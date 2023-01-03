ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shell Lake, WI

drydenwire.com

5th Person Sentenced In Sawyer County Drug Bust Case

HAYWARD, WI (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Levon Smith, the 5th person charged in a Sawyer County drug bust from February 2021 following the execution of a search warrant due to suspected drug trafficking out of a Hayward residence. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office pays tribute to fallen deputy

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - 15 years ago, a deputy with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office lost his life in the line of duty. Jason Zunker died on Jan. 5, 2008. On Jan. 4, 2008, Zunker was struck by a vehicle while he was setting up flares and cones at the scene of a semi trailer fire on Highway 53 south of Bloomer, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. Zunker died the next day at the age of 31 from head injuries as a result of the incident.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Washburn County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Jan. 5, 2023

WASHBURN COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Washburn County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Washburn County. Washburn County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
drydenwire.com

Execution Of Search Warrant In Siren Results In Multiple Arrests

SIREN, Wis. (DrydenWire) -- Three people have been arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Siren, WI. According to the Siren Police Department, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Siren Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence within the village limits, resulting in the confiscation of illegal substances, arrests, and citations.
SIREN, WI
drydenwire.com

Polk County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Jan. 03, 2023

POLK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Polk County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Polk County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
POLK COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Clear Lake Police Asking For Public's Help Identifying Subjects In True Value Burglary

POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Clear Lake, WI, are asking for the public's help identifying two subjects believed to be linked to a burglary of a True Value store. According to the Clear Lake Police Department, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8:36p, Clear Lake Police was dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Clear Lake True Value. Upon arrival, Officers found the front door open. The building was cleared with a key holder and nothing was found to be missing.
CLEAR LAKE, WI
drydenwire.com

Sheriff Fitzgerald Announces New School Liaison Position For Chetek School District

BARRON COUNTY -- Deputy Erik Sedani will fill the newly created full-time school liaison officer position for the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Area School District, according to a press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. Press Release. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Area School District announce the addition of...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Woman Charged With Forging Documents And Filing Them In Her Court Cases

BARRON COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Amy Seeger, of Rice Lake, WI, is facing multiple felony charges after a criminal complaint was filed alleging that she forged documents and filed them with the court. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once...
RICE LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Dunn County residents asked to check map for broadband coverage

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Dunn County residents are being encouraged to check a new federal map. The purpose is to ensure it accurately captures the broadband coverage for their home or business. According to a media release from Mell Communications on behalf of Dunn County, the map, produced by...
DUNN COUNTY, WI

