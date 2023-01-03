ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Second teen charged in October armed carjacking on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Another offender was charged in connection to an armed carjacking and robbery that happened last fall in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood. Police say Miguel Miranda, 18, of Chicago, was charged with forcefully robbing another 18-year-old at gunpoint on Oct. 13, 2022 in the 3500 block of West 65th Place.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while sitting in tow truck in Avondale

CHICAGO - Two men were shot while sitting in a tow truck early Friday in the Avondale neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The pair, both 45 years old, were sitting in the parked vehicle around 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Avondale Avenue when they were shot at by someone in a dark-colored SUV, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 57, shot while running away from armed robber in Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery early Friday in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking home around 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Kimbark Avenue when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside pointed a gun at him and demanded his belonging, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver wanted after dragging man 6 blocks in deadly South Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver of a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened last month on the South Side. Two pedestrians were walking eastbound on 95th Street at Ashland Avenue in Brainerd on Dec. 29 around 6:20 p.m. when a driver in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox struck them, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting teen boy in face on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting and wounding a teen boy who was riding a Red Line train last month. Elijah Russell, 23, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. According to police, Russell was identified...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Park Ridge police search for attempted burglar

CHICAGO - An attempted burglary was reported in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago Thursday evening. Park Ridge police say a would-be burglar entered a home in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m. through an unlocked back door. Multiple residents were home and told police the suspect...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 70, fatally struck while crossing street in Skokie

CHICAGO - A woman was fatally struck on a crosswalk Thursday afternoon in north suburban Skokie. The 70-year-old was crossing the roadway around 5:22 p.m. at 4701 Howard Street when a vehicle struck her on the crosswalk, according to Skokie police. The woman was transported by paramedics to a local...
SKOKIE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fire rips through multiple townhomes in suburban Chicago

DES PLAINES, Ill. - Raging fire flames ripped through several townhomes in Des Plaines Thursday. At least two buildings were damaged as a result. The fire erupted around 4 p.m. at 9320 Noel. Crews were called to the scene after a fire official was in the area and noticed the...
DES PLAINES, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed woman barricades herself, 10-year-old daughter in NW Side home

CHICAGO - SWAT officers were called to a home on Chicago's Northwest side Tuesday night for reports of a woman with a gun. Police say officers arrived at a home in the Avondale neighborhood in the 2300 block of West George Street around 7 p.m. and found that a 40-year-old woman armed with a gun had barricaded herself and her daughter.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman in SUV open fires on 2 men in West Elsdon

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in Chicago's West Elsdon neighborhood. The men, 34 and 51, were walking outside just before 1 a.m. in the 4200 block of West 55th Street when someone in a gray SUV started shooting, according to police. The 34-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Burglars breaking into garages in Woodlawn, police warn

CHICAGO - There have been at least four break-ins in Chicago's West Woodlawn in the past two weeks, according to police. In each of the reported incidents thieves entered a garage by forcing a side door open before stealing property from inside. The incidents happened at the following times and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Englewood shooting leaves man seriously injured: police

CHICAGO - A man was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car on the South Side when he was shot in the head Wednesday night. Around 10:28 p.m., police say a 26-year-old man was inside a car parked in the 5700 block of South Bishop Street in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood when he heard gunshots.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Walking Man’s remains to be interred in Chicago cemetery after donations

CHICAGO - Joseph Kromelis, the well-known "Walking Man" of downtown Chicago, will have his cremated remains interred in a Chicago cemetery in a private ceremony with family later this month. Kromelis died in December at age 75 from injuries he suffered in an attack months earlier. He was homeless without...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen found with multiple gunshot wounds in Rogers Park

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was found wounded by gunfire in Rogers Park Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was found around 9:32 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrance on the Far North Side. He was shot in the upper left leg twice and lower right leg...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, charged in deadly double shooting at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old is facing charges after allegedly killing a man and wounding another in a shooting Tuesday at an Englewood gas station. The teen is accused of fatally shooting a 45-year-old man and wounding a 36-year-old man around 2:36 a.m. at a gas station in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy