hong Kong Location

Sotheby’s said it is expecting to bring in $8 billion in sales for 2022, a record high for the auction house as it plans to expand its foothold outside in Asia. An increase of less than 10 percent over the $7.3 billion figure it reported last year, it’s also far beyond pre-pandemic figures, with the house reporting $4.8 billion in sales for 2019. This latest figure suggests the market is in solid condition, despite a variety of economic hurdles. Some $6.4 billion came in through art and luxury auctions in New York, Hong Kong, London, Paris, and Geneva—only a small increase...
ARTnews

Amoako Boafo’s Launch of Ghana Residency Was a Reminder of the Country’s Growing Arts Scene

Last month, artist Amoako Boafo launched dot.ateliers, his highly anticipated artist residency, foundation, and exhibition space in his native home of Accra, Ghana.  For the opening, Boafo arranged a weekend of arts programming and live performances, celebrating Ghana’s artistic talent. In attendance were artists, curators, friends, and a slew of industry heavy hitters, including gallerist Mariane Ibrahim, Bennett and Julie Roberts of Roberts Projects, and Christina Ine-Kimba Boyle, director of online sales at Pace Gallery. Late Friday evening, Ghanaian American singer-songwriter Moses Sumney serenaded an intimate crowd at Boafo’s private residence. Earlier, at the opening of the exhibition space, stylish and eclectic...
ARTnews

Outsider Art Fair Names 64 Exhibitors for 2023 New York Edition

The Outsider Art Fair has announced the 64 exhibitors that will partake in its upcoming New York edition, slated to run March 2–5, 2023, at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan. Among the galleries taking part are stalwarts in the field of representing and supporting the work of self-taught artists, like Cavin-Morris Gallery of New York, Fleisher/Ollman Gallery of Philadelphia, Carl Hammer Gallery of Chicago, and Ricco/Maresca Gallery of New York. There will be 12 first-time exhibitors at the fair, including Feheley Fine Arts of Toronto, Kishka Gallery of Vermont, and Emilia Galatis Projects of Australia. The fair will also continue to include...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

A Human ‘Bog Body’ from a 5,000-Year-Old Ritual Sacrifice Has Been Discovered in Danish Bog

In October, archaeologists working with the Roskilde Museum (ROMU) in Denmark uncovered ancient human remains in a bog in Egedal, the museum announced in a statement early this month. During the dig, archaeologists uncovered the legs, pelvis, and jaw of a person who likely lived some 5,000 years ago. The skeleton did not contain traces of violence, such as knife marks or nasty breaks. However, archaeologist Emil Winther Struve nevertheless said that the team believes the remains were of a human sacrifice ritual. “The find fits into a proven tradition of ritually burying both objects, people and animals in the bog,” said...
ARTnews

Experts Reveal Who are Inside the Mysterious Sarcophagi Found Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral

Three years ago, the world watched in horror as a fire engulfed Paris’ beloved Notre Dame Cathedral. Restoration work began swiftly thereafter and, almost immediately, yielded incredible discoveries in the depths of the church. Two lead sarcophagi were salvaged from an ancient graveyard, inspiring speculation over who—or what—they contained. After months of research, French archaeologists have revealed the identities of the entombed. The sarcophagi respectively hold the remains of a high-ranking clergyman who led a largely sedentary life, according to an inscription on his coffin, and a young nobleman who likely suffered from chronic illness before his death. Last month INRAP, France’s national archaeological research institute, transferred the coffins...
ARTnews

Billionaire Collector Ken Griffin Quietly Moves His Masterpieces from the Art Institute of Chicago to Florida

