fox32chicago.com
Second teen charged in October armed carjacking on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Another offender was charged in connection to an armed carjacking and robbery that happened last fall in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood. Police say Miguel Miranda, 18, of Chicago, was charged with forcefully robbing another 18-year-old at gunpoint on Oct. 13, 2022 in the 3500 block of West 65th Place.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot while sitting in tow truck in Avondale
CHICAGO - Two men were shot while sitting in a tow truck early Friday in the Avondale neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The pair, both 45 years old, were sitting in the parked vehicle around 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Avondale Avenue when they were shot at by someone in a dark-colored SUV, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 57, shot while running away from armed robber in Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery early Friday in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking home around 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Kimbark Avenue when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside pointed a gun at him and demanded his belonging, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Driver wanted after dragging man 6 blocks in deadly South Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver of a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened last month on the South Side. Two pedestrians were walking eastbound on 95th Street at Ashland Avenue in Brainerd on Dec. 29 around 6:20 p.m. when a driver in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox struck them, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting teen boy in face on CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting and wounding a teen boy who was riding a Red Line train last month. Elijah Russell, 23, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. According to police, Russell was identified...
fox32chicago.com
Park Ridge police search for attempted burglar
CHICAGO - An attempted burglary was reported in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago Thursday evening. Park Ridge police say a would-be burglar entered a home in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m. through an unlocked back door. Multiple residents were home and told police the suspect...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 70, fatally struck while crossing street in Skokie
CHICAGO - A woman was fatally struck on a crosswalk Thursday afternoon in north suburban Skokie. The 70-year-old was crossing the roadway around 5:22 p.m. at 4701 Howard Street when a vehicle struck her on the crosswalk, according to Skokie police. The woman was transported by paramedics to a local...
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in the neck on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teen girl was shot in the neck in South Deering Thursday afternoon. At about 4:48 p.m., a 14-year-old girl was near the street in the 2900 block of East 97th Street when she was shot in the neck, Chicago police said. The girl was transported to an...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 9, pointed gun at his head, accidentally shot himself in Washington Heights home: witness told police
CHICAGO - A witness told investigators a 9-year-old boy pointed a gun at his head and accidentally shot himself inside a crowded Washington Heights home on New Year’s Day, according to a police report. The account of the tragic shooting came from another child who told investigators that Jarvis...
fox32chicago.com
Fire rips through multiple townhomes in suburban Chicago
DES PLAINES, Ill. - Raging fire flames ripped through several townhomes in Des Plaines Thursday. At least two buildings were damaged as a result. The fire erupted around 4 p.m. at 9320 Noel. Crews were called to the scene after a fire official was in the area and noticed the...
fox32chicago.com
Armed woman barricades herself, 10-year-old daughter in NW Side home
CHICAGO - SWAT officers were called to a home on Chicago's Northwest side Tuesday night for reports of a woman with a gun. Police say officers arrived at a home in the Avondale neighborhood in the 2300 block of West George Street around 7 p.m. and found that a 40-year-old woman armed with a gun had barricaded herself and her daughter.
fox32chicago.com
Bicyclist gets shot trying to stop person breaking into car on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A bicyclist was shot by a man attempting to break into a car on the Near West Side Wednesday night, according to police. Officials say a 42-year-old man was riding a bike in the 1200 block of West Montrose Street around 10:52 p.m. when he saw a man trying to break into a vehicle.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man shot multiple times during gang-related argument, 3 arrested
DES PLAINES, Ill. - An 18-year-old Cook County man and two male juveniles have been arrested for a gang-related shooting Thursday night in suburban Des Plaines. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2000 block of Pine Street around 11:09 p.m., according to a statement from Des Plaines police.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman in SUV open fires on 2 men in West Elsdon
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in Chicago's West Elsdon neighborhood. The men, 34 and 51, were walking outside just before 1 a.m. in the 4200 block of West 55th Street when someone in a gray SUV started shooting, according to police. The 34-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Burglars breaking into garages in Woodlawn, police warn
CHICAGO - There have been at least four break-ins in Chicago's West Woodlawn in the past two weeks, according to police. In each of the reported incidents thieves entered a garage by forcing a side door open before stealing property from inside. The incidents happened at the following times and...
fox32chicago.com
Englewood shooting leaves man seriously injured: police
CHICAGO - A man was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car on the South Side when he was shot in the head Wednesday night. Around 10:28 p.m., police say a 26-year-old man was inside a car parked in the 5700 block of South Bishop Street in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood when he heard gunshots.
fox32chicago.com
Walking Man’s remains to be interred in Chicago cemetery after donations
CHICAGO - Joseph Kromelis, the well-known "Walking Man" of downtown Chicago, will have his cremated remains interred in a Chicago cemetery in a private ceremony with family later this month. Kromelis died in December at age 75 from injuries he suffered in an attack months earlier. He was homeless without...
fox32chicago.com
Teen found with multiple gunshot wounds in Rogers Park
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was found wounded by gunfire in Rogers Park Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was found around 9:32 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrance on the Far North Side. He was shot in the upper left leg twice and lower right leg...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, charged in deadly double shooting at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old is facing charges after allegedly killing a man and wounding another in a shooting Tuesday at an Englewood gas station. The teen is accused of fatally shooting a 45-year-old man and wounding a 36-year-old man around 2:36 a.m. at a gas station in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago police.
