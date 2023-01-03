Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
5th Person Sentenced In Sawyer County Drug Bust Case
HAYWARD, WI (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Levon Smith, the 5th person charged in a Sawyer County drug bust from February 2021 following the execution of a search warrant due to suspected drug trafficking out of a Hayward residence. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to...
wearegreenbay.com
Western Wisconsin city’s population sign stolen from roadside, deputies seek info
ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public’s help with providing any information about a missing population sign that was allegedly stolen from the side of the road. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the Rock Falls population sign was...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office pays tribute to fallen deputy
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - 15 years ago, a deputy with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office lost his life in the line of duty. Jason Zunker died on Jan. 5, 2008. On Jan. 4, 2008, Zunker was struck by a vehicle while he was setting up flares and cones at the scene of a semi trailer fire on Highway 53 south of Bloomer, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. Zunker died the next day at the age of 31 from head injuries as a result of the incident.
drydenwire.com
Washburn County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Jan. 5, 2023
WASHBURN COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Washburn County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Washburn County. Washburn County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
drydenwire.com
Shell Lake Police Department's Monthly Police Blotter - January, 2023
SHELL LAKE, WI -- The following is the monthly police blotter from the Shell Lake Police Department for January, 2023. The provided information and data is from November 11, 2022 thru December 8, 2022. Last Update: Jan 05, 2023 10:56 am CST.
drydenwire.com
Execution Of Search Warrant In Siren Results In Multiple Arrests
SIREN, Wis. (DrydenWire) -- Three people have been arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Siren, WI. According to the Siren Police Department, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Siren Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence within the village limits, resulting in the confiscation of illegal substances, arrests, and citations.
drydenwire.com
Polk County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Jan. 03, 2023
POLK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Polk County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Polk County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
drydenwire.com
Clear Lake Police Asking For Public's Help Identifying Subjects In True Value Burglary
POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Clear Lake, WI, are asking for the public's help identifying two subjects believed to be linked to a burglary of a True Value store. According to the Clear Lake Police Department, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8:36p, Clear Lake Police was dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Clear Lake True Value. Upon arrival, Officers found the front door open. The building was cleared with a key holder and nothing was found to be missing.
drydenwire.com
Sheriff Fitzgerald Announces New School Liaison Position For Chetek School District
BARRON COUNTY -- Deputy Erik Sedani will fill the newly created full-time school liaison officer position for the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Area School District, according to a press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. Press Release. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Area School District announce the addition of...
drydenwire.com
Woman Charged With Forging Documents And Filing Them In Her Court Cases
BARRON COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Amy Seeger, of Rice Lake, WI, is facing multiple felony charges after a criminal complaint was filed alleging that she forged documents and filed them with the court. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once...
WEAU-TV 13
Dunn County residents asked to check map for broadband coverage
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Dunn County residents are being encouraged to check a new federal map. The purpose is to ensure it accurately captures the broadband coverage for their home or business. According to a media release from Mell Communications on behalf of Dunn County, the map, produced by...
drydenwire.com
$15.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Sold In Northwest Wisconsin
LUCK, WI — The luck of the draw was in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night. A $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus located at 151 Butternut Ave for the January 4, 2023, drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The winning numbers...
spectrumnews1.com
The 'luck' of the draw: $15.1 million Megabucks ticket sold in small Wisconsin town
LUCK, Wis. — The Wisconsin lottery announced the $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket was sold in a city that upholds its name: Luck, Wisconsin, which has a population of just over 1,000 people. The winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus on Butternut Avenue with the winning numbers...
