Effective: 2023-01-08 01:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Richland The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Richland Parish in northeastern Louisiana * Until 400 AM CST. * At 155 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rayville, Delhi, Holly Ridge and Warden. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

RICHLAND PARISH, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO