New Trigg County Judge-Executive On Priorities For The New Year
Trigg County Judge-Executive Stan Humphries has many priorities for his four-year term in office. One of his main goals includes focusing on economic development in the county. He also stressed the importance of improving broadband access across the county. Additionally, Humphries plans to look into Highway I-24. Humphries served as...
Judge-Executive Humphries Outlines Plans to Trigg Fiscal Court
With the change to new leadership in 2023, Trigg County Fiscal Court met Tuesday to re-hire employees and approve transfers and expenditures. Fiscal Court rehired Emergency Management Director David Bryant, County Road Supervisor Brandon Calhoun, and all county employees. They also motioned to approve the continuity of government in Judge-Executive...
Man Reported Missing In Christian County
Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man reported missing in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Emergency Management says 83-year-old Edward Kennedy was last seen around 2 a.m. in the Overby Lane area of Christian County. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia and may be...
Christian County School Board Members Sworn In
The Christian County Board of Education is once again full, after a brief history lesson. Thursday night’s meeting started with Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self thanking Tom Bell for inviting him to perform the ceremony. Judge Self shared the history of the clause, which stems from the numerous duels...
Pennsylvania Murder Suspect Located In Hopkinsville
A man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was located in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located 59-year-old Henry Dailey at Kirkman Terrace Apartments, He has been on the run from law enforcement for approximately 2 years. He was wanted in connection to a murder...
Hopkinsville City Council Passes Participation Ordinance
There was very little discussion at the first Hopkinsville City Council meeting in 2023 under the leadership of new Mayor J. R. Knight. Tuesday night, City Council dealt with two outstanding matters: the second reading of the Citizen Participation ordinance. City Clerk Crissy Fletcher polled the new council and the...
Aaron Acree Sworn In As Trigg Sheriff
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree was officially sworn into office this morning for his first four-year term in office. Acree was appointed sheriff in 2020 following the resignation of Jason Barnes. As sheriff, Acree said one of his main priorities for the upcoming term is community-oriented policing. A former Kentucky...
Todd County Standard Changing To Digitally Driven News
The Todd County Standard is changing to a digitally driven news format in 2023. Publisher Ryan Craig announced to News Edge Wednesday that the Todd County Standard will no longer print the weekly newspaper and will convert to a digitally driven form of delivery due to rising costs. Craig says...
Woman Injured In Thursday Morning Pembroke Crash
A wreck on West Nashville Street in Pembroke sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Joselys Loarte was on West Nashville Street when it collided with an SUV driven by James Quarles that was turning onto West Nashville Street from Cherry Street.
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A single-vehicle wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman was northbound when she got confused in the construction zone and ran into the median. The woman was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
Juvenile Charged With Assaulting Hopkinsville Police Officer
A juvenile was charged with assaulting a Hopkinsville Police detective at the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say Detective Robert Stucki was there to execute a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Court Judge involving the juvenile at the facility. The juvenile allegedly put his arm around the detective and lifted him up, then slammed him on the ground damaging the detectives property.
NWS Confirms EF-0 Tornado In SW Hopkinsville
The National Weather Service has confirmed that a brief EF-0 tornado struck the southwestern side of Hopkinsville early Tuesday. A storm survey team determined the EF-0 tornado had peak winds of 85 mph and began on Pyle Lane near the intersection with Cox Mill Road. The path traveled along Cox Mill Road and ended near the intersection of Country Club Lane for a distance of 1.2 miles.
Three Vehicle Crash On Caledonia Road Injures Two
A wreck involving three vehicles on Caledonia Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 7 am a truck was turning onto Caledonia Road from Kings Chapel Road and struck a car on Caledonia Road. The crash then pushed the car into a second car on Caledonia Road.
Impeachment Resolution Filed Against Rick Boling
Embattled Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling could be adding an impeachment to the list of issues he’s facing after a resolution was filed by the Kentucky House of Representatives Wednesday to begin impeachment proceedings. The Louisville Courier-Journal reported the resolution was filed by Louisville Republican Jason Nemes,...
Two Men Charged With Drug Possession After Traffic Stop
A traffic stop for a license plate not illuminated led to drug arrests on North Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 64-year-old Samuel Balderas for his license plate not being illuminated and not wearing a seatbelt. During the stop, Balderas reportedly grabbed his wallet and a bag of meth fell on his lap.
