ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury

By Aidan Joly
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SO9je_0k1mGgNr00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association.

Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, CPR was performed on him on the field. About an hour later, the remainder of the game was postponed. According to an NFL statement, Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

“When you see something like this here, it’s scary,” said former Bills cornerback Booker Edgerson, who played for the Bills from 1962-1969. “What happened today, they needed to suspend this game because not only is it in the best interest of the individuals that get hurt, but to the other players and to the fans and to the nation, because it’s serious. It’s a person’s life.”

“Throughout my life in watching football, we’ve never seen anything like this happen, so we’re in unprecedented waters,” said Marlon Kerner, who played for the Bills from 1995 to 1998. “Something where if you look at it as a player, it’s pretty shocking to see… once I saw that and I saw the expressions on the players’ faces, I knew immediately that this game was over.”

Former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly chimed in on social media. “Never before have I witnessed anything like this. The game doesn’t matter. Praying for Damar and his family.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Deputies: Man stabbed brother at parents’ home

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man accused of stabbing his brother with a switchblade at their parents’ residence. Emilio Chavez Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the CCSO. On Dec. 30, deputies responded to Valley […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

‘You won the game of life’: Medical staff, Bills provide update on Damar Hamlin

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Buffalo Bills provided an update on the condition of safety Damar Hamlin, stating that he has shown “remarkable improvement.” In the statement issued by the team Thursday morning, the Bills said that Hamlin has shown remarkable improvement over the last 24 hours and appears to be “neurologically intact,” according to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
ValleyCentral

Police: Man wearing sheriff shirt interrupted traffic stop

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they allege interrupted his brother’s traffic stop while wearing a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office shirt. Adrian Berrones was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of impersonating a public servant, reckless driving and resisting arrest or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to an offense report […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

La Grulla man added to Texas’ top 10 most-wanted list

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Starr County man is on the top 10 most-wanted list for Texas sex offenders. Rogelio Salinas, 32, of La Grulla, has been wanted since August 2020 when the U.S. Marshals Service issued a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation, a release from the Texas Department of Public […]
LA GRULLA, TX
ValleyCentral

Donna man hits woman in head with hammer, deputies say

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna man faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after repeatedly hitting his common-law wife in the head with a hammer, deputies say. Alberto Santiago Vasquez, 50, was arrested on Christmas Eve and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. At 8:23 p.m. Dec. 24, 2022, deputies […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol: Man accused of smuggling migrants outside of Rio Grande City hospital

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol arrested a man accused of picking up migrants outside of a Rio Grande City Hospital. Lazaro Barrera was arrested on charges of transporting migrants within the United States, according to federal records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Border Patrol agents received information from […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
WETM

Bills return home

Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Schuyler EMS helps get 50 people to safety in Buffalo …. Schuyler EMS helps get 50 people to safety...
ELMIRA, NY
ValleyCentral

Man steals neighbors’ lawnmowers, attempts to sell them, sheriff’s office says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man faces charges of theft after allegedly admitting to pawning a stolen lawn mower, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Emmanual Martinez, 22, was arrested Friday on charges of theft, the sheriff’s office announced. According to deputies, Martinez stole two push lawnmowers valued at $200 each. The victim […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man racks up 12 charges during jealous rage

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man racked up 12 charges during a jealous rage, according to police. David Hernandez was charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of terroristic threat on a public servant, failure to identify, criminal mischief (a class A misdemeanor), two counts of assault F/V, terroristic threat F/V, terroristic […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mexico nabs son of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ before Biden visit

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the United States and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, in a pre-dawn operation Thursday that set off gunfights and roadblocks across the western state’s capital. Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said […]
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Chicago

Damar Hamlin showing "signs of improvement," Buffalo Bills say

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showing "signs of improvement," the team said Wednesday, but the player remains in critical condition two days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.In a tweet, the team said the 24-year-old safety "is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."Hamlin's uncle, Dorian Glenn, said Tuesday night that his nephew has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night. He had been receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now...
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy