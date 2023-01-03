Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
NASDAQ
Buy Conagra Brands (CAG) and Lamb Weston (LW) Stock After Impressive Earnings?
Conagra Brands CAG and Lamb Weston LW crushed their fiscal second-quarter earnings expectations yesterday. With both Conagra and Lamb Weston stocks recently hitting their 52-week highs, let’s see if it’s time to buy and ride the momentum after their impressive quarters. Overview & Q2 Reports. Lamb Weston’s impressive...
NASDAQ
Will First Republic Bank (FRC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider First Republic Bank (FRC). This company, which is in the Zacks Banks - West industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Top Analysts Bullish on BA and FNF Stocks
Seasoned investors can turn a recession into an opportunity to strengthen portfolios. Apart from their own analyses and convictions, they also take heed of what experts are saying. Making this intimidating process easier for all investors, TipRanks' Analyst Top Stocks tool offers a comprehensive view of the stocks that top Wall Street analysts are recommending right now. Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) are two stocks that have been recommended by the best-performing Wall Street analysts most recently.
NASDAQ
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
FTX reaches agreement over U.S. and Bahamas bankruptcy proceedings
Updates with background and details on cooperation. Jan 6 (Reuters) - FTX and its affiliated debtors said the cryptocurrency exchange's U.S. bankruptcy estate and the liquidators of its affiliated operations in the Bahamas reached an agreement to coordinate their operations. The two sides will work to share information, secure property...
NASDAQ
Can Bitcoin Reach $30,000 in 2023?
Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) fortunes turned south in 2022 as the token's value fell 64% and both investors and traders began to question the cryptocurrency's future. Bitcoin failed to be a hedge against inflation while falling behind upgraded blockchains like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) when it comes to utility.
NASDAQ
Why Comerica Incorporated (CMA) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Comerica Incorporated (CMA), which belongs to the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry. This company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when...
NASDAQ
Is It Too Late to Buy General Mills' Stock?
The prospects of an economic downturn heavily weighed on financial markets in 2022. The S&P 500 index dropped 19% last year. But consumer staple stocks fared quite well amid the market sell-off. For instance, shares of General Mills (NYSE: GIS) surged 28% higher in 2022. This raises the question: Have...
NASDAQ
Will First Bancorp (FBNC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider First Bancorp (FBNC). This company, which is in the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Retain Hilton (HLT) Stock For Now
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT will likely benefit from a rise in leisure demand, unit-expansion efforts and its loyalty program. However, supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures are headwinds. Let us discuss the factors that highlight why investors should retain the stock for the time being. Growth Catalysts. Shares of...
NASDAQ
Why Eagle Materials (EXP) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Eagle Materials (EXP), which belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This maker...
NASDAQ
Why Cullen/Frost (CFR) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR). This company, which is in the Zacks Banks - Southwest industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Will Columbia Banking (COLB) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Columbia Banking (COLB). This company, which is in the Zacks Banks - West industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Why 8x8 (EGHT) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? 8x8 (EGHT), which belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This telecommunications services company has an...
NASDAQ
How MongoDB Stock Gained 28.9% Last Month
Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) rose by 28.9% in December 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The developer of next-generation database management systems shocked Wall Street with fantastic third-quarter results early in the month, and as of early January, the stock has held onto a large portion of the gains that followed that report.
NASDAQ
Why CACI International (CACI) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? CACI International (CACI), which belongs to the Zacks Computer - Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This defense contractor has seen...
NASDAQ
Why Blackstone Stock Tumbled Nearly 19% in December
Shares of Blackstone (NYSE: BX) plunged 18.9% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biggest factor weighing on shares of the leading alternative asset manager was a surge in redemption requests at its non-traded REIT, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT). That spooked investors and caused analysts to lower their expectations for the stock.
NASDAQ
3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in January
Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings. AbbVie is a large-cap pharmaceutical company that is coming off a phenomenal year, and yet it is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings.
NASDAQ
Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio
There's a lot of uncertainty about what's ahead for the economy and stock market. We could experience an economic downturn this year as rising interest rates to combat inflation begin to impact the economy. That could send stock prices even lower, making it hard to know where to invest. However,...