Billionaire art collector Ken Griffin has moved several of his most high-profile artworks from the Art Institute of Chicago, where he is a trustee, to the Norton, an art museum in West Palm Beach, Florida. Several artworks from Griffin’s $1 billion collection—Mark Rothko’s No. 2 (Blue, Red and Green) (Yellow, Red, Blue on Blue), 1953, Roy Lichtenstein masterwork, Ohhh…Alright… (1964), an untitled Robert Ryman, Willem de Kooning’s abstract masterpiece Interchange, and Jackson Pollock’s Number 17A—are currently on display in the museum named after 20th-century steel magnate Ralph Hubbard Norton. “The Norton is one of our country’s most significant and beautiful museums,” Griffin told Vanity Fair,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
ARTnews

Heirs Seek Recovery of Schiele Works from MoMA and Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Heirs of a collector persecuted during the Nazi regime are seeking to recover works by Egon Schiele from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California. Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, relatives of the Austrian Jewish collector Fritz Grünbaum, who was killed in 1941 at Dachau concentration camp, have filed lawsuits against the New York and California museums over a 1912 painting and 1915 pencil drawing, both portraits of women, respectively. The suits, filed last week, allege that Grünbaum was forced to liquid his assets during his internment at Dachau. According to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
ARTnews

A Vast 2,000-Year-Old Mayan ‘Kingdom’ Discovered in Guatemala Challenges Ideas of Mesoamerica

The remains of a vast Mayan “kingdom” were found in Northern Guatemala, raising questions over the daily lives and demise of its inhabitants 2,000 years ago, according to a report published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica earlier this month. The ancient metropolis contained more than 1,000 settlements densely packed together over 650 square miles — challenging the theory that most Mesoamerican settlements were sparsely populated. The site was discovered by an international team of researchers from the United States and France, who published their findings in the journal. The site was located using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a sensing method that uses laser light to...
ARTnews

30,000-Year-Old Aboriginal Rock Art was Destroyed by Graffiti: a “Massive, Tragic Loss”

Vandals have destroyed an ancient Aboriginal artwork at a sacred cave in South Australia, reigniting frustration over the lack of protection at the heritage-listed site. Authorities have decried the destruction as a “massive, tragic loss” to artwork that was “unique in Australia”. Vandals broke into Koonalda Cave on Nullarbor Plain by digging under a steel gate and scrawled graffiti across the stone carvings, writing “don’t look now, but this is a death cave,” authorities said. An entire section of the structure was destroyed. “The vandals caused a huge amount of damage. The art is not recoverable,” Keryn Walshe, an archaeologist of ancient...
ARTnews

700-Year-Old Viking Shipwreck Found at the Bottom of Norwegian Lake

During a government research mission researchers stumbled upon what they believe to be a 700-year-old shipwreck at the bottom of Norway’s largest lake, Mjøsa, reported Live Science. The Norwegian Defence Research Establishment launched Mission Mjøsa after officials discovered unexploded bombs from World War II in the lake. They quickly drew up a plan to carefully map the lake bed to track the presence of these bombs and study their potential health effects on the water, as the lake provides 100,000 people with potable water. Though previous research missions have turned up 20 shipwrecks in this lake, this was the first time...
ARTnews

Donald Trump Tells OAN His Sold Out NFTs Were About Art (and His Waistline)

Former President Donald Trump, riding high on the tails of an NFT drop earlier this month that saw 45,000 digital “trading cards” sell out in mere hours, told OAN last week that the collection wasn’t about the money. It was about the art. And, of course, his image.  “Well, I knew nothing about [NFTs] and then a group came, and I loved the art. They showed me the art,” the former president said. “You know, it’s sort of comic book art when you think of it, but they showed me the art and I said, gee, I always wanted to have a 30-inch waist.” In the time-honored...
ARTnews

Jewish Collector’s Heirs Sue the Met Over an Allegedly Nazi-Looted Vincent van Gogh Painting

