CHICAGO - Two men were shot while sitting in a tow truck early Friday in the Avondale neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The pair, both 45 years old, were sitting in the parked vehicle around 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Avondale Avenue when they were shot at by someone in a dark-colored SUV, according to police.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO