Dense Fog Advisory issued for Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 01:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Richland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 03:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Richland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL RICHLAND PARISH At 316 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rayville, Delhi, Holly Ridge and Warden. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 01:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Calhoun; Coahoma; DeSoto; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tippah; Tishomingo; Tunica; Union; Yalobusha DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
