Effective: 2023-01-08 03:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Richland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL RICHLAND PARISH At 316 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rayville, Delhi, Holly Ridge and Warden. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

RICHLAND PARISH, LA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO