Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in cloudsRoger MarshIllinois State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
2 shot while sitting in tow truck in Avondale
CHICAGO - Two men were shot while sitting in a tow truck early Friday in the Avondale neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The pair, both 45 years old, were sitting in the parked vehicle around 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Avondale Avenue when they were shot at by someone in a dark-colored SUV, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Second teen charged in October armed carjacking on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Another offender was charged in connection to an armed carjacking and robbery that happened last fall in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood. Police say Miguel Miranda, 18, of Chicago, was charged with forcefully robbing another 18-year-old at gunpoint on Oct. 13, 2022 in the 3500 block of West 65th Place.
fox32chicago.com
Driver wanted after dragging man 6 blocks in deadly South Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver of a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened last month on the South Side. Two pedestrians were walking eastbound on 95th Street at Ashland Avenue in Brainerd on Dec. 29 around 6:20 p.m. when a driver in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox struck them, according to police.
Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting woke up sleeping neighbors early Friday morning on the city's North Side. Surveillance audio of the gunshots were captured around 2 a.m.Chicago police said two men were in a parked two truck in the 3600 block of North Avondale when someone in a dark SUV started firing shots. One man was shot in the stomach and the other suffered a graze wound to the head. The tow truck ended up a couple miles away at Pulaski and Palmer. That's where the Chicago Fire Department was called to bring the men to the hospital. A neighbor told CBS 2 he woke and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting teen boy in face on CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting and wounding a teen boy who was riding a Red Line train last month. Elijah Russell, 23, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. According to police, Russell was identified...
2 postal workers robbed minutes apart in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood
CHICAGO — Two postal workers were robbed minutes apart Thursday morning in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood. The first robbery was reported around 11:15 a.m. in the 400 block of 117th Street and the second robbery was reported around 11:26 a.m. in the 11700 block of South Halstead Street, police said. In both cases, the carriers […]
fox32chicago.com
2 police officers, driver injured in Woodlawn crash
CHICAGO - A Chicago police squad car crashed into another vehicle, sending two officers and the other driver to the hospital early Friday in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The patrol vehicle had its lights and sirens on around 4:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 63rd Street when it crashed into the rear of a Dodge Durango in the intersection, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Park Ridge police search for attempted burglar
CHICAGO - An attempted burglary was reported in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago Thursday evening. Park Ridge police say a would-be burglar entered a home in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m. through an unlocked back door. Multiple residents were home and told police the suspect...
Stolen car crashes in Loop, man with gun flees scene
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car flipped onto its roof Thursday morning in the Loop, and police said a man with a gun ran away from the scene.The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Clark Street and Wacker Drive.Police at the scene said the Kia sedan had been stolen, and a man with a gun got out of the car and ran from the scene after the crash.No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody Thursday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, charged in deadly double shooting at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old is facing charges after allegedly killing a man and wounding another in a shooting Tuesday at an Englewood gas station. The teen is accused of fatally shooting a 45-year-old man and wounding a 36-year-old man around 2:36 a.m. at a gas station in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago police.
Teen boy charged in double Englewood shooting that left 1 dead: Chicago police
Two men were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning in Englewood, Chicago police said.
nadignewspapers.com
Traffic missions along Cicero Avenue announced following gunfire
The 16th (Jefferson Park) and 17th (Albany Park) police districts are conducting traffic missions along Cicero Avenue in response to Dec. 22 gunfire that woke up many Portage Park and Jefferson Park residents. “Why are we doing what we’re doing? The violent crime we’re talking about in this community is...
cwbchicago.com
No bail for two men who allegedly hid guns in snack chip aisle as Chicago police moved in (video)
Chicago — Two men were ordered held without bail on Thursday after prosecutors said they hid firearms, including one equipped to generate automatic gunfire, in the snack chip aisle of a convenience store when they saw Chicago police coming their way. The alleged gun stashing was captured on store surveillance video.
fox32chicago.com
Bicyclist gets shot trying to stop person breaking into car on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A bicyclist was shot by a man attempting to break into a car on the Near West Side Wednesday night, according to police. Officials say a 42-year-old man was riding a bike in the 1200 block of West Montrose Street around 10:52 p.m. when he saw a man trying to break into a vehicle.
Bicyclist shot after witnessing North Side break-in, Chicago police say
A man on a bicycle was shot after witnessing an attempted break-in on the North Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 57, shot while running away from armed robber in Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery early Friday in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking home around 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Kimbark Avenue when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside pointed a gun at him and demanded his belonging, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Driver of stolen vehicle crashes into another vehicle in the Loop: police
CHICAGO - The driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle in Chicago's Loop Thursday morning. At about 9:57 a.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of a person with a gun involved in an auto crash in the 200 block of North Clark Street. According to preliminary...
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in the neck on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teen girl was shot in the neck in South Deering Thursday afternoon. At about 4:48 p.m., a 14-year-old girl was near the street in the 2900 block of East 97th Street when she was shot in the neck, Chicago police said. The girl was transported to an...
cwbchicago.com
After car thieves shoot a man in Uptown, cops are ordered to stop pursuing the suspects
Chicago — A group of car thieves shot a man who confronted them as they broke into a car in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. The crew stole a Jeep and fled the scene, only to encounter Chicago cops hours later in Edgewater. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle until their supervisors ordered them to stop the chase upon reaching Lake Shore Drive.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man shot multiple times during gang-related argument, 3 arrested
DES PLAINES, Ill. - An 18-year-old Cook County man and two male juveniles have been arrested for a gang-related shooting Thursday night in suburban Des Plaines. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2000 block of Pine Street around 11:09 p.m., according to a statement from Des Plaines police.
Comments / 9