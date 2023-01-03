CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - 15 years ago, a deputy with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office lost his life in the line of duty. Jason Zunker died on Jan. 5, 2008. On Jan. 4, 2008, Zunker was struck by a vehicle while he was setting up flares and cones at the scene of a semi trailer fire on Highway 53 south of Bloomer, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. Zunker died the next day at the age of 31 from head injuries as a result of the incident.