Vincent van Gogh is in the spotlight again this week as the heirs of a Jewish collector have sued the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Basil and Elise Goulandris Foundation in Athens for the return of an allegedly Nazi-looted painting.  The federal court filing in San Francisco contends that the Met secretly sold van Gogh’s 1889 painting La cueillette des olives (Olive Picking) around 1972 without the knowledge of its original owner, Hedwig Stern, who had reportedly sought its restitution. It is currently on view at the Athens museum operated by the foundation of the late Greek shipping tycoon Basil Goulandris and his wife, Elise. The plaintiffs — Judith Silver and Deborah Silver;...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ARTnews

Tau Lewis’s Beguiling Sculptures Allow Her to Commune with Spirits

Tau Lewis spent years amassing her personal collection of seashells, which she harvested over the course of a series of trips to Jamaica, the island nation where her father was born. She was attracted to the shells that were most weathered—the ones that had rolled around over and over in the tide, and washed ashore in a new, sanded-down form. When she found them, many of these shells still had a briny odor, a pungent reminder of the depths from which they came. Lewis has always been fascinated by oceans. In a recent Zoom interview, she recounted a story her father...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Artadia Grows Cash Purses for Sought-After Artist Awards

Artadia, a grant-making nonprofit that facilitates a series of sought-after artist awards, has said it will grow the cash purses that come with all of its prizes. Whereas each came with $10,000, now every winner will receive $15,000. Although Artadia’s awards do not come with nearly as much money as the country’s top art prizes, the grants are closely watched because winners of them typically go on to achieve greater success. For that reason, Artadia’s grants can provide crucial support to artists who have yet to hit it big or are just starting receive larger exposure. Nick Cave, for example, won an...
NEW YORK STATE
ARTnews

Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Sold $340,000 in Artworks Often Featuring Herself

Fake heiress Anna Delvey has made real money selling her paintings and drawings, mostly featuring herself, totaling $340,000, according to a report published by The New York Post. The 31-year-old Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was convicted of larceny, grand theft and financial crimes in 2019 for thefts so notorious they were made into the Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna by Shonda Rhimes. After completing a two-year-sentence at Rikers Island, Delvey was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for 17 months for overstaying her visa. In May, she launched a solo art show titled “Allegedly,” making a surprise virtual...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

How Brett Goodroad’s Paintings Became a Surprise Hit with the Art World

Artist Brett Goodroad can still recall the bizarre feeling he had when he completed his 2021 solo show at Cushion Works in San Francisco. “There’s this strange thing that happens, and I’m sure other painters will talk about it: you go to the opening of all this work that you’ve done, and you have this moment of incredible alienation,” he said in an interview. “You can’t understand the work for a while.” The mood was made only more atypical by the arrival of an unexpected visitor: the New Yorker critic Hilton Als. “All of a sudden Hilton comes bursting out...
ARIZONA STATE
ARTnews

275 Artifacts From the Legendary Franklin Shipwreck Have Been Retrieved

This year, an archaeological team headed by Parks Canada unearthed 275 artifacts, along with new imagery and survey data, from the wrecks of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror, otherwise known as the Franklin expedition, Parks Canada said in a press release earlier this month. The recent excavations come nearly a decade after the shipwrecks were first discovered, in 2014 and 2016 respectively. Due to the pandemic, the excavations were temporarily halted. Franklin’s lost expedition began in 1845, when the Erebeus and the Terror set sail from England looking for a Northwest passage to Asia via a sea route through the Arctic. Led by Capitan Sir...
ARTnews

Christie’s Racks Up $8.4. B. in 2022, An All-Time High for An Auction House

Christie’s announced today that, in 2022, it brought in a breathtaking $8.4 billion, many because of a group of single-owner collection sales. While the occasion should have been a cause for celebration for the auction house, Christie’s chief executive Guillaume Cerutti tempered the excitement by acknowledging the complex situation the world, art-centric and otherwise, is currently living through. “We are sometimes in the art market dancing on the volcano when we see what’s happening in the world, in Ukraine, in Iran, in Asia, with the difficult Covid situation they are now facing, with the recession in many countries, inflation in many others,...
ARTnews

ARTnews

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy